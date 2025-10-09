Packers-Bengals Injury Report: Major Concern? Brandon McManus’ Funny Response
Packers-Bengals Injury Report: Major Concern? Not to Brandon McManus
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Before practice on Thursday, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur called kicker Brandon McManus’ injured quad a “major concern.”
After practice, McManus downplayed the injury.
“He didn’t speak to me about that, so he has his own thesaurus, encyclopedia to describe injuries,” McManus said.
So, with that, crisis averted.
“I plan on playing, yes,” he said.
Officially, McManus was limited participation.
Three players didn’t practice: left tackle Rasheed Walker (quad), defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (quad) and offensive tackle Anthony Belton (ankle) didn’t practice.
Walker, who if he plays will face an enormous challenge against reigning NFL sacks king Trey Hendrickson, was limited participation on Wednesday. Of the 14 players on the injury report, his status was the only change.
He declined an interview request, saying he had to rehab.
Walker hasn’t missed a game since his rookie season of 2022, including 36 of a possible 38 starts since the start of the 2023 season. If he can’t play, Jordan Morgan presumably would start at left tackle.
Belton was injured at the Wednesday practice before the Dallas game, didn’t play against the Cowboys and is not close to returning, LaFleur said on Wednesday.
Wyatt missed most of the Dallas game due to a knee injury and has not practiced this week and is trending toward not playing, which would be a big loss to the defense.
“The closer it gets to gametime, the harder it is to envision him out there,” LaFleur said.
Critically, left guard Aaron Banks (groin), right tackle Zach tom (oblique) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (concussion) practiced again. All three were limited participation. Tom, the team’s best lineman, was inactive against Dallas and has played only 31 snaps (11.7 percent). Banks, the team’s high-priced free-agent addition, was inactive against Dallas, as well, and has played only 73 snaps (27.7 percent).
Receiver Christian Watson, whose return-to-play window was opened on Monday following last year’s torn ACL, practiced for a third consecutive day and was limited participation, as well.
McManus was limited participation at Wednesday’s practice so, from that perspective, nothing changed. What happened? The injury happened at practice and had nothing to do with any injury sustained making a couple tackles during last week’s tie at Dallas.
“I was kicking, warming up,” McManus said. “I had kickoffs earlier in the day and then I was warming up for field goals (and) I kind of felt a tug against my quad. I gave it a couple minutes, tried again and I just shut it down for the day. I didn’t want to make it worse.
“It felt very similar to when I had a quad-type deal in 2022. We were going into play the Ravens when I was with the Broncos, and it happened on Wednesday and then I just pretty much took the week off and then played on Sunday.”
In a 10-9 loss on Dec. 4, 2022, McManus accounted for all of Denver’s points. He was 3-of-4 on field goals, with makes from 52, 41 and 50 yards and the miss from 63 yards as time expired.
McManus didn’t kick on Thursday, but that’s usually the 34-year-old’s day off, anyway.
Will he practice on Friday?
“That’s a good question,” he said. “Last time when I did it, I didn’t kick on Friday. Typically, here I kick Wednesdays and Fridays, and today I was out there doing the individual drills, running around on it and just doing some air swings, but didn’t actually kick a ball because I don’t usually kick balls on Thursdays. And then Friday, I’ll see in the morning.
“Depends on what we think is best. Does it matter if I kick on Friday or Sunday? So, we’ll take it for there, I think.”
For the Bengals, first-round pick Shemar Stewart was limited participation for the second consecutive day. He has missed the last three games with an ankle injury.
Packers Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: OT Anthony Belton (ankle), LT Rasheed Walker (quad), DT Devonte Wyatt (knee).
Limited: LG Aaron Banks (groin), DE Kingsley Enagbare (ankle), CB Nate Hobbs (concussion), K Brandon McManus (right quad), C/G Jacob Monk (hamstring), RT Zach Tom (oblique), WR Christian Watson (knee), WR Savion Williams (groin).
Full: TE Tucker Kraft (elbow), QB Jordan Love (left thumb/ankle), T/G Jordan Morgan (knee).
Note: Watson and Monk have been designated to return from injured lists and are within their 21-day practice windows.
Bengals Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: LG Dylan Fairchild (knee), LB Shaka Heyward (illness), DT B.J. Hill (ankle/rest).
Limited: WR/KR Charlies Jones (Achilles), TE Drew Sample (ankle), DE Shemar Stewart (ankle).
Full: WR Ja’Marr Chase (rest), G Lucas Patrick (calf).