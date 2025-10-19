Packers-Cardinals Inactives: Decisions Made on Josh Jacobs, Brandon McManus
Running back Josh Jacobs is active and will play for the Green Bay Packers against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
Kicker Brandon McManus, meanwhile, will miss a second consecutive game for the Packers.
For the Cardinals, quarterback Kyler Murray (foot) is out but receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion) will play.
The Packers listed 11 players as out or questionable for Sunday – a massive injury report just one week after their bye. Here’s the rundown.
Inactive: K Brandon McManus (quad). McManus will miss a second consecutive game. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Friday. And, unlike last week, he didn’t go through a pregame workout. “I think when you start comparing positions like that, I just have a personal belief, to some degree, that in order to kick you have to kick,” special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said.
Lucas Havrisik will kick for a second consecutive game. He made all five kicks in his debut.
“Credit to Lucas and his mindset, his mental toughness, to be able to come in that situation and play well,” Bisaccia said.
Inactive: DE Lukas Van Ness (foot). Van Ness injured his foot on his first-half sack against Cincinnati. He didn’t practice this week; he wasn’t even seen in the Don Hutson Center for the pre-practice routine. That means more snaps for backups Kingsley Enagbare and Barryn Sorrell plus a chance for Arron Mosby.
Inactive: DT Devonte Wyatt (knee). Wyatt, who aggravated a knee injury early in the Week 4 tie at Dallas, is out for a second consecutive game. That means the Packers once again will go with the four-man group of Karl Brooks, Colby Wooden and Georgia rookies Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse.
“Hopefully, they’ll be back and, if they’re not, we’ll continue to roll those guys,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said on Thursday of replacing Van Ness and Wyatt. “I thought Sorrell did a nice job when he came in the game. I thought Brinson played more snaps; I thought he did a nice job in the game. We’ll continue to rely on those guys to play. Like I said, we’ve got to develop those guys and get them snaps, and hopefully we’ll get those other guys out there.”
Inactive: OT Anthony Belton (ankle). The rookie missed the last two games with an ankle injury sustained at practice. He returned to practice this week as limited participation at all three practices.
Active: CB Nate Hobbs (knee). After missing most of training camp as well as Week 1 following knee surgery, Hobbs was full participation on Wednesday and Thursday this week but limited on Friday.
Active: RB Josh Jacobs (calf). Jacobs suffered a calf injury at Friday’s practice and went through a pregame workout. A source said Jacobs expected to play, and that is indeed the case.
“Obviously, Josh Jacobs is a really good player,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said this week. “We did not do a good job stopping the run last year when we went there and, really, they’ve run it pretty much every game. I know they had the bye and they’ve played five games, but they’ve run it kind of when they want to run it. Big-time challenge.”
Active: C/G Jacob Monk (hamstring). Monk suffered a hamstring injury during training camp and started the season on injured reserve. After a second week of practice, he was activated from injured reserve on Saturday.
Active: RT Zach Tom (oblique). Tom played in only 31 snaps in the first four games but went the distance on Sunday against Cincinnati. “I think – I don’t want to speak too soon – but I feel like I’m ready to go,” Tom said on Friday.
Active: CB Keisean Nixon (illness). Nixon was added to the injury report on Saturday.
Active: WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle). Wicks suffered an ankle injury during the first half of last week’s game and played just one snap in the second half. He was limited participation at all three practices this week.
The 11th player on the final injury report, receiver Christian Watson (knee), was ruled out on Friday, was not activated on Saturday and remains on the physically unable to perform list.
Three Healthy Scratches for Packers
Along with Belton, McManus, Van Ness and Wyatt, running back Pierre Strong, who was elevated on Saturday for insurance for Jacobs, guard Donovan Jennings and tight end Ben Sims are inactive.
With Belton and Jennings down, the Packers’ backups on the offensive line will be Monk, Sean Rhyan and Darian Kinnard.
For the Cardinals: