Packers-Cardinals Score, Live Updates as Green Bay Seeks First Road Win
The Green Bay Packers (3-1-1) will battle the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Will the Packers win their first road game of the season? Or will the Cardinals win, period, after four consecutive losses?
Follow along all day for updates.
Second Quarter
Packers 3, Cardinals 3 (9:06 remaining)
Lucas Havrisik booted a 31-yard field goal. Josh Jacobs had a 10-yard run and rookie cornerback Will Johnson handed the Packers 20 yards due to defensive holding and a facemask. The drive stalled, though. On third-and-7, Jordan Love – who has not been good under pressure – was pressured and threw incomplete to Dontayvion Wicks.
Cardinals 3, Packers 0 (13:35 remaining)
Green Bay’s top-ranked run defense was smashed by the Cardinals’ fourth-string running back, Zonovan Knight, and backup quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, in the first quarter. They had eight carries for 46 yards in the quarter alone. Of Knight’s 31 yards, 22 were before contact.
However, on the second play of the second quarter, Kingsley Enagbare made a sensational play to get past pulling guard Will Hernandez and drop Knight for minus-2. On third-and-10, Brissett hit Marvin Harrison, who had the ball punched loose by Keisean Nixon for Green Bay’s first forced fumble of the season. The play was overturned but the Cardinals punted.
First Quarter
Cardinals 3, Packers 0 (1:18 remaining)
The Packers wasted a big opportunity. On the initial third-and-5, Love hit Matthew Golden at the sticks for a catch-and-run gain of 10. On fourth-and-2, Love hit Golden at the right sideline – cornerback Max Melton thought he had a chance for an interception – for 8 more. However, the drive stalled. After a third-and-4 was stuffed by unblocked defensive lineman Calais Campbell, Love overshot Romeo Doubs for what should have been a 38-yard touchdown.
Josh Jacobs started and got the first few snaps before giving way to Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks.
Cardinals 3, Packers 0 (7:34 remaining)
Can the Packers close a game? How about can they start a game? After Green Bay’s defense started the season with five consecutive shutout first quarters, the Cardinals breezed right down the field before settling for a 32-yard field goal.
On the initial third-and-4, Jacoby Brissett threw a superb pass to Michael Wilson for a gain of 18 despite excellent coverage by Evan Williams. The Cardinals converted a third-and-1 and a third-and-10, thanks in part to roughing the passer on Quay Walker, before stalling. On first-and-goal at the7, Micah Parsons stopped Zonovan Knight for minus-1. On third-and-goal, Parsons sacked Brissett.
Big Game for Both Teams
The Packers are 0-1-1 on the road. In the loaded NFC and NFC North, they can’t afford to lose winnable games.
The Cardinals are 2-4, losers of four in a row by just nine points – three in walk-off fashion.
“We’re kind of at a crossroads,” Cardinals defensive tackle Calais Campbell told reporters this week. “If we use this as a stepping stone for us to get better and we figure out how to close out these close games, it’ll pay off for us in the long run and make us a better team. Which is what I am expecting to happen. But it is hard when you lose four in a row.
“Emotionally you are like, ‘What is going on? Can we win ballgames?’ You have to remind yourself, ‘Yes we can.’”
The Packers are looking to close out a game, as well.
“I think it’s us not doing what we can do,” defensive end Micah Parsons said. “We’re just not playing great in that area, which I emphasized on. I’m excited to try and go prove it on the road.”
The Packers would be 5-0 had they played better in the fourth quarter in the loss at Cleveland and the tie at Dallas.
“It starts with us,” Parsons said. “It starts with the best players. We all said it today. I challenged just our front, ‘This is what we’ve been bad at. Let’s just be great at it today. That way we can play great at it on Sunday.’ I’m actually really looking forward to Sunday, because we all said that might have been our best practice on third down and two-minute emphasis that we had all year. If that situation comes up, I know we’ll be prepared.”
Packers-Cardinals Inactives
Kicker Brandon McManus is out for the Packers. Running back Josh Jacobs is active.
After his “Flu Game” against Cincinnati, can Josh Jacobs have a second “Calf Game” against Arizona?
Quarterback Kyler Murray is out for the Cardinals; Jacoby Brissett will start.
“It can be challenging with the two different quarterbacks,” safety Xavier McKinney said. “You’ve got Brissett or Murray, obviously, they play two totally different ways. Brissett doesn’t really use his legs as much as Murray does and, obviously, the scheme will change a little bit if Murray’s in there than if Brissett’s in there.
“We’ve got great backup guys that’ve been doing a great job on the scout team of giving us a good look of what Murray’s going to look like and then we also have here’s Brissett, as well. Just having those different options at practice is giving us a good look, so we’ll be ready for it in the game.”
The Fine Line?
Josh Jacobs had a big game last week. Why? It certainly didn’t hurt that Green Bay’s injury-plagued offensive line played the entire game.
Presumably, they’ll once again go with Rasheed Walker at left tackle, Aaron Banks at left guard, Elgton Jenkins at center, Jordan Morgan at right guard and Zach Tom at right tackle. Banks and Tom missed two of the first four games and played every snap for the first time last week.
“It was great,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “I think that’s something we’ve been bouncing around with. Obviously, injuries are a part of that, and then just kind of moving guys around, giving guys the best fits.
“I think anytime you get the starting five out there, you’re in good hands. Obviously, J-Mo and Sean, they’ve been rotating in, doing different things, so I’ve always got confidence in all these guys, no matter who’s in there. But it is nice to be able to settle down and just get some consistency in there.”
Wanted: Takeaways
The Packers entered Week 7 with just two takeaways. After finishing fourth last season with 31, they were 31st before Sunday.
While the defense hasn’t made many big plays, it hasn’t allowed many, either. Green Bay has allowed seven plays of 20-plus yards (six passes, one run). No other team has yielded less than 10, and the league median is 20.
The Packers are fourth with 3.58 yards allowed per carry and first with 5.13 yards per pass.
“If you look at our yards per pass play, it’s as low as I’ve ever seen because of that,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. “So, how do we get takeaways if teams are going to just throw the ball quick? I don’t think teams are going to be able to go up and down the field like that and play the game like that and beat us.”
The Packers have two interceptions and haven’t even forced a fumble, let alone recovered one.
“I think it’s people are being a little bit more careful, so we don’t get as many opps as we did last year,” safety Xavier McKinney said, “but I also think that on the opps that we do, we’ve got to capitalize. Y’all seeing what we’re seeing. It’s a lot of checkdowns the majority of the time, so we’ve got to try to keep finding ways to punch at the ball and when they do throw the ball deep, we’ve got to capitalize on those opportunities.”