Packers CB Brandon Cisse Updates Health, Rookie Progress

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers cornerback Brandon Cisse is a bit like those old Timex watch commercials that he’s far too young to remember.

He’s taken a licking and kept on ticking.

Cisse missed the final 8 minutes of Sunday night’s win over the Dallas Cowboys due to a stinger but will be in the starting lineup, as usual, for Sunday’s game against the rival Detroit Lions.

“It’s just numb,” Cisse said on Thursday when asked to describe the sensation. “You’ve got to wait for the arm feeling to come back (and) you can’t really feel your fingers. It’s just kind of like your shoulder and everything goes numb for a second.”

After being limited participation for a second consecutive day with neck and shoulder injuries, Cisse proclaimed himself “all good.”

“I’m rehabbing and doing good,” he said.

Cisse has started all six games but dropped out of three of them with cramps or injuries. He’s been on the injury report for neck, shoulder and hip injuries. He even was limited for a couple days before the Atlanta game after having a wisdom tooth removed. He’d obviously rather have played every snap in every game this season, but his ability to answer the call has been impressive.

He knows his importance to the team as a starting cornerback for a defense that ranks first in interceptions, third in opponent passer rating, second in passing yards allowed per attempt and sixth in passing yards allowed per game.

“Just trying to be out there as much as possible,” Cisse said. “I know the impact that I bring to the table when I’m out there and the kind of player that I can become. That comes with experience. You want to see as much as you can and be out there as much as possible and help change games and help my teammates.

“Anytime I get a chance to be out there and play through something, I’m going to be out there.”

That’s obviously of great importance for the game against the high-powered Lions. Quarterback Jared Goff is second in the league in passer rating and hasn’t thrown an interception. Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the league’s best receivers. Jameson Williams is a big-play threat. Isaac TeSlaa is a quality No. 3 receiver.

“Obviously a big challenge,” Cisse said. “They’ve got a very good core of guys. Obviously, they’ve done a really good job with their receiver room there. They’ve got four guys who can really play and, obviously, the tight end’s a really big challenge, as well. And the running back is one of the best in the league, if not the best in the league.

“And, obviously, the quarterback’s an elite quarterback. Got to make sure you’ve got your eyes in the right place and make sure we’re all ready to go.”

A similar scouting report could have been provided before last week’s game against Dallas. The Packers dominated against the Cowboys’ powerhouse group led by quarterback Dak Prescott and receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Dallas didn’t go over 200 passing yards until the fourth quarter and didn’t reach double-digits points until late in the game.

Is there confidence to be gained from a strong performance against a strong offense?

“Every week’s a new week,” he said. “It’s all about proving yourself, so every week, I try to go out there and be the best version of myself and let go of the last game and build off of it, take the good and the bad, and get the bad things corrected this week and try to go have a dominant outing this weekend.”

According to Pro Football Focus, 87 cornerbacks have played at least 100 coverage snaps entering Week 7. Cisse is tied for 32nd with a 60 percent completion rate allowed and ranks 21st with 14.2 snaps per reception allowed. He grabbed his first career interception last week against Dallas.

He’s allowed more than two catches in only two games. One was the blowout loss to Atlanta, when Drake London had a huge game against the secondary. The second was against Dallas, when he allowed 4-of-9 passing for only 46 yards.

Asked if he’s happy with his progress, Cisse shared the same sentiment from multiple interviews during training camp.

“No, not yet,” he said. “Got to keep getting better each week, keep building and see where it goes.”

Cisse is one of 13 rookie cornerbacks to have played at least 50 coverage snaps. He is second in snaps per reception and snaps per target.

“It’s definitely a hard adjustment at times, but that’s what they brought me here to do and that’s the kind of player that I know I can become,” he said. “I’m excited to keep accepting the challenge and continue to grow.”

The Packers are almost lapping the field in dropped passes. I saved the best part of the story for last, which was Matt LaFleur's response yesterday. ⬇️https://t.co/gpU70nrt63 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 22, 2026

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER