Packers-Cowboys Final Injury Report: A New Problem And a Big Problem

GREEN BAY, Wis. – First, the good news for the Green Bay Packers: Starting cornerback Keisean Nixon is not on the final injury report and will play on Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, the bad news: The other starting cornerback, Brandon Cisse, was limited participation at Friday’s practice and is questionable.

And, finally, the big news – the literal big news: The Packers will be shorthanded at defensive tackle with two players listed as out for the game.

Cornerback Situation for Packers

Keisean Nixon did not practice on Wednesday due to a groin injury but practiced on Thursday and Friday. He has not missed a game in his four-plus seasons with the Packers, a fact he reminded coach Matt LaFleur of on Wednesday.

“I take my body serious. It’s my resume, it’s my life,” he said. “I take pride playing every Sunday. That’s just my goal, what I want to do. I definitely told him that.”

He will play in his 80th consecutive regular-season game. It’s so important to him that he started in Week 18 at Minnesota last year.

How has he stayed healthy in a sport in which players are injured routinely, either through big collisions or freak incidents?

“Pray to the Man Above,” he said. “Keep the process the same. I feel like you stay with your regimen and don’t go away from it, it helps. So, been working out for me, for sure.”

Nixon said he feels “a lot better right now” compared to the start of the week.

Now, will Cisse start? It’s possible his addition to the injury report was precautionary. In fact, he walked through the locker room without any issue. His availability will be key against the Cowboys’ high-powered passing attack.

Fellow cornerback Benjamin St-Juste is out with a hamstring.

Big Problem at Defensive Tackle

The Packers took seven defensive tackles into the regular season. They’ll have only four of those players available for the game, though. Warren Brinson is on injured reserve, Javon Hargrave will wind up on injured reserve because of a torn Achilles and Jonathan Ford is out with a calf injury.

“We’ve got a plan but, certainly, it doesn’t help,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice.

The four available players include starters Devonte Wyatt and Karl Brooks, rookie Chris McClellan, and young Anthony Campbell, who suffered an ankle injury in his NFL debut against the Jets and missed the last three games.

“He’s progressing good,” LaFleur said of Campbell. “He had two good days of practice. We’ll see how he does today.”

Brooks, Wyatt and McClellan have been playing between 30 and 40 snaps per week. They might have to play more to pick up the slack.

“Man, just honestly keep a 1-0 mindset,” McClellan said. “I feel like I don’t let stuff like that change my process. I’m going to come in and do the same thing I was doing last week that I do this week. I’m a big believer in that. If you’re consistent with your process, doing what you got to do, eventually it’ll come through for it.

“Obviously, having more opportunities to get more snaps is mentally I’ve been trying to watch a little extra tape. Other than that, I treat it like a normal week. Try not to change anything and just be myself. Do what I do.”

The team has only one player, undrafted free agent David Blay, on the practice squad. He signed three weeks ago .

Packers Have Open Roster Spot

With Javon Hargrave headed to injured reserve, the Packers could fill the void with receiver Savion Williams. Williams opened the season on injured reserve but just completed his second week of practice.

He is questionable for Sunday.

“I’m good. It’s been good. Getting out there and getting my legs back under me,” Williams said.

The Packers could use him because receiver Skyy Moore is out with a high-ankle sprain. He said he’s making “good progress” but didn’t rule out being placed on injured reserve.

“I feel good in where my progression’s at,” Moore said. “It probably looks bad, but the scooter and the boot is just to help, but I can walk and everything. So, I feel good in my progression, for sure.”

Packers Final Injury Report

Out: DT Javon Hargrave (Achilles), DT Jonathan Ford (calf), WR Skyy Moore (ankle), CB Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring).

Doubtful: DT Jordon Riley (Achilles).

Questionable: LG Aaron Banks (knee/toe), DT Anthony Campbell (ankle), CB Brandon Cisse (hip), C/G Jacob Monk (quad), WR Savion Williams (ankle).

Off the injury report: CB Keisean Nixon (groin), Edge Lukas Van Ness (shoulder), S Evan Williams (illness), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Riley and Savion Williams have been designated to return from injured reserve and are within their 21-day practice windows.

Cowboys Final Injury Report

Out: CB Cobie Durant (hamstring), T Drew Shelton (hamstring).

Questionable: LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring), DT L.T. Overton (foot), CB Joey Porter (ankle), CB Ameer Speed (knee).

Off the injury report: S Alijah Clark (hamstring), LT Tyler Guyton (back), OLB James Houston (shoulder), WR CeeDee Lamb (thigh), CB Shavon Revel (knee), LG Tyler Smith (thumb).

Here's the early story on Packers RB Josh Jacobs being removed from the exempt list but a suspension is possible. ⬇️https://t.co/NBd95kuhOq — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 16, 2026

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