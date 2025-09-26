Packers-Cowboys Friday Injury Update: Limping Offensive Line
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will face one of the worst defenses in the NFL when they play at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
Will Green Bay have enough competent offensive linemen to take advantage?
Three of the Packers’ top seven offensive linemen – right tackle Zach Tom (oblique), left guard Aaron Banks (groin) and rookie offensive tackle Anthony Belton (ankle) – did not go out for the start of practice on Friday.
Tom suffered his injury during the second half of the Week 1 game against Detroit. After sitting out Week 2 against Washington, he tried to play through the injury last week at Cleveland but made it through only one snap. He is not expected to play.
Banks suffered a groin injury late in the Week 1 game against Detroit and was inactive for Week 2. He made it through the first half last week before sitting out the rest of the game. He was talking to a trainer after the rest of the team went out for practice.
Belton, who started for Tom against Washington and played the second half last week, suffered an ankle injury at practice on Wednesday.
“I don’t think it’s long-term, no, but will not be playing this week,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice.
If the injured players don’t play against Dallas, the Packers might go with Rasheed Walker at left tackle, Jordan Morgan at left guard, Elgton Jenkins at center, Sean Rhyan at right guard and Darian Kinnard at right tackle.
The Packers traded for Kinnard just before final cuts. A fifth-round pick in 2022, he could be making just the second start of his career, though he’s played reasonably well in 36 snaps this season.
“I think he’s done a nice job,” LaFleur said. “I think he gets better every day. He gets more comfortable with what we’re asking him to do. Even in the limited snaps he’s played for us, I think he’s done all right.”
The Packers went through four right tackles last week alone. If Tom, Banks and Belton are out, meaning Morgan, and Kinnard would have to start, the only reserves on the bench would be Donovan Jennings, an undrafted free agent last year, and Brant Banks, an undrafted free agent this year who was promoted from the practice squad this week. On the practice squad are Dalton Cooper, who was added after final cuts, and Lecitus Smith, who was re-signed this week.
Of those four, only Smith has played in a regular-season game.
“The thing is, you can’t make excuses,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “Because winning and losing, that’s what it’s all about. And these guys just go out there and the expectation is for the position.”
Dallas’ pass rush has been lackluster without Micah Parsons, but rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku has quickly improved, the Cowboys’ coaches said this week.
“He’s getting better and better in this system and in our style,” Dallas defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus told reporters on Thursday. “He’s improving and really ask the question: what is he improving? He’s doing a really good job of working on the edges. He’s getting closer and learning how to rush in this league, and I’m excited about his future.”
On the bright side for Green Bay, safety Javon Bullard, who suffered a concussion last week during a late-game collision with Quay Walker, practiced for a second consecutive day. While he remains in the concussion protocol, that he practiced again is a good sign that he’ll be ready for Sunday.
Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (knee), who missed the end of last week’s game, practiced all week and should be ready, as well.
For the Cowboys, receiver CeeDee Lamb and right guard Tyler Booker will be out with high-ankle sprains. Cornerbacks Trevon Diggs (knee) and DaRon Bland (foot) progressed to full participation on Thursday and should be ready.
The teams will release their final injury reports of the week on Friday afternoon. For now, here are the reports from Thursday.
Packers Injury Report
Did not participate: LG Aaron Banks (groin), OT Anthony Belton (ankle), RT Zach Tom (oblique).
Limited: DT Karl Brooks (foot), S Javon Bullard (concussion), TE John FitzPatrick (groin), RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), TE Tucker Kraft (knee/elbow), DE Micah Parsons (back), LT Rasheed Walker (quad), DT Devonte Wyatt (knee).
Full: Nate Hobbs (knee), QB Jordan Love (left thumb), CB Bo Melton (shoulder).
Cowboys Injury Report
Did not participate: RG Tyler Booker (ankle), WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle).
Full: CB DaRon Bland (foot), CB Trikweze Bridges (knee), CB Trevon Diggs (knee).