Packers vs. Cowboys Score, Live Updates for Micah Parsons’ Return to Dallas
In a matchup tailor made for Sunday Night Football, Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers will battle the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Can Parsons make a statement against his former team? Can the Packers stay on top of the NFC North?
Follow along all night for updates.
More Than Micah Parsons
Yes, this is the Micah Parsons Bowl, and all eyes will be on Parsons as he faces the team for which he starred during his first four seasons in the league. There’s a lot more at stake for Green Bay, though.
Last week, the Packers were stunned at the Cleveland Browns 13-10. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions trounced the Browns 34-10. The victory improved Detroit’s record to 3-1, meaning Green Bay will need a win to keep pace in the NFC North.
Parsons, who was traded from Dallas to Green Bay exactly one month ago, tried his best to downplay the Parsons vs. Cowboys angle.
“We’ve got one common goal, and that’s to win the football game,” Parsons said. “How we win the football game is winning the line of scrimmage and affecting Dak (Prescott) and how good he’s been playing this year. I think the fans, the media’s going to get off on the hype and all that, but once the game (starts), ain’t no one talking about the trade. We’re talking about winning the football game.”
Next Step on Defense
Green Bay’s defense in Year 2 under coordinator Jeff Hafley couldn’t be playing any better. The Packers entering Week 4 ranked No. 3 in total defense, including No. 3 against the run and No. 7 against the pass. More than that, it is No. 1 in yards allowed per play, No. 1 in yards allowed per passing play and No. 3 in yards allowed per rushing play. It’s fifth on third down and third in the red zone.
Well, it could be doing one thing better. Last year, the Packers were fourth with 31 takeaways. Entering Sunday, they were tied for 21st with two takeaways.
Hafley isn’t worried. If the process is correct, the results will come.
“That’s life, right?” Hafley said on Thursday. “You’re process driven, and I know you guys are all looking at me like, that’s coachspeak. But you put in a lot of work, and you do it over and over and over again, and you emphasize it, and you coach it, and if it falls up short, you don’t give up on it. And you don’t feel like, ‘Man, we’re never going to get these.’
“Now maybe you tweak certain things that you’re doing, or maybe you have new thoughts and you look hard at yourself why they’re not happening. But we’ve emphasized that more than we emphasized it last year. It just so happened last year at this time, I think we had probably eight or nine, and my belief is that they’re coming.”
The Packers spent training camp trying to crank up the forced-fumble production, with “The Ball King” taking a leading role. Well, the Packers are the only team in the NFL who have not forced a fumble.
That doesn’t mean Hafley is going to demote Wendel Davis from Ball King to Ball Baron.
“We’re swinging at the ball more than we did last year,” Hafley said. “Honestly, that’s the truth, because we’re even charting that. We’re to the point where we’re charting how many opportunities did we have to go after the football? Guys are taking them, and they’re going to come. It’s like you just keep sharpening and sharpening and sharpening and swinging at that tree, and eventually it’s going to fall down and eventually we’re going to get the takeaways.”
The Cowboys enter Sunday night with six giveaways, tied for second-most in the league.
Packers own Jerry World
The Packers are 5-0 all-time against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, including their memorable 48-32 blowout of the Cowboys in the 2023 wild-card playoffs. Green Bay led 27-0 late in the first half and 48-16 in the fourth quarter.
“We were so youthful. We had so many guys so hungry, so ready to make their mark,” tight end Tucker Kraft recalled. “Being the seventh seed going in beating the two seed, we were the first to do it. It was a pretty remarkable game. We came out guns a-blazing. It was just so fun. The atmosphere there is great. Looking forward to it again.”
Jordan Love was 16-of-21 for 272 yards and three touchdowns. He had a perfect 158.3 passer rating until a late incompletion. Still, his 157.2 was the highest ever for a visiting quarterback in a playoff game. Romeo Doubs caught six passes for 151 yards and one touchdown.
Green Bay has scored at least 34 points in all five games at the stadium and is plus-8 in turnovers.
Primetime Packers
The Packers already have one primetime win under their belts with their Week 2 thumping of the Washington Commanders.
Quarterback Jordan Love has won three consecutive games under the lights, with a combined five touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Seahawks and Saints last season and Commanders this season.
Overall as a starter, Love is 6-5 in primetime with 18 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 96.0 passer rating. On the road, Love is 2-4 with nine touchdowns, five interceptions and an 89.8 rating.
Under coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers are 23-11 in primetime; their 23 wins trails only the Chiefs’ 25. They are 11-4 on Sunday nights.