Packers-Cowboys Thursday Injury Report: (Really) Big Help on the Way

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers needed to beef up their run defense last season. So, they grabbed 6-foot-5, 338-pound Jordon Riley off the Giants’ practice squad.

Riley impressed in four games with Green Bay but suffered a torn Achilles during the Week 17 game against Baltimore. Now, with veteran Javon Hargrave having suffered a torn Achilles last week, the timing of Riley’s comeback could hardly be better.

Riley was designated for return from the PUP list on Wednesday and went through his second practice on Thursday. While he probably will need more than one week of practice, he will be a huge asset – literally and figuratively – whenever he’s cleared for game action.

“Definitely rusty,” he said after being limited participation at practice. “Just trying to knock the rust off. We got a saying, ‘Got to vs. get to.’ I get to get coached. I get to get those reps in practice, which are very expensive, as I like to say, expensive reps. So, I take those very seriously and it's been good. I’m good physically. No sores or aches. I’m just in a good spot. Taking it day by day at a time.”

Riley was a seventh-round pick by the Giants in 2023. He played in eight games as a rookie and 13 games (with five starts) in 2024. He didn’t make their roster in 2025 but joined the Packers on Dec. 3.

It was a career-changing move. Imagine going from the practice squad of one of the worst teams in the NFL to the active roster of a Super Bowl contender.

And then, it was all taken away from him.

“Man, it sucks, but it’s part of the business,” he said. “It’s part of the game we play. We love to play. You can’t really be so stuck on the past. You just got to continue to look forward, so when it happened, I just knew I’m going to recover from an Achilles injury. Few seconds to get down a little bit, but after that’s over, the emotion’s over, I told myself I’m going to return from an Achilles injury.”

The Packers need help on the defensive line. It was one of their strongest positions coming out of training camp but Warren Brinson is on injured reserve and he’ll soon be joined by Hargrave. That leaves the Packers with only five players at a position group in which coordinator Jonathan Gannon prefers to rotate players in and out of the lineup.

“That is above me,” he said of his potential return. “I just stick on one day at a time. Today, we had padded practice, so that’s what my focus was on – padded practice today. No really looking forward; just taking it each day at a time.”

Updates for Packers

Cornerback Keisean Nixon and defensive tackle Jonathan Ford did not practice on Wednesday. Nixon returned on Thursday and was limited participation. Coach Matt LaFleur before practice said “I would expect (Ford) to be out there today,” but, while he went through the pre-practice warmup, he officially did not practice.

Their importance for Sunday night can’t be overstated .

Nixon, who is having a strong season, is a key part in a Packers secondary that must contend with Dak Prescott throwing passes to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Plus, veteran cornerback Benjamin St-Juste missed a second consecutive practice with a hamstring injury.

Ford, who has played in all five games with one start, could be in for a heavier workload following Javon Hargrave’s torn Achilles if healthy. He’s averaged 23 snaps per game. If he can’t play and Riley isn’t ready, the Packers would have only four defensive tackles available.

Nixon and safety Evan Williams (illness), who went from limited participation on Wednesday to full participation on Thursday, were the only changes.

St-Juste, Ford, Hargrave and receiver/returner Skyy Moore (ankle) did not practice.

Cowboys Update

For the Cowboys, only one starter did not practice on Wednesday due to injury. That was linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who missed the last four games with a hamstring injury. He progressed to limited participation on Thursday.

Ageless pass rusher Von Miller got a rest day on Wednesday and was full participation on Thursday.

Only cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) and offensive tackle Drew Shelton (hamstring) did not practice for Dallas, which is coming off a Thursday night game so is well-rested.

Packers Thursday Injury Report

Did not participate: DT Javon Hargrave (Achilles), WR Skyy Moore (ankle), CB Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring).

Limited participation: LG Aaron Banks (knee/toe), DT Anthony Campbell (ankle), DT Jonathan Ford (calf), C/G Jacob Monk (quad), CB Keisean Nixon (groin), DT Jordon Riley (Achilles), WR Savion Williams (ankle), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Full participation: Edge Lukas Van Ness (shoulder), S Evan Williams (illness).

Riley and Savion Williams have been designated to return from injured reserve and are within their 21-day practice windows.

Cowboys Thursday Injury Report

Did not participate: CB Cobie Durant (hamstring), T Drew Shelton (hamstring).

Limited participation: LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring), CB Joey Porter (ankle), CB Ameer Speed (knee).

Full participation: S Alijah Clark (hamstring), LT Tyler Guyton (back), WR CeeDee Lamb (thigh), OLB James Houston (shoulder), OLB Von Miller (rest), CB Shavon Revel (knee), LG Tyler Smith (thumb).

Packers receiver Christian Watson is on a pace that is unprecedented in NFL history. ⬇️https://t.co/xbK2p7PRX5 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 15, 2026

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