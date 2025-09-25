Packers-Cowboys Thursday Injury Update: Significant Additional Pain
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Wednesday, left tackle Rasheed Walker and rookie tackle Anthony Belton popped up on the injury report.
Before practice on Thursday, coach Matt LaFleur was asked if he had any concerns about either heading into Sunday night’s game at the Dallas Cowboys.
“There’s always concern,” LaFleur said.
It was a vague answer, and for good reason.
Already facing the possibility of going against the Cowboys without right tackle Zach Tom and left guard Aaron Banks, Belton (ankle) didn’t practice on Thursday. He wasn’t seen during the pre-practice stretch inside the Don Hutson Center and he wasn’t on the field during the portion of practice open to reporters.
“We’ll give them every opportunity to get right, just like the other guys,” he added.
Tom, Banks and Belton were the three players who did not practice on Thursday. Tom and Banks are starters and Belton probably was in line to start at right tackle. At least Walker (quad) practiced.
At least the defense is getting healthier.
Starting defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, who missed the end of Sunday’s loss at Cleveland with a knee injury, practiced for a second consecutive day and seemed to be moving well.
In addition, starting nickel defender Javon Bullard, who suffered a concussion late in the game at Cleveland, practiced in pads alongside the rest of his teammates. He remains in the concussion protocol, but practicing is one of the important final steps in the process.
Wyatt is second on the team with two sacks, third with five quarterback hits and tied for second with two passes defensed. Moreover, according to Pro Football Focus, he’s second among NFL interior defensive linemen with 13 pressures and third in pass-rush win rate (minimum 45 pass-rushing snaps).
“I think he’s been trending that way going back to last year,” LaFleur said before practice. “Certainly, he’s getting more opportunities now. He’s taking advantage of those. I think it’s just playing the game, the more you play it, the more you learn, and he’s playing fast.
“He’s playing at a high level. He’s doing a great job fundamentally, just getting off the football, playing with his hands, defeating blocks. So, I’m really happy with his progress.”
While the defense appears to be in good shape, the offensive line, remains a sore spot.
Pardon the pun.
Tom (oblique) and Banks (groin) did not practice for a second consecutive day. Considering they were inactive for Week 2 with those injuries and couldn’t get through Week 3 because of those injuries – Tom played only one snap and Banks missed the second half – the Packers already were going to have to dig into their depth chart for Sunday night.
The injury to Belton only exacerbates the issue. If Tom, Banks and Belton are out, the Packers might line up with Walker at left tackle, Jordan Morgan at left guard, Elgton Jenkins at center, Sean Rhyan at right guard and Darian Kinnard at right tackle.
Green Bay’s offensive line is off to a slow start to the season. Through three games, the running game hasn’t gotten going. And the pass protection, which had been stout the first two games, crumbled amid the injuries against Cleveland as Jordan Love was under siege from the opening snap.
Injuries might not be seen as an excuse, but they certainly are a reason.
“Yeah, you can use that as an excuse always, but it is what it is,” LaFleur said. “It’s the National Football League. Guys got to be ready to step up and step in, and you can’t miss a beat. That is what it is. Every team’s dealing with this. We’re not the only ones, so you’ve got to find a way.”
Injuries, and the corresponding impact on the continuity up front due to the constant shuffling of personnel, have been an issue. Green Bay has had eight players log more than 30 snaps. That’s matched by only four other teams.
“At the end of the day, this is the NFL and it’s the next man up no matter who’s playing and who’s not,” Jenkins said. “We expect whoever’s in there [on the] starting five to go out there and play at that level that we want to play at in our room.”
Jenkins, who said he played like “sh**” against the Browns, knows the starting line – whoever’s on it – needs to step up.
“Obviously, they’re a good front,” he said of the Browns. “I am not going to take that from them. But I feel like … we’ve got the guys in the room to be able to handle any front. And that’s the type of game we’ve got to play.
“Just look at the film, we wasn’t, we didn’t play our game and we didn’t play to the standard we can play to, that I know we can play to. We’ve got to move guys off the ball. We’ve got to be able to protect. And just moving forward, though, we’ve just got to get better.”
The official injury reports for Thursday will be released in the afternoon. For now, here are the Wednesday injury reports.
Packers Injury Report
Did not participate: S Javon Bullard (concussion), LG Aaron Banks (groin), RT Zach Tom (oblique).
Limited: OT Anthony Belton (ankle), DT Karl Brooks (foot), TE John FitzPatrick (groin), RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), TE Tucker Kraft (knee/elbow), DE Micah Parsons (back), LT Rasheed Walker (quad), DT Devonte Wyatt (knee).
Full: Nate Hobbs (knee), QB Jordan Love (left thumb), CB Bo Melton (shoulder),
Cowboys Injury Report
Did not participate: RG Tyler Booker (ankle), CB Trevon Diggs (knee), WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle).
Limited: CB DaRon Bland (foot), CB Trikweze Bridges (knee).