Grading Packers’ Re-Signing of Darian Kinnard

The Green Bay Packers are retaining versatile backup offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, according to Pat McAfee.

.@PatMcAfeeShow just reported on his show that the Packers are bringing back swing tackle Darian Kinnard on a one-year deal worth up to $3.75 million. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 9, 2026

Kinnard was scheduled to be a restricted free agent. The minimum tender, which would have allowed the Packers to match any offer sheet, is $3.52 million. The Packers and Kinnard have agreed to a one-year deal worth slightly more - $3.75 million.

That’s a small price to pay for a capable offensive lineman. Green Bay’s run game was 0.09 yards per snap better when he was on the field, he allowed one sack (against Denver) and was penalized twice (both at Dallas).

Micah Parsons Wasn’t Only Trade

Before the Packers traded for Micah Parsons, they sent a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Eagles for Kinnard.

“I just felt we needed a little bit more depth, a guy who has some experience playing, a guy who could fit multiple spots, and it just kind of made a little bit of sense for us,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the time. “He's gotten tremendously better in his time in Philadelphia.”

The trade showed just how valuable a competent backup lineman can be. Kinnard was a fifth-round pick by the Chiefs in 2022. He played in one game as a rookie and zero games in 2023. Through two seasons, he had played exactly zero snaps on offense in a regular-season game.

After the 2023 season, the Eagles signed Kinnard to a futures contract. He played in one game (three snaps on offense) through the first 16 games before playing all 68 snaps in Philadelphia’s meaningless Week 18 game against the Giants.

With that limited resume, the Packers traded a sixth-round pick for a player who to that point in his career had played in three games in three years in the league.

It turned out to be an excellent trade for the Packers. He played 15 snaps in Week 1 against Detroit, 17 snaps in Week 2 against Washington and four snaps in Week 3 against Cleveland. After the bye, he started and played all 83 snaps in place of injured right tackle Zach Tom in the tie at Dallas.

Kinnard took on a regular role after tight end Tucker Kraft suffered a torn ACL, playing as an extra tight end to provide another blocker. He started Week 16 against Chicago and Week 17 against Baltimore as a tight end, then started Week 18 as a right tackle against Minnesota.

“Been in the league for now going on four years,” Kinnard said last season. “The more positions you play, the better opportunity you have at other places, regardless of where it’s at.”

A Lot of Bang for Buck

Ultimately, according to Pro Football Focus, Kinnard played 285 snaps on offense, with 213 snaps at right tackle, 66 snaps at tight end and six snaps at left tackle.

“I think D.K. has done a great job,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said last season. “Talk about a guy that brings a ton of energy, and I love his mentality, how he plays the game, and I think he's done a really nice job in there and kind of unlocking some different aspects of our offense that we may not have utilized without his presence.”

Kinnard played only two snaps in the playoff game against the Bears. On one, he caught an emergency checkdown from Jordan Love for a gain of 6 yards. He gained 11 yards after the catch and broke two fumbles before fumbling, which Green Bay recovered.

By contrast, tight end Luke Musgrave has broken zero tackles with 31 catches the last two seasons.

“That was actually a canned play where we notice every time we put him in, they were playing man coverage, so we went to the man beater, we busted the protection, and Jordan had no other choice,” LaFleur explained.

“He wasn't one of the options, I promise. And as evidenced by the end result of that play, yeah, he got it. That's happened in a walkthrough, so those guys messing around a little bit, when it did come up, it's like, ‘Hey, make sure you protect that football.’ And certainly we did not do a great job of that.”

After the season, Kinnard – the team’s Salute to Service nominee – spoke of the pain of blowing the game to the Bears.

“Just a mixture of emotions,” he said. “It’s never easy to get to this point. And then when it’s the first round against a rival, it stings even more. So, just got to look at what we can control and fix and train and prepare and use this as fuel for next year. But right now, a lot of guys are just going to be pissed as we let it sink in for a little bit.”

Grading the Re-Signing of Darian Kinnard

While the defensive line is a giant question mark , Green Bay’s offensive line is coming together.

The starting five will consist of left tackle Jordan Morgan, left guard Aaron Banks, newly re-signed center Sean Rhyan, right guard Anthony Belton and right tackle Zach Tom. There could be a lot of power with the new interior trio.

Now, they have their top backup, as well, with Kinnard signing for a relative bargain. If Green Bay can find an experienced interior backup over the next few days and then add another capable blocker in the draft – perhaps a developmental tackle – Green Bay’s line will be in great shape.

For a first step, though, keeping Kinnard was big.

Grade: A.