Packers-Cowboys Wednesday Injury Report: Two Enormous Problems Emerge

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have some potentially significant injury issues ahead of Sunday night’s home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

First, it’s the state of the defensive line. With Warren Brinson on injured reserve and Javon Hargrave headed to injured reserve, the Packers have only five available defensive tackles on the roster.

However, the starting nose tackle, Jonathan Ford, didn’t practice on Wednesday due to a calf injury. Following Hargrave’s Achilles injury against Chicago, Ford would have been in line for a considerable bump in playing time.

Plus, starter Devonte Wyatt (ankle) and backup Anthony Campbell (ankle) were limited participation. Campbell missed the last three games but will be counted on to help pick up the slack.

At least Jordon Riley was designated for return following last year’s torn Achilles. The Packers almost certainly will give him more than one week to get ready, though, following a major injury.

“We’ll work that throughout the course of the week,” LaFleur said of Campbell. “If he’s ready to go, he’ll be in there; if not, we’ll have to get somebody else ready to play.”

The Packers really don’t have anyone else, though, with undrafted rookie David Blay the only player on the practice squad.

Banged Up at Cornerback, Too

The surprise absence at Wednesday’s practice was starting cornerback Keisean Nixon. Nixon, who is off to a strong start to the season, was sidelined by a groin injury. He played the first 58 minutes against the Bears before joining some starters on the bench after the 2-minute warning.

Of course, it’s too early to rule out Nixon. He signed with the Packers in 2022 and has played in all 73 games.

Combined with Benjamin St-Juste sitting out practice due to the hamstring injury sustained on special teams against Chicago, the Packers might have to roll with rookie Brandon Cisse and veteran Carrington Valentine against the Cowboys’ high-powered passing game of quarterback Dak Prescott and receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

“Well, I think it all starts with the quarterback,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice. “He’s a baller. But then you’ve got two wideouts – really multiple wideouts that can make big-time plays – but obviously the two stars. You’ve got a tight end [Jake Ferguson] that’s a really good player, a running back [Javonte Williams] that’s a really good player.

“I think all those, just the whole collection of them, I think Schotty [Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer] does a really good job as an offensive coordinator. So, it’s a great a challenge.

Five Did Not Practice for Packers

Ford, Hargrave, Nixon, St-Juste and receiver/returner Skyy Moore (ankle) were the five players who did not practice.

Left guard Aaron Banks, who has missed the last three games after dropping out at halftime of the Week 2 game of the Jets, was limited participation.

What will the Packers do at that position considering Laken Tomlinson has played well? LaFleur called it a “fluid” situation.

“Just trusting the process, trusting my training in the offseason,” Tomlinson said of his first two games. “I did have that surgery in February and got healed up from that, but just trusting the process, trusting my training and I knew I still had it in me and I wanted to give that a legit shot.

“I trained my tail off this past offseason and watching film, doing anything I can, gained like 10 extra pounds of body mass, just give myself the best shot. Fortunate enough to have the opportunity here.”

Cowboys Injury Update

With Dallas coming off a Thursday game, it is in pretty good shape. While 12 players are listed on the initial injury report, six of those players are full participation. That includes premier receiver CeeDee Lamb (thigh) and two starting offensive linemen, left tackle Tyler Guyton (back) and left guard Tyler Smith (thumb).

Cornerback Joey Porter, who allegedly was plagued by a back injury while with the Steelers, was limited participation on Wednesday with an ankle injury.

Packers Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participate: DT Jonathan Ford (calf), DT Javon Hargrave (Achilles), WR Skyy Moore (ankle), CB Keisean Nixon (groin), CB Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring).

Limited participation: LG Aaron Banks (knee/toe), DT Anthony Campbell (ankle), C/G Jacob Monk (quad), DT Jordon Riley (Achilles), S Evan Williams (illness), WR Savion Williams (ankle), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Full participation: Edge Lukas Van Ness (shoulder).

Riley and Savion Williams have been designated to return from injured reserve and are within their 21-day practice windows.

Cowboys Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participate: CB Cobie Durant (hamstring), OLB Von Miller (rest), LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring), T Drew Shelton (hamstring), CB Ameer Speed (knee).

Limited participation: CB Joey Porter (ankle).

Full participation: S Alijah Clark (hamstring), LT Tyler Guyton (back), WR CeeDee Lamb (thigh), OLB James Houston (shoulder), CB Shavon Revel (knee), LG Tyler Smith (thumb).

Five games into their careers, and with a huge test coming up against Dallas, here's how I'd grade each member of the Packers' small-but-mighty draft class. ⬇️https://t.co/R2hFy6Q1s9 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 14, 2026

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