The Green Bay Packers have a new special teams coordinator. And now they have a new weapon.

The Packers on Tuesday agreed to terms with receiver Skyy Moore, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz . The new special teams coordinator, Cam Achord, must be grinning from ear to ear.

While Moore has been a disappointment as a receiver – he was drafted in the second round by the Chiefs in 2022 – he flourished in a new role as returner. Used sporadically in that role in 2022 and again in 2024 by Kansas City, Moore in 2025 with the 49ers averaged 27.5 yards per kickoff return and 11.6 yards per punt return. While he didn’t have a touchdown in either phase, he had a 98-yard kickoff return and 66-yard punt return.

Moore, who won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, caught 22 passes for 250 yards (11.4 average) and zero touchdowns as a rookie and 21 passes for 244 yards (11.6 average) and one touchdown in 2023.

In 2024, he played in only six games and didn’t catch a pass, his season ending with a core-muscle injury.

Late during training camp this past season, Moore was traded to the 49ers for a late-round pick swap.

“I’m excited to have him, obviously, because he’s a really talented guy,” 49ers special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said after the trade. “I evaluated him when he was coming out, and there’s a reason why he went in the second round. Anytime you can get a guy back there with a bunch of juice, you like it.”

Skyy Moore Becomes Major Weapon

In 17 games, he caught five passes for 87 yards but made his mark as a big-time weapon on the 49ers’ field-flipping special teams.

“He’s the man,” 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy said .

Added running back Christian McCaffrey: “He plays with zero hesitation, and it’s good to see him break for some of these long ones because for the whole first half of the year we were like, ‘He’s hitting it the right way.’ Every time the ball is in his hands, he’s playing with no hesitation, he’s fast, and he’s physical, and he runs really hard.

“We knew it was just a matter of time before some of these big ones were going to start to hit, and he’s been doing a hell of a job putting us in a great position. Any time he gets the ball, I just love the way he hits it. He’s built for this team.”

Moore is undersized. At 5-foot-9 5/8, he probably wasn’t even on Green Bay’s draft board coming out of Western Michigan, but he’s got breakaway ability with 4.41 speed in the 40.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Skyy Moore breaks into the open field on a return against the Cleveland Browns. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Packers need the juice. With former All-Pro Keisean Nixon focusing on playing cornerback, Green Bay in 2025 ranked 23rd with a 25.2-yard average on kickoff returns and 32nd with a 5.6-yard average on punt returns.

The team’s woeful return game was a big reason why the Packers once again had below-average special teams under former coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

Rookie receiver Savion Williams didn’t have much space to run on kickoff returns, and a foot injury seemed to take away his speed. Punt return was a disaster until Romeo Doubs stepped in and at least caught the ball efficiently.

Moore fumbled only once last season – in Week 1.

“I think it’s a unique trait for people in this world to have that speed and to not be a bigger guy and to not hesitate on those kick returns, but that’s why there’s not many people in the world who are that good at them,” Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said . “I don’t get how you can be successful as a kick returner if you do hesitate. Those lanes, you got to hit full speed, and they close very fast …

“I watch Skyy hit those as hard as anyone, and a lot of times I’m worried about him getting up after it. But he continues to do that … and kind of embraces it. And when you have that skill set, with that mindset, it ends up being hard not to be successful at it.”

Can Skyy Moore Help on Offense?

For his career on offense, Moore has caught 48 passes for 581 yards and one touchdown. He has four drops (7.7 percent) and averaged 5.9 yards after the catch.

He has only five receptions in 23 games the past two seasons.

The Packers lost Romeo Doubs , their leading receiver in 2025, to a huge contract with the Patriots on Tuesday. The rest of the receiver corps will return intact , led by Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Dontayvion Wicks and Williams.

“He’s a tough player,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said in 2022. “He’s smaller as far as height, but he’s thicker as a receiver. I think you can see that he’s making a lot of tough contested catches over the middle.

“He’s thinking a lot because he’s a rookie getting thrown into the offense and we’re not holding back at all. You can tell, when he knows what he’s doing, he runs some great routes and has great releases. I think he can be a big part of our offense moving forward.”

