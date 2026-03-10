Packers Depth Chart, Analysis After Start of NFL Free Agency

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Now that we are into Day 2 of NFL free agency, here is an updated look at the Green Bay Packers’ depth chart based on who’s under contract, who was signed or acquired and who was lost or traded.

Note: The deadline for teams to tender restricted free agents is Wednesday. Those who are not tendered – which is the expectation for all of Green Bay’s RFAs – will become unrestricted free agents. The same holds true for the exclusive-rights free agents, who would be retained at a minimum salary if tendered.

Quarterbacks

Starter: Jordan Love.

Backups: Desmond Ridder, Kyle McCord.

Lost in Free Agency: Malik Willis (Dolphins).

Analysis: Willis, who joined Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley with the Dolphins, is a huge and expected loss. Gutekunst did well to get Ridder, who has 18 NFL starts under his belt, and McCord, a prolific college passer who was drafted in the sixth round by the Eagles last year, in place.

Running Backs

Starter: Josh Jacobs.

Backups: Chris Brooks (re-signed), MarShawn Lloyd, Pierre Strong, Damien Martinez.

Free agent: Emanuel Wilson (restricted).

Analysis: Brooks and Wilson were restricted free agents. The Packers opted to retain Brooks over Wilson for one reason: It’s a lot harder to find reliable pass-protecting backs than it is to find quality runners. The Packers will find another runner to add to the mix because they know they can’t count on Lloyd.

Receivers

Starters: Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden.

Backups: Dontayvion Wicks, Savion Williams, Will Sheppard, Jakobie Keeney-James, Isaiah Neyor.

Lost in free agency: Romeo Doubs (Patriots).

Analysis: It’s a mild surprise that Doubs remained unsigned until midday Tuesday after four solid seasons with the Packers, but the free-agent market at receiver was slow to develop. He received a four-year deal worth $70 million, according to NFL Network. It’s worth noting that Watson, Reed and Wicks will be entering their final seasons under contract, making receiver a bit of an understated need.

Tight Ends

Starter: Tucker Kraft.

Backups: Luke Musgrave, Drake Dabney, McCallan Castles, Messiah Swinson.

Free agents: John FitzPatrick (unrestricted), Josh Whyle (restricted).

Analysis: FitzPatrick suffered a torn Achilles late in the season, so he probably will remain unsigned through the offseason. With Kraft coming off a torn ACL and perhaps limited (or unavailable) for the start of the season, bringing back Whyle and/or adding a veteran feels like a necessity.

Offensive Line

Starters: LT Jordan Morgan, LG Aaron Banks, C Sean Rhyan (re-signed), RG Anthony Belton, RT Zach Tom.

Backups: T/G Darian Kinnard (re-signed), C/G Jacob Monk, T/G Travis Glover, G John Williams, G Karsen Barnhart, T Brant Banks, T Dalton Cooper.

Free agents: G Donovan Jennings (exclusive rights), G/C Lecitus Smith (exclusive rights), LT Rasheed Walker (unrestricted), G/C Elgton Jenkins (released).

Analysis: The starting five for the upcoming season has been penciled in following the re-signing of Rhyan and the release of Jenkins. After two seasons in a utility role, it’ll be up to Morgan, the 2024 first-round pick, to replace Walker at left tackle. Re-signing Kinnard was critical; there just is not much proven depth around the league, and he fared well when thrown into the fire. Whether it’s free agency or the draft, there’s no doubt the Packers will add a couple players to the mix, with the team needing interior depth and a developmental tackle.

Defensive Ends

Starters: Micah Parsons, Lukas Van Ness.

Backups: Barryn Sorrell, Collin Oliver.

Lost in free agency: Kingsley Enagbare (Jets).

Free agents: Rashan Gary (released), Brenton Cox (restricted), Arron Mosby (restricted).

Analysis: This is an obvious trouble spot. Parsons almost certainly won’t be on the field to start the season, leaving three under-contract, healthy defensive ends on the roster. And one of those is Oliver, who missed all but one game of his rookie season due to hamstring injuries. Nobody has the slightest idea if he can, A, stay healthy and, B, play at a professional level.

Cox played well in about a half-season of playing time in 2024 and Mosby was an impact player on special teams in 2025.

Defensive Tackles

Starters: Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks.

Backups: Warren Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse, Jordon Riley, James Ester, Anthony Campbell, Jaden Crumedy, Dante Barnett.

Free agents: Jonathan Ford (restricted).

Traded: Colby Wooden.

Analysis: This is an obvious trouble spot, too. The Packers weren’t good enough on the defensive line even before trading Wooden to the Colts for linebacker Zaire Franklin. There are only four players under contract who are healthy (Wyatt, Brooks, Brinson and Stackhouse) with Riley suffering a torn Achilles in Week 17.

There’s also the question of whether the Packers under new coordinator Jonathan Gannon will run a 4-3 or 3-4 base defense. The Packers with their 4-3 usually had only four defensive tackles up on gamedays. If they go to a 3-4, they’d need five, which would only increase the need.

Linebackers

Starters: Edgerrin Cooper, Zaire Franklin (acquired in trade), Isaiah McDuffie.

Backups: Ty’Ron Hopper, Nick Niemann (re-signed), Kristian Welch (re-signed), Jamon Johnson.

Free agents: None.

Lost in free agency: Quay Walker (Raiders).

Analysis: The Packers might be set here, with Franklin replacing Walker on the roster and in the starting lineup. Hopper probably is ready to compete for a steady role on defense, Niemann and Welch are key players on special teams, and Johnson played well in his lone opportunity against the Vikings in Week 18.

Cornerbacks

Starters: Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Javon Bullard (slot).

Backups: Benjamin St-Juste (signed in free agency), Bo Melton (re-signed exclusive-rights free agent), Jaylin Simpson, Shemar Bartholomew, Tyron Herring.

Free agents: Nate Hobbs (released), Kamal Hadden (exclusive rights).

Analysis: The Packers gave up on Hobbs and signed St-Juste to a two-year contract. St-Juste hasn’t been great but at least he’s tall and has been healthy. There’s probably more work to be done, though, with Nixon and Valentine entering their final season under contract and Hadden coming off a serious injury. There are some quality cornerbacks available in free agency and the draft class is excellent.

Safeties

Starters: Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams.

Backups: Kitan Oladapo, Jonathan Baldwin, Mark Perry.

Free agent: Zayne Anderson (restricted).

Analysis: The Packers remain strong at safety now and into the future with McKinney, Williams, Bullard and Oladapo under contract through the 2027 season. Anderson has been a key player on special teams and has been useful when thrown into the fray on defense.

Specialists

Starters: K Brandon McManus, P Daniel Whelan, LS Matt Orzech.

Backups: K Lucas Havrisik.

Free agents: None.

Analysis: As it stands, it will be McManus vs. Havrisik to be the kicker. There are some options in free agency, though, including Daniel Carlson and Jason Sanders. Plus, the Cowboys used only the second-round tender on Brandon Aubrey. Punter and snapper are safe and secure.

Packers Projected Two-Deep Depth Chart

The following is a college football-style depth chart that shows the starter and top backup at every position based on who is under contract. All injured players are assumed healthy.

Packers two-deep depth chart | Bill Huber/Packers On SI