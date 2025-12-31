Packers Draft Pick Gets Second Chance to Make First Impression

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers used a seventh-round draft pick on Jonathan Ford in 2022. In about two-and-a-half seasons with the team, he didn’t play in a single game.

The Packers didn’t need Ford then but they sure as heck need him now.

The Packers claimed Ford off waivers from the Chicago Bears amid a flurry of roster moves announced by the team on Tuesday. He took the roster spot held by Jordon Riley, who suffered a torn Achilles on Saturday against the Ravens. Riley played 64 snaps in four games after being signed off the Giants’ practice squad but

The Packers’ defense was pushed around by the Bears to some extent in Week 16 and from start to finish by the Ravens in Week 17. After wrapping up the season on Sunday at Minnesota, the Packers will face the Eagles or Bears in the wildcard playoffs. Physicality is the calling card for both teams.

At 6-foot-5 and 338 pounds, Ford’s sheer size should help a Packers defensive line in which beef is in short supply. Size is why the Packers signed Riley (6-foot-5, 338 pounds) and Quinton Bohanna (6-foot-4, 327 pounds) in recent weeks.

Jonathan Ford Among Roster Move for Packers

Along with adding Ford, the Packers:

Released Bohanna, who made his Packers debut against Baltimore.

Placed Riley on injured reserve.

Placed cornerback Kamal Hadden on injured reserve.

Promoted cornerback Shemar Bartholomew from the practice squad.

Promoted cornerback Jaylin Simpson from the practice squad.

Signed running back Damien Martinez to the practice squad.

Ford was signed off Green Bay’s practice squad by the Bears on Oct. 25, 2024. He played in four games for the Bears in 2024 and in eight games in 2025. He had a tackle for loss among nine tackles in 2024 and had four assisted tackles in 2025.

“Just a learning experience for me,” Ford said of his rookie season after Family Night in 2023. “Coming from college and being a three-year starter and then coming in and not playing a snap, it was a learning experience for me. I think it was a blessing for me. I know it was a blessing for me to be able to learn from guys like Kenny (Clark) and the other vets that were here. I feel like I used that as my drive to drive me to get better.”

Ford, who’s 26, said he improved his work ethic after watching Clark. Something he said while competing for a roster spot back then probably holds true today with Ford looking to grab a role on the playoff-bound Packers.

“I wouldn’t call it pressure,” he said. “I’d just call it getting ready to play. At the end of the day, it’s a competitive sport. We have to show up every day and give everything we have for this team. The only way it’s going to come is if we come in here and we work hard every day. So, I wouldn’t call it pressure. I’d call it preparation.”

He’ll join a defensive tackle depth chart that consists of Colby Wooden, Karl Brooks, Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse.

“Yeah, he’ll be one of the guys that’s going to have to fill the void, absolutely,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Stackhouse, an undrafted free agent who lost his role after the team signed Riley.

Roster Moves at Cornerback

It’s no surprise the Packers made a couple moves at cornerback. Against the Ravens, Nate Hobbs suffered a knee after colliding in the end zone with Zay Flowers while breaking up a pass and Hadden, who had replaced Carrington Valentine with the No. 1 defense, was carted off with an ankle injury.

Simpson signed with the Packers late in training camp. He was a fifth-round pick by the Colts in 2024 but has not played in a regular-season game. He’s got an interesting mentality along with cornerback/safety versatility.

Bartholomew signed with the Jets after going undrafted in 2024 out of Georgia Southern. When he was released at the end of training camp, five teams put in waiver claims. He wound up going to Carolina, for whom he played in five games as a rookie. PFF charged him with 3-of-5 passing for 26 yards and one touchdown.

This year, he spent time on the practice squads of the Panthers and this week’s opponent, the Vikings, but did not play in any games.

“He had a really good spring,” Panthers coach Dave Canales told reporters after Bartholomew intercepted Bryce Young during training camp. “Came into camp and has been steady. But today was a big day for him. Just kind of challenging him to make the play on the ball. You're in the right spot, have the confidence to go make the play. He did that today and came up with one.”

Packers Add Running Back

Finally, after working out for the team on Tuesday, the Packers signed Martinez to the practice squad. He was a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft by the Seahawks after rushing for 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns at Oregon State in 2023 and 1,002 yards and nine touchdowns at Miami in 2024.

The signing could be a clue that Green Bay will not play starter Josh Jacobs this week. The team could go with Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks, who are on the 53-man roster, and Pierre Strong, who is on the practice squad. Martinez would provide depth and a look on the scout team.

“Physical runner,” he said of his style after being drafted. “Got another ‘Beast Mode 2.0’ coming up here. … I was definitely a big fan of ‘Beast Mode’ growing up, just always being a bigger back. I’m ready.”

At the Scouting Combine, he measured 5-foot-11 5/8 and 217 pounds and ran his 40 in 4.51 seconds, good for a Relative Athletic Score of 8.19 .

