GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, five days before the unofficial start of NFL free agency, re-signed running back Chris Brooks.

According to his agency, One West Sports Group, Brooks signed a two-year, $4.85 million contract. The team’s No. 3 running back the last two seasons was scheduled to be a restricted free agent. The lowest restricted free agent tender is $3.52 million, so Brooks has a chance to make more money but the Packers will be paying less per season. It’s a financial win-win.

Critically, Emanuel Wilson, the team’s No. 2 back the last two seasons, also was scheduled to be a restricted free agent. The Packers chose not to give him the $3.52 million tender, so Wilson will be an unrestricted free agent when the negotiating period opens on Monday. According to sources, the expectation coming out of the Scouting Combine is Wilson will receive a bigger contract than the Packers will be willing to pay.

That means, after two years of serving mostly as Jordan Love’s personal protector on passing downs, Brooks will have a chance to be the No. 2 running back in 2026, though the Packers will address the position either in free agency – there’s a strong class – or the draft.

Along with starter Josh Jacobs, the other running backs on the roster are MarShawn Lloyd, the 2024 third-round pick who has played in only one game, Pierre Strong, who spent most of the 2025 season on the practice squad, and Damien Martinez, a seventh-round pick by Seattle in 2025 who joined the practice squad at the end of the season.

Important Role Player

Mostly, Brooks has served as the rugged third-down back in obvious passing situations, especially against blitzing defenses. He was an unsung hero in the tougher-than-expected victory over the Giants because of this blitz pickup that allowed Jordan Love to hit Savion Williams for a critical third-down strike on the go-ahead scoring drive.

This blitz pickup is why RB Chris Brooks (#30) will always have a spot on any roster coached by Matt LaFleur. Brilliant stuff. pic.twitter.com/RTr3lx8wsH — Michael Rodney (@PackersNotes) November 17, 2025

“Honestly, we get more hyped about those then we do about the runs,” Josh Jacobs said a few days after the game. “I tell them, pass pro, 65 percent of it is knowing who to block and the rest is wanting to block. Obviously, you can always correct technique and stuff like that, but you got to have the want-to to go out there and do that. Especially with guys that’s 30 pounds heavier than you, to be able to just strain and really lock in.

“When we seen that play, we always said, if you give Jordan time, he going to make plays. That was probably the biggest play for our group in that game. So, shoutout to him, man. Chris is a dawg. I don’t think that he gets enough appreciation and credit for who he is to this team, honestly. Whether it’s special teams or whether it’s something in our room. But yeah, I’m happy for him. Hopefully, his role keeps expanding a little bit.”

Brooks is capable of more with the ball in his hands. In three seasons with Miami (2023) and Green Bay (2024 and 2025), he is one of 104 running backs with at least 75 carries. According to Stathead, he is third from that group in rushing yards after contact per carry (2.9) and eighth in carries per broken tackle (9.1).

“I’d like to think I run hard,” Brooks said .

While he has not been used much as a receiver – 13 catches in 2025 and 24 catches in two seasons – his hands are good enough to be in the running for an expanded role in 2026.

Brooks’ return probably will warm the heart of new special teams coordinator Cam Achord, as well. Last season, Brooks and Zayne Anderson led the team with 14 tackles on special teams.

“You just have so much faith when he’s in the game and when he’s in practice because you know you’re going to get everything he has,” running backs coach Ben Sirmans said going into this past season.

Grading Chris Brooks’ Contract

Added together, re-signing Brooks was almost a necessity given the expected departure of Wilson and the injury history of Lloyd.

Grade B.