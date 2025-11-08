Packers-Eagles Friday Injury Report: Good News, Bad News at Receiver
GREEN BAY, Wis. – First, the good news at receiver for the Green Bay Packers on Friday: Dontayvion Wicks practiced for a second consecutive day and Savion Williams returned to practice. They could be in the lineup for Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now, the bad news: Rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden, who dropped out of Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers with a shoulder injury, went from limited participation on Thursday to not practicing on Friday.
Golden, cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) and defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot) did not practice on Friday. Van Ness almost certainly will miss a fourth consecutive game and Hobbs is expected to miss a couple games.
Quarterback Malik Willis (calf) and another receiver, Malik Heath (hip), were added to the injury report as limited participation. The Packers have 15 players who were limited participation or didn’t practice at all. The Eagles, who are coming off their bye, have only two.
While Golden’s production has fallen off a cliff the last two games, the Packers need as many playmakers as possible to offset the loss of premier tight end Tucker Kraft.
After a stretch of three consecutive games with a catch of 34-plus yards and four consecutive games with three-plus catches, Golden the last two games caught five passes for 13 yards.
“I think that’s going to be one of those things, for him, just trust the process and keep working,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Friday. “He’s trying to do all the little things that we ask our wide receivers to do without the ball with the blocking and everything else. It’s only a matter of time for him before he has one of those games where you’re like, ‘Oh, wow, that’s why he’s here,’ you know?”
Wicks missed the last two games with a calf injury but has been limited participation this week.
Wicks said, “Yeah,” when asked if he felt good about his chances of playing on Monday.
“It’s still day to day,” he said. “I’ve just been trying to do what I can to be the best I can be on gameday, feel the best I can. So, just keep working with the trainers and keep working toward getting to close to 100 percent.”
Wicks endured a drop-filled second NFL season, which included a drop in the playoff loss to the Eagles, but had an excellent training camp and was off to a strong start to the season with 13 catches for 134 yards in six games before the injury.
“It’s been good. It’s always good to be out there,” Wicks said. “When you’re not, it’s real boring. I hate watching. So, it’s great to be out there and getting the feel of running the routes again and getting ready for a big game on Monday.”
Williams didn’t practice on Thursday due to a calf injury and was limited on Friday. Between rushing (eight carries, 28 yards), receiving (seven catches, 43 yards, one touchdown) and kickoff returns (20 returns with a 25.2-yard average), he is second on the team with 575 total yards. The third-round pick has been the team’s primary kickoff returner all season. He has a return of 30-plus yards in three of the last four games.
“I’m encouraged about some of the blocks that have been happening,” special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said of the return game. “I think we’re encouraged that some of the blocks were better and then Savion, as we talked about earlier in the year, he seems to be getting a better feel for it, seems to be getting a better look at it. Hopefully, he just keeps getting better and better and better as the season goes on.”
For the Eagles, Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens (knee) didn’t practice for a second consecutive day. After sitting out their last game against the Giants, it’s possible he won’t play.
However, receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring), who was inactive against the Giants, and edge rusher Nolan Smith (triceps), who is coming off injured reserve, have declared they will play.
“Hell, yeah,” Smith told reporters in Philadelphia. He had two sacks of Jordan Love in the playoff game.
Plus, defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, who had a team-high four sacks, remains in the concussion protocol but was full participation.
Packers Friday Injury Report
Did not participate: WR Matthew Golden (shoulder), RB CB Nate Hobbs (knee), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot).
Limited: LG Aaron Banks (neck), LB Edgerrin Cooper (foot), WR Malik Heath (hip), Josh Jacobs (rest), DE Micah Parsons (pectoral), RT Zach Tom (back), LB Quay Walker (calf), WR Christian Watson (knee), WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf), WR Savion Williams (foot), QB Malik Willis (calf), DT Colby Wooden (shoulder).
Full: K Brandon McManus (quad).
Eagles Friday Injury Report
Did not participate: CB Adoree Jackson (concussion/personal), C Cam Jurgens (knee).
Limited: None.
Full: RB Saquon Barkley (groin), CB Jakorian Bennett (pectoral), WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), G Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle), DT Moro Ojomo (concussion), OLB Nolan Smith (triceps).
