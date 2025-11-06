Packers-Eagles Injury Report: Colby Wooden Announces Status for ‘MNF’ Clash
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Sunday, Colby Wooden suffered an injured shoulder. He was announced as questionable to return before eventually being ruled out.
There’s nothing questionable about his status for the Green Bay Packers’ Monday night showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.
“Great. We playing this week,” he said after Thursday’s practice. “Good. Let’s get back to it.”
Wooden, receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder) and left guard Aaron Banks (neck) all dropped out of the 16-13 loss to Carolina but were limited participation on Thursday. So was receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who missed the last two games with a calf injury.
Cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot) and receiver Savion Williams (foot) were the three players who did not practice.
A total of 14 players are on the initial injury report, including kicker Brandon McManus (quad), who was full participation, and running back Josh Jacobs, who was limited for veteran rest.
The Eagles have the luxury of coming off their bye week and, not surprisingly, are a mostly healthy bunch. Running back Saquon Barkley (groin), receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) and outside linebacker Nolan Smith (triceps) were full participation. Brown was inactive for the Eagles’ last game against the Giants and Smith had his return-to-play window opened on Tuesday after going on injured reserve with a pectoral injury after Week 3.
However, center Cam Jurgens (knee) did not practice after being inactive against the Giants. He was the only player who did not practice.
That could mean a matchup between Wooden and backup center Brett Toth.
With Wooden limited to a season-low 15 snaps last week – he had been averaging 36 – the Packers gave up 130 rushing yards to Rico Dowdle and 163 rushing yards to the Panthers. Those were the worst individual and team marks of the season for Green Bay’s stout run defense. In fact, the Packers hadn’t given up 130 yards to a team, let alone one player.
Wooden didn’t want to talk about the injury, but his performance this season has been something worth yelling about. Or at least saluting.
“I feel like we all got a job to do,” Wooden said. “Mine just involves the run, but when I go down, we got to step up. So, it feel like next man up, but we all play an important role. Nobody’s more important than anybody, so we always got to do our job and play football.”
Wooden will have a huge role on Monday night. The Eagles finished second in the NFL in rushing last season behind Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 2,005 yards by himself. After averaging 179.3 rushing yards per game last season, they’re averaging a 19th-ranked 111.6 rushing yards per game this season.
Barkley, however, is coming off his first 100-yard game of the season – a 150-yard performance against the Giants before the bye.
“Saquon, he’s a good dude,” Wooden said. “We seen a clip today. He made two miss in the backfield, so if you get there, you got to gang tackle him. Run to the ball and get him down.”
The potential return of Wicks would provide a lift to an offense blindsided by last week’s season-ending injury to star tight end Tucker Kraft. Wicks has 13 receptions for 134 yards in six games. He’s one of their top separators.
“It means a ton,” receiver Christian Watson said. “We have a lot of confidence in a lot of the guys in the room, so anytime we get one of those guys back – Wicks coming back, eventually when J-Reed [Jayden Reed] comes back – it’ll be big time for us.”
Golden, the team’s first-round pick, was limited to 24 snaps last week. His 36.9 percent playing time was his lowest of the year. He caught only two passes for 9 yards, which somehow wasn’t worse than his three catches for 4 yards a week earlier against Pittsburgh.
Without Kraft, it’ll be all hands on deck on offense, and that could mean more opportunities for Golden, who in three consecutive games had a 34-yard catch against the Browns, a 46-yard catch against the Cowboys and a 35-yard catch vs. the Bengals.
“I think you’ve just got to keep finding ways trying to get him the ball and maximizing opportunities when he does get the ball – maximizing yards after the catch, things like that,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “But, obviously, without Tuck being out there, there’s going to be more opportunities for a lot of guys. So, now it just comes down to making the most of those opps when it comes your way.”
Here are the first injury reports of the week. The Packers have 13 players who did not practice or were limited compared to only three for the Eagles.
Packers Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: CB Nate Hobbs (knee), WR Savion Williams (foot), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot).
Limited: LG Aaron Banks (neck), LB Edgerrin Cooper (foot), WR Matthew Golden (shoulder), RB Josh Jacobs (rest), DE Micah Parsons (pectoral), RT Zach Tom (back), LB Quay Walker (calf), WR Christian Watson (knee), WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf), DT Colby Wooden (shoulder).
Full: K Brandon McManus (quad).
Eagles Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: C Cam Jurgens (knee).
Limited: CB Adoree Jackson (concussion), DE Moro Ojomo (concussion).
Full: RB Saquon Barkley (groin), CB Jakorian Bennett (pectoral), WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), G Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle), OLB Nolan Smith (triceps).
