Packers Express Lofty Goal on Offense; Here’s Why It’s Possible

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers’ offense last season was, more or less, a major disappointment.

As in more talent and less production.

On the heels of finishing eighth in the NFL in scoring in 2024, the Packers spent big money on free agent guard Aaron Banks and used their first three draft picks on offense to give ascending quarterback Jordan Love a helping hand.

Instead of taking a step forward, the offense shifted into reverse and stomped on the gas.

The Packers plunged from fifth in total offense and eighth in points scored to 15th in total offense and 16th in scoring.

With the offseason program under way and OTAs on the horizon, the Packers are looking to do more than rebound back into a top-10 offense.

“I want us to be one of the best offenses in the NFL, for sure,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Monday, his first conversation with reporters since before last year’s playoff loss at Chicago.

“When you have those weapons, you have that ability to do that. And even without those weapons, we were still very productive, and up there in a lot of categories. So I just think for us, just focusing on each guy being their best every single day, especially at this point in the offseason program. We keep stacking those days, we’re going to have a really good offense once the season rolls around.”

As Stenavich alluded to, injuries were a factor last season. Tight end Tucker Kraft missed the second half of the season with a torn ACL, right tackle Zach Tom, receiver Christian Watson and receiver Jayden Reed missed large chunks of the season, and running back Josh Jacobs was limited for the stretch run.

To say the Packers were “up there” in a lot of statistical categories would be a major overstatement. They did finish second on third down and fifth in yards per passing attempt. Otherwise, though, it was mediocre-or-worse production terms of points, yards, rushing and red-zone production.

The Packers do have a chance to be a really good offense. Here are three reasons why.

Jordan Love

Intelligent minds can disagree on whether Jordan Love is an elite quarterback . He certainly was by the traditional numbers, such as passer rating, where he ranked fifth with a career-high 101.2. He was by the analytical numbers, too, such as ranking second in EPA per dropback and fifth in completion percentage over expectation.

“There’s a lot of things that when you meet with him and talk with him that he wants to get better at, and that’s great,” Stenavich said.

“He’s always a very prepared person, sets his goals and everything like that. And I think for him, just taking as much control of the offense as he can. Being the best leader for the guys is going to be huge, not only for the offense, but for the entire team. Just keep developing in that role, and then we’ll see what happens. But he’s done a nice job so far.”

New defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said the presence of Love is a big reason why he joined the Packers.

“Top-tier guy,” Gannon said. “He can make all the throws. He doesn’t give you chances to take the ball away. He protects the football. He’s mobile. Smart, obviously. Just competing against him, accuracy, decision-making, his legs. He’s hard to defend.”

Offensive Line

Stenavich said “inconsistent” execution plagued the offensive line last season, resulting in Love facing too much pressure and Jacobs not finding enough running room.

There are reasons to be optimistic, though, as the team moves forward with a revamped offensive line following the departures of former stalwarts Rasheed Walker and Elgton Jenkins.

The Packers gave Banks an elite-level contract last season, but he failed to perform up to expectations. Jenkins’ season-ending injury led to Sean Rhyan being thrown into the fire at center for seven games down the stretch. Rookie Anthony Belton, a left tackle in college, was inserted into the starting lineup for the final six games at right guard.

If Banks can avoid the nagging injuries that set him back last season, if Rhyan takes a couple steps forward this offseason after learning on the fly last season and if Belton takes a Year 2 jump, the interior could be a driving force.

“That’s going to be huge, no doubt about it, having those guys playing together in those positions,” Stenavich said.

Less Is More

The Packers let Romeo Doubs go in free agency and traded Dontayvion Wicks. Suddenly, a receiver corps that had too many players to keep happy could be leaner and meaner.

The biggest beneficiary needs to be last year’s first-round pick, Matthew Golden, who had an underwhelming debut season for a multitude of reasons that had nothing to do with physical talent.

“I’m excited about him,” Stenavich said. “He’s looked great so far. It’s going to be a big year for him, and I’m excited to watch it.”

Before the Packers were on the clock in the 2026 NFL Draft, they signed receiver Jayden Reed to a contract extension. He led the team in receptions and receiving yards each of his first two seasons but missed most of last season with a broken collarbone.

“That’s big time,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think you talk about a guy that’s a culture setter and the epitome of what we want representing our football in regards to just how he prepares and how he goes out there and plays. He never takes a play off, and you’re always going to get his best. I think one thing that’s unique about him is just his ability to bring others with him. I think he’s a real leader for us.”

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