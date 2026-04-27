Projecting Packers’ Week 1 Starters After NFL Draft (Surprises Included)

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst took care of some of the team’s biggest needs with his six picks in last week’s NFL Draft.

“To be honest, I don’t know if I ever feel like I’ve checked every box because I don’t know if anything’s ever complete,” he said after the draft. “That doesn’t mean I don’t feel really good about what our team looks like but, to me, and I’ve probably said it to you guys, but this is 365 [days a year]. So, yeah, these three days were really good. I feel really good about what we did. …

“These guys I think are going to be really good additions to our locker room and then our football team and I think they’ll help us, but tomorrow’s another day and we’ll see if there’s areas we can improve and if we can we will.”

With free agency and the draft complete, this is what the Packers’ Week 1 starting lineup might look like.

Packers Starters on Offense

Quarterback: Jordan Love

Why: No explanation is needed here, obviously. The only intrigue will be who emerges from the three-man backup battle between Desmond Ridder, Kyle McCord and undrafted rookie Kyron Drones.

Running Back: Josh Jacobs

Why: No explanation is needed here, either. The intrigue, again, will be the backup battles. The Packers let Emanuel Wilson go in free agency but didn’t replace him. As it stands, Chris Brooks will be the next man up, unless MarShawn Lloyd can get healthy and stay healthy or there’s a trade or free-agent addition.

“If he’s out there and healthy, we know he can help us,” Gutekunst said of Lloyd. “Certainly, bringing Chris Brooks back, that was a big part of that. We have a lot of faith in him to be able to do things we do. I feel very good about that group. We’ll see as it goes. If we feel we need to add to it, we will. But, right now, I don’t really think we need to.”

Receivers: Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden

Why: The Packers this offseason let Romeo Doubs go in free agency, traded Dontayvion Wicks and didn’t draft a receiver. So, this one is pretty obvious, but who will be the next man (or men) up? Will Savion Williams take a big step forward? Is it Bo Melton’s time? Will Skyy Moore be more than a returner? Are one of the returning practice-squad players, such as Isaiah Neyor, ready to make a push?

Tight End: Tucker Kraft

Why: This, obviously, hinges on Kraft’s recovery from his torn ACL.

Offensive Line: LT Jordan Morgan, LG Aaron Banks, C Sean Rhyan, RG Anthony Belton, RT Zach Tom

Why: Everything’s a competition, the coaches like to say. Except, it seems, on the offensive line. “I really like our starting five,” Gutekunst said before the draft. The battles will be for the backup positions, with Jacob Monk vs. Jager Burton being one to watch. Plus, who will be the backup at left tackle?

Packers Starters on Defense

Edge: Lukas Van Ness, Barryn Sorrell

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is tackled by Green Bay Packers defenders Edgerrin Cooper (56) and end Barryn Sorrell (99). | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why: Someone’s got to hold down the fort until Micah Parsons returns, and it stands to reason that player will be Sorrell, last year’s fourth-round pick, using his experience and offseason training alongside Parsons to beat out rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton.

Defensive Tackles: Devonte Wyatt, Jonathan Ford, Javon Hargrave

Why: The headline mentioned a surprise, and this is one. The Packers traded up in the third round for Chris McClellan. Eventually, he will be the starting nose tackle. But the Packers tend to ease their rookies into things, which could mean McClellan working in a reserve role for at least the first few games.

In last year’s playoff game, Ford – who had only recently returned to the team – played more snaps than Nazir Stackhouse. So, we’ll give Ford the edge in what could be a hotly contested, three-man battle at nose tackle.

Linebackers: Edgerrin Cooper, Zaire Franklin

Why: Cooper’s second-year breakout didn’t happen, but it was still an excellent season. He’ll have a new tag-team partner with Franklin, who had a down year last season after a long run of high-quality play. The Packers are strong at linebacker, so it’s no surprise whatsoever that they didn’t draft one.

Cornerbacks: Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine

Why: You might find this one a surprise. However, it’s worth noting that in 2018, the Packers used their first-round pick on Jaire Alexander. He did not start in Week 1. In 2021, they drafted Eric Stokes in the first round. He played eight snaps in his debut.

Obviously, circumstances are different – the depth chart is different and the coaching staff is different – but the point is there’s no guarantee that second-round pick Brandon Cisse is going to be an instant starter.

The Packers absolutely had to do better at cornerback, a position that contributed just two interceptions in 18 games. But it’s not as if Nixon and Valentine are bad players, which means the staff will see no reason to rush Cisse into the action.

Safeties: Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams

Why: One of the best duos in the NFL is under contract through the 2027 season, which is why the Packers added only an undrafted free agent this past week. Javon Bullard, who is listed as a safety on the roster, will man the slot.

Packers on Special Teams

K Trey Smack, P Daniel Whelan, LS Matt Orzech, KR/PR Skyy Moore

Why: The Packers didn’t trade two picks to move up into the sixth round for Smack just to release him. Unless he falls on his face, he will beat out Brandon McManus, which means they will be eating that $1 million roster bonus.

“We got some talented guys in that room and we’re going to have to figure that out,” Gutekunst said of McManus and Lucas Havrisik, “but I did think it was important to add competition to that and, certainly, we thought he was the best kicker in this draft. And Cam had a very strong opinion about that, as did I, and I thought it felt fortunate to be able to acquire him.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER