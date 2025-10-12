Packers Fans Spend Insane Amount of Time Talking About Green and Gold
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are the talk of the town. Not just your town. Any town.
According to a study, Packers fans spend the equivalent of almost a year-and-a-half of their lives talking nonstop about the team. A year-and-a-half. Nonstop.
In a survey of 2,000 NFL fans nationwide conducted last month by PromoGuy, respondents were asked to name their favorite NFL team and estimate how many hours each week they spend talking about that team with friends, family, co-workers and so on.
Those estimates were turned into weekly, yearly and lifetime averages, with the lifetime figure based on 60 years of fandom.
According to the survey:
- Los Angeles Chargers fans talk about the team for about 5.4 hours per week. That adds up to 11.7 days per year and 702 days over a lifetime. That works out to 1.92 years.
- Jacksonville Jaguars fans talk about the team for 4.7 hours per week. That adds up to 611 days over a lifetime.
- New York Jets fans talk about the team for 4.6 hours per week, which adds up to 598 days.
- Green Bay Packers fans rank fourth. They talk about the team for almost 4.1 hours per week, which equates to 533 days over a lifetime. That works out to 1.46 years talking about Jordan Love – the most popular player in those discussions – the Super Bowl, coaching and so on.
- The Los Angeles Rams are last, with their talk equating to just 195 days of their lifetime.
- In the NFC North, all three teams are on the bottom half of the list. It’s 416 days for the Chicago Bears, which ranks 17th, 390 days for the Detroit Lions (22nd) and 351 days for the Minnesota Vikings (24th).
- This week’s opponent, the Bengals, rank 30th with 273 days of their lives.
- For the average team, it’s 3.3 hours per week, 429 days per year and 1.2 years of their lives.
The survey sample was almost a perfect 50-50 split between males and females, with an average age of 43.5 years.
The Packers gave their fans plenty to talk about before the bye – almost none of it good – after a dismal loss at Cleveland and a disappointing tie at Dallas.
Packers star Micah Parsons probably spoke for a lot of the fans this week when asked on Thursday if it was hard to stew on giving up 40 points at Dallas before the bye.
“You know, you should be pissed off,” he said. “You’re sitting there pissed off. We just gave up 40 points and we’re talking about, we can’t give up 20 and how we shouldn’t lose games. Well, that’s how you lose games, so we should be pissed off.
“We should be ready to come out here and play Sunday, regardless of who’s playing, and whoop some butt, if we’re really dogs. That’s how I look at it. If we really say who want to be, we should take how we finished last (game) and we should punish these guys and we should want to leave a statement. It should be a statement win, it should be a statement on defense. Like I just think it’s a statement, like these guys should be pissed off because I was pissed off.”
Will the Packers give their fans something to talk about with a statement win on Sunday against the Bengals?
The Packers are 2-0 at home, with this game being their first at Lambeau Field since Sept. 11 and their only home game between Sept. 11 and the Nov. 2 game against Carolina.
“Man, you don’t get to be at Lambeau every week, so it’s tough,” Love said this week about the schedule. “It’s one of those things, it’s out of our control. You have no control over that, so I try not to stress too much about it. I don’t think guys in the locker room are stressing too much.
“We kind of just come out here and play wherever they say we’re going. If it’s overseas, if it’s here at Lambeau, on the road, whatever it is. But just coming off this bye week, I think everybody’s locked in for this, like we talked about earlier, this stretch of games we’re going to have. We’re focused on just taking it one week at a time, starting here at Lambeau with the Bengals.”
Since coach Matt LaFleur took over in 2019, the Packers are 40-12 at home, trailing only the Buffalo Bills, who are 42-12.
Running back Josh Jacobs has scored a touchdown in six consecutive home games.
“Homefield is always big” he said this week. “Playing in front of your crowd is always big. It’s easier as an offense to play at home. Obviously, because of crowd noise and things like that, we don’t have to really too much worry about, we can do a lot more different things. But the best thing is, obviously, getting a win in front of your crowd, but being able to go home right after is also a big positive.”