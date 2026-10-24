Packers Filling Open Roster Spots Before Facing Lions

DETROIT – The Green Bay Packers entered the week with only 50 players on their active roster. They’ll fill at least two of those spots before Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Along with activating running back Josh Jacobs, who was given a one-week roster exemption after being taken off the exempt list, the Packers have signed receiver Coleman Owen to their 53-man roster, a source told Packers On SI.

Roster moves must be made by 3 p.m. Central in order to be available for the game.

“He Did a Really Good Job”

Owen was elevated from the practice squad last week to replace injured Skyy Moore as the punt returner. He cleanly fielded all three punts against Dallas, with two fair catches and one returned for 16 yards.

“Saturday, really, that was kind of the conversation,” special teams coordinator Cam Achord said on Tuesday of the decision to give the role to Owen instead of star receiver Matthew Golden. “Obviously he worked on Friday, he’s worked all week. He continues to work.

“I think it’s a fluid situation every week, see who’s available, who’s healthy at the end of the day on Friday, talk about it, make the decisions on Saturday. Obviously, did a really good job, went back there, 16-yard return, no hesitation for him catching the ball or anything like that, was able to get vertical. Proved himself really good right there.”

Now, he’ll get an extended look, with Moore on injured reserve for this game against Detroit and at least two more weeks as he recovers from a high-ankle sprain.

After Jayden Reed suffered a season-ending neck injury against the Jets in Week 2, the Packers signed Owen to the practice squad on Sept. 29 .

He went undrafted after an excellent final season at Ohio in 2024 and spent his rookie training camp with the Colts. He didn’t make the roster but wound up playing in two games with a 28.2-yard average on six kickoff returns and 2 yards on one punt return. He did not catch any passes.

During his one season at Ohio, he caught 78 passes for 1,245 yards and eight touchdowns. He also averaged 7.8 yards per punt return with a 61-yard touchdown. He spent his first five seasons at Northern Arizona, where he returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown.

“You watch his college stuff at Ohio and then you watch all of his NFL stuff when he was in Indy, his game reps,” Achord said. “Whether it was a limited number of returns in preseason, whether it was kickoff or punt, you watch every rep. It’s more so seeing how he’s catching the ball, judging the ball.

“And then when he got here, [he was impressive]. He takes extra time with him before or after practice, catching on the JUGS, getting him extra work, and that’s a really good thing. He gets out there with the managers. You’re able to see that, see his catch mechanics, and now you’re just working to fine-tune things. There’s some things we’ve worked to improve that he’s taken great pride in and done a really good job. He’s done a good job for us and we’re really pleased with him.”

Return of Josh Jacobs

The Packers also will add Jacobs to the 53-man roster. That’s no surprise; the former Pro Bowl running back kept in shape during his six weeks on the sideline so didn’t need a prolonged ramp-up period.

“Yeah, I believe so,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday when asked if Jacobs was ready. “But again, we’ll get through it and see how he’s feeling and the confidence he has in himself, which I think is pretty strong. But those conversations will take place after practice.”

With Owen and Jacobs added to the 53, the Packers will have one roster spot available. They don’t necessarily need to fill it, though it’s possible defensive tackle Jordon Riley will be activated off injured reserve. He is coming back from a torn Achilles but practiced the last two weeks.

The Packers have only four defensive tackles on the active roster to face the Lions’ rushing attack, which is powered by a strong offensive line and elite running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

“Exactly what we need,” LaFleur said of Riley.

Here is @JacobWestendorf's excellent story on the 🔟 most important players for the Packers' game at the Lions on Sunday. ⬇️https://t.co/8YV2wxZeyx — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 24, 2026

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