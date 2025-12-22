Packers Finally Activate Potential-Packed Rookie From Injured Reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will get an extended look at rookie defensive end Collin Oliver.

The Packers placed tight end John FitzPatrick on injured reserve on Monday following his Achilles injury against the Bears. That allowed the Packers to activate Oliver off injured reserve.

Oliver was a fifth-round pick who suffered a hamstring injury during the rookie minicamp and had been on injured reserve the entire season. He was designated for return on Dec. 1 along with running back MarShawn Lloyd, who was sent back to injured reserve last week, and Brenton Cox, who made his season debut against Chicago.

Monday was the deadline to activate him to the 53-man roster.

If nothing else, this will give Oliver at least a couple more weeks of practice time after he missed the entire offseason program along with training camp and the preseason.

“The timing of that was really tough on him, because he’s kind of coming right into a period of time where he’s starting to get to the point he could get out there and do some things in practice for us,” general manager Brain Gutekunst said on Aug. 27.

“He missed so much time that it was kind of like, OK, as a rookie player, let’s give him the time to really get healthy, and then hopefully at a point this season, we can open up that practice window and let him get those practices under his belt so he can help us. I’m still very optimistic that he could help us, not only this year, but hopefully in the future, as well.”

Oliver put up superb production at Oklahoma State as an edge rusher and linebacker. Gutekunst loved that versatility when he drafted him, envisioning Oliver becoming a defensive multitasker and special-teams weapon.

When he started practicing a few weeks ago, it was as a defensive end.

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Collin Oliver (45) talks with his bike kid at training camp. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He’s unique because of his athleticism and speed,” Gutekunst said. “He kind of played multiple roles, not only on defense, but in special teams, as well. So, I think there’s a way that, getting him into practice, that he could come out there and help us, whether that’s situationally, special teams or even on defense, as well.”

Oliver missed most of his final season at Oklahoma State, as well, but impressed at the Senior Bowl.

“He played on the ball, off the ball, did a lot of different drills,” the Senior Bowl’s Jack Gilmore said . “So, he showcased his versatility while he was down in Mobile. I think the best thing this guy does is rush the passer. He was really productive at that at Oklahoma State and was on track to set records until his injury. So, a guy who’s athletic, explosive off the ball. He’s got a plan as a pass rusher.”

It would be a Hail Mary of sorts for Oliver to help the pass rush this year, but the Packers certainly could use it. In the first game without Micah Parsons, the Packers had zero sacks and four quarterback hits on Caleb Williams.

The Packers do have a crowded room at defensive end. Against the Bears, Rashan Gary and Kingsley Enagbare started at defensive end with Lukas Van Ness and Cox the next in line. The Packers also have Arron Mosby, who’s become one of their best players on special teams.

Losing FitzPatrick is a loss. That’s two season-ending injuries at the position, with FitzPatrick joining young star Tucker Kraft on injured reserve.

“I think Fitzy’s done a nice job,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think all those guys have kind of carved out a niche for themselves in regards to what we’re going to put them in the positions that we’re going to put them. I think he’s done a really good job with that.”

FitzPatrick was their top blocker at the position, which is why he played 30-plus snaps in four of the last five games and was on his way to hitting that mark against Chicago.

“I take a lot of pride in it, and it's just allowed me to be on the field,” he said last month. “And aside from that, I really enjoy it, blocking for Josh and seeing him spring 20-, 30-yard gains and getting the crowd going. That's an awesome feeling. I just think it's cool when we're all working together for one common goal, to spring, you know, a screen or spring Josh on a run. I don't really think there's a better feeling.”

With Josh Whyle inactive with a concussion, the Packers finished the game with Luke Musgrave as the only tight end.

Whyle didn’t even practice last week, so the Packers could go into the practice week for Saturday’s game against the Ravens with Musgrave and practice-squad players Drake Dabney and McCallan Castles.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News