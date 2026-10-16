Packers Friday Update From Practice: He Always Plays, And He Will Again

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon missed practice due to a groin injury on Wednesday, it was worthy of concern.

After all, the Packers aren’t facing rookie Jalon Daniels or backup Tyson Bagent this week. Instead, the opposing quarterback on Sunday night will be Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott and the opposing receivers will be CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Well, there is no concern anymore. Nixon practiced on Thursday, practiced again on Friday and will play on Sunday night, barring a setback.

“I asked him on Wednesday,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “I’m like – because he doesn’t miss too many practices – and he looked at me and said, ‘How many games have I missed since I’ve been here?’”

The answer is zero. He played in all 17 games from 2022 through 2025 and is now a perfect 73-of-73 after starting the first five games of this season.

Assuming he gets through practice without a problem and plays on Sunday, it will be his 80th consecutive game.

“He’s wired the right way and he loves to compete,” LaFleur said.

Keisean Nixon is practicing again and will play on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ETdKFQmBKM — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 16, 2026

Four Players Didn’t Practice for Packers

Reporters only get to watch the pre-practice warm-ups on Fridays. Based on that, four players did not practice: cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring), receiver Skyy Moore (ankle) and defensive tackles Jonathan Ford (calf) and Javon Hargrave (Achilles).

LaFleur was hopeful that Ford would be able to practice on Thursday. That did not happen, though, and LaFleur said he would not play.

That means the Packers will be thin at defensive tackle, with Ford banged up, Warren Brinson (groin) on injured reserve and Hargrave destined for injured reserve. So, the Packers are down to Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, rookie Chris McClellan and first-year player Anthony Campbell, who missed the last three games.

“We’ve got a plan for that,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got a plan. But, yeah, certainly, it doesn’t help.”

If the plan means a call to the practice squad, undrafted rookie David Blay would be making his NFL debut.

Cowboys Update

Starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and backup cornerback Cobey Durant are “long shots” to play against Green Bay due to hamstring injuries, Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer said before practice.

“[He's] doing OK,” Schottenheimer told reporters about Overshown's rehab work. “I still think it's probably a long shot for this game, but it was good to see him out there moving around a little bit better.”

Overshown was supposed to miss only a game or two; instead, this would be his fifth consecutive game on the sideline.

“These are tricky,” he said earlier in the week . “You can have six good days in a row and then out of nowhere, something happens. Right now, I'm feeling great. I'm feeling like I can run around and do everything I could before the injury. At this point, it's just how practice goes throughout the week, how the [hamstring] handles all the stresses of a full 60 minutes of football.”

What’s Brewing

LaFleur came to the podium wearing a Brewers hat in recognition of their sweep of the Dodgers on Thursday night to clinch their first trip to the World Series since 1982.

“I want to support the Brewers,” he said. “That was pretty cool to watch last night. Got a lot of respect for their organization, Coach (Pat) Murphy. I saw something Christian Yelich said after the game that certainly resonated with me in terms of what it takes to be successful. I think they’re a first-class organization and really happy for them.”

LaFleur was a little busy on Thursday so wasn’t able to “watch a whole lot” of the game.

“But it is pretty cool when you have an in-state team to reach a World Series for the first time in 44 years,” he said. “That’s a pretty big deal. Just really happy for those guys.”

Weather Report

While it’s been nothing but rain in Green Bay, the forecast will clear up for the weekend. It’s supposed to be sunny and not quite as breezy, with temperatures in the 50s for the game, according to WBAY .

The Packers are 1.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook , though most of the money is on Dallas.

“Any time we can get a primetime matchup in Lambeau Field, we'll take it. Love the atmosphere,” tight end Tucker Kraft said.

Packers-Cowboys Injury Reports

The teams will reveal their final injury reports of the week after they get done practicing on Friday. For now, here are the injury reports from Thursday.

Packers Thursday Injury Report

Did not participate: DT Javon Hargrave (Achilles), DT Jonathan Ford (calf), WR Skyy Moore (ankle), CB Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring).

Limited participation: LG Aaron Banks (knee/toe), DT Anthony Campbell (ankle), C/G Jacob Monk (quad), CB Keisean Nixon (groin), DT Jordon Riley (Achilles), WR Savion Williams (ankle), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Full participation: Edge Lukas Van Ness (shoulder), S Evan Williams (illness).

Riley and Savion Williams have been designated to return from injured reserve and are within their 21-day practice windows.

Cowboys Thursday Injury Report

Did not participate: CB Cobie Durant (hamstring), T Drew Shelton (hamstring).

Limited participation: LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring), CB Joey Porter (ankle), CB Ameer Speed (knee).

Full participation: S Alijah Clark (hamstring), LT Tyler Guyton (back), WR CeeDee Lamb (thigh), OLB James Houston (shoulder), OLB Von Miller (rest), CB Shavon Revel (knee), LG Tyler Smith (thumb).

The Packers have had to count on a lot of backups to get through the onslaught of injuries.



Here are our next-man-up rankings. ⬇️https://t.co/8Vw6mF4FBs — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 16, 2026

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