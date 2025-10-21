Packers Injury Updates After Victory Over Cardinals
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Josh Jacobs, who played through a calf injury to score two touchdowns in the Green Bay Packers’ victory at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, is the “ultimate competitor,” coach Matt LaFleur said.
Jacobs injured his calf at Friday’s practice and had to get through a pregame workout to play in the game.
“They took him out there, put him through a pretty extensive workout,” LaFleur said at Lambeau Field on Monday, a day after a 27-23 win improved the team’s record to 4-1-1. “There’s always a risk when you go out there and play, but if there was a much greater risk of something, we wouldn’t have put him in that situation.
“Sometimes you got to protect the player from themselves, and he’s one of those guys. He’s an unbelievable competitor. But I do think there is an element where there’s got to be a little bit of trust with certain guys in regards to what they have battled through in their past.”
Jacobs played only 10 snaps with four carries in the first half. But with a 13-6 halftime deficit, Jacobs took on a much bigger role. In the second half, he played 21 snaps, rushed nine times for 34 yards and scored tying and go-ahead touchdowns.
On second-and-5 from the 9, Jacobs gained 8 yards to the 1. On the next play, he scored. By our count, three of his five missed tackles came on those plays.
“Certainly, those runs he made at the end of the game, I don’t know if we blocked anybody, but he found a way to get yards and did a hell of a job,” LaFleur said. “We don’t win that game without Josh Jacobs.”
It was the sixth game of two-plus rushing touchdowns since the start of last season, tied with Jonathan Taylor for the most in the NFL. He and Taylor lead the way with three this season.
Jacobs received a game ball from LaFleur after the game, where he got a bit emotional in his speech.
That he played shows Jacobs’ love for the game and his teammates. Jacobs didn’t have to play. It’s a long season and more important games will be played. But it was important to Jacobs, even if he wasn’t 100 percent.
“Those were some of the conversations that we obviously had with him,” LaFleur said. “Like, ‘Hey, man, this is a long road in front of us.’ I would never want to sacrifice the short term for the long term, and he’s a big part of our football team. You got to be really smart with what you do in that situation.”
Jacobs not only pushed to play. He pushed for more snaps and touches.
“Don’t ever doubt me and don’t ever limit me in the sense of just trust me and let me be who I am,” he said after the game.
Jacobs looked like his vintage self on a 7-yard touchdown run that tied the game in the third quarter, showing an extra gear to win the race to the pylon. Then, with the game on the line, he simply would not be denied.
Coming off his “Flu Game” against the Bengals, when he had 150 total yards, this wasn’t exactly “Calf Game II” but he was a difference-maker, like always.
“It’s pretty good, man,” Jacobs said of the calf. “I did it on Friday, which is always a hard thing to do. I was trying to tell them. The last time I did something like this, I had the best game of my career – 304 yards against Seattle last time I did sprain my calf on a Friday. I was just trying to tell them, ‘Trust me.’ I’m going to be honest about how I feel and what I can do. Don’t ever doubt me and don’t ever limit me in the sense of just trust me and let me be who I am.”
Receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who missed most of the second half of last week’s game with an ankle injury, caught a pass early in the third quarter on Sunday but missed most of the second half with a calf injury.
Linebacker Quay Walker missed eight snaps but finished the game. He was superb with nine tackles, 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits.
“He’s had a hell of a year,” LaFleur said. “There’s been moments where you can see he’s a little ginger out there at times, just battling through.”
Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt missed a second consecutive game with a knee injury. He didn’t practice the last two weeks, so his status when the team returns to work on Wednesday will be important.
Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks have picked up the slack, and rookie Warren Brinson – who was a healthy scratch the first four games – has provided 54 snaps of quality depth the last two games.
“Those guys have done a lot of great things,” LaFleur said of Brooks and Wooden, a pair of third-year pros. “I think both of them made some very impactful plays last night.”
Defensive end Lukas Van Ness missed Sunday’s game with a foot injury sustained while sacking Joe Flacco last week. He wasn’t even seen last week in the Don Hutson Center, where injured players ride stationary bikes or ellipticals to stay in shape.
Could he be back for this week?
“I’m not overly optimistic,” LaFleur said, “but we’ll see.”
Cornerback Nate Hobbs popped up on the injury report on Friday with a knee injury and was questionable. He played every snap but gave up 4-of-5 passing for 87 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.
Asked about the play of Hobbs and the injury, LaFleur made no mention of the knee.
“Nate’s a competitive dude that takes a lot of pride in his work. He loves ball and I think he will rebound and, in the end, he’ll be better for it.”
Kicker Brandon McManus missed a second consecutive game with an injured right quad. Before the Cincinnati game last week, McManus went through a pregame workout in hopes of proving he could kick. This week, he didn’t practice and didn’t go through a workout.
This was Havrisik’s game all the way, and he made all five kicks, including a franchise-record 61-yard field goal.
McManus will be the team’s kicker when he’s healthy, but Havrisik has bought the Packers time.
“It’s a great luxury,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, we’ve got to feel confident and Brandon’s got to feel confident that he can go out there and perform to the level that is what he’s used to performing at. It’s always tough when you’re dealing with an injury of a body part that you have to use in order to go out there and have success.”