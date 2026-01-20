Packers Interested In Former Badgers Assistant to Replace Jeff Hafley

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur has requested an interview with Vikings defensive passing-game coordinator/defensive backs coach Daronte Jones as part of his search to replace Jeff Hafley.

Jones’ path to the NFL began as a graduate assistant at Lenoir-Rhyne in 2001. He got his first big-time job as cornerbacks coach at UCLA in 2010. After one season for the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes and three seasons at Hawaii, Jones spent the 2015 season as the defensive backs coach at Wisconsin under esteemed coordinator Dave Aranda.

Jones moved onto the NFL, serving as assistant defensive backs coach for the Dolphins in 2016 and 2017, cornerbacks coach for the Bengals in 2018 and 2019 and defensive backs for the Vikings in 2020.

After one season as LSU’s defensive coordinator in 2021, Jones returned to the Vikings as defensive backs coach in 2022 before spending the last three seasons as defensive passing-game coordinator.

“He does a really good job of communicating exactly what we need to get done and things that we can expect while also not overloading the group with things that can bog you down,” star safety Harrison Smith said via The Star-Tribune .

“There can be a balance there based on just experience levels. He’s been doing a great job of starting at the fundamentals and expanding from there and giving us enough information to grow without handicapping us.”

The presence of Jones is one reason why Smith came back for the 2025 season .

“If I mess up a play that’s like a game-changing play that you might not even notice but I know I could have made it, I’m like, man, I needed to make that for him because he set me up for that,” Smith said. “I can’t miss that layup.”

During Jones’ three seasons as passing-game coordinator, the Vikings were 10th in opponent passer rating and ninth in interceptions but 26th in passing yards allowed.

In 2024, when the Vikings went 14-3, they finished first in interceptions, takeaways and passes defensed. In 2025, the Vikings plunged to 25th in interceptions but soared to second in passing defense.

He coached an unheralded group of cornerbacks with Minnesota, and it would be the same in Green Bay. In 2024, though, Byron Murphy had six interceptions.

Jones presumably would be a top candidate to become the Vikings’ defensive coordinator if Brian Flores leaves. He’s also a potential option for new Giants coach John Harbaugh.

Along with Flores, the 47-year-old Jones has worked under Mike Zimmer, Lou Anarumo and Teryl Austin.

“You watch [the Vikings defense] on tape, and one thing you notice is that you see guys that are smart,” Jones said via Vikings.com after joining Zimmer’s staff. “You see tough players, guys that are dependable and are playing instinctively. They’re making plays.

“Then you wonder, ‘OK, it’s not a trend and had stood the test of time? So, what are they doing year-in and year-out that the guys have confidence and are playing fast?’ Now that [I’m] a part of it, just learning the process here … I’m excited about that."

Jones didn’t just learn from those veteran coaches. He also learned while a high school teacher and coach.

"Some players learn best watching film, some players learn best in walkthroughs, some players actually have to do it several times to get it," Jones said while at LSU in 2021 . "So when you’re installing a defense, you want to incorporate every type of learning style.”

His style of play is “do everything as violent as possible,” he said upon arriving at LSU.

“ Players first. Scheme second ,” Jones said. “We want to put our guys in the best position to make plays. We want to minimize errors, make sure we’re overcommunicating, have an attacking-style defense where we can dictate the terms and play fast.

“These guys are here for their athletic ability. We’re going to give them some techniques and fundamentals, and we’re going to harp on that. We’re going to be very detailed in that. The biggest thing we want to do is do everything as violent as possible. That’s the aggressive mindset we want to set going forward.”

After hiring Jones, Zimmer said, “I could see this guy one day maybe being a head coach.”

