Packers-Lions Inactives: Three Key Defenders Out

DETROIT – Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker is inactive for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions, one of three key defenders out for the Thanksgiving showdown.

Walker will miss a second consecutive game with a stinger sustained against the Giants. The team’s leading tackler will be replaced by Isaiah McDuffie as the every-down linebacker alongside Edgerrin Cooper.

Cornerback Keisean Nixon, who suffered a stinger of his own on Sunday against the Vikings, is back in the lineup.

Walker, defensive tackle Karl Brooks (ankle) and defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot) are among Green Bay’s inactives. Brooks was injured against the Giants and made it through only four snaps against the Vikings. Van Ness returned to the lineup last week after missing five games but played only six snaps.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a setback,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Van Ness on Tuesday. “I just think it’s just where he’s at. And we thought he might be able to go, and he tried to go, and wasn’t feeling it. So, that’s where he’s at.”

The other inactives are rookie receivers Matthew Golden and Savion Williams, cornerback Nate Hobbs and lineman Donovan Jennings.

This is the time of season when rookies need to start playing like veterans. That won’t be the case on Thursday, though.

Golden, the team’s first-round pick, and Williams, the third-round pick, are inactive for the Thanksgiving showdown.

Golden will miss a second consecutive game with an injured wrist. Williams, who has been battling a foot injury for weeks, will miss his first game this season.

Golden, who is fourth on the team with 24 receptions but has only six receptions for 37 yards in the team’s last five games, went through an extensive pregame warmup. It was more of a keep-in-shape and stay-sharp workout, though. It was a lot of route-running but no footballs were thrown his way.

Williams had a 33-yard catch to help win the game at the Giants two weeks ago but has played only 16 snaps the last three games. He’s made his mark as the kickoff returner, where he ranks 21st in the NFL with a 256-yard average.

Williams was ruled out on Wednesday’s final injury report along with Van Ness and Brooks.

Hobbs will miss a fourth game with a knee injury. He didn’t practice the previous three weeks and the team didn’t practice this week.

The Lions ruled out five players on Wednesday, including starting center Graham Glasgow (knee), All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and premier returner Kalif Raymond (ankle). Tight end Brock Wright (back), who took on a bigger role with Sam LaPorta on injured reserve, is out, as well.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold (concussion), left Taylor Decker (shoulder) and Penei Sewell (ankle) were questionable on the injury report but will play.

The Packers made a few roster moves on Wednesday . Among them, with Golden and Williams battling their injuries, was signing Will Sheppard from the practice squad. To make space on the roster, they released kicker Lucas Havrisik.

With Walker questionable, Jamon Johnson was elevated from the practice squad. With Nixon and Hobbs questionable, Jaylin Simpson was elevated from the practice squad.

Both players are on the gameday roster. The Packers elevated Johnson last week, too, but he was inactive.

Without Walker, the pressure will be on McDuffie, who starred last week against Minnesota but will have to contend with a much better quarterback in Jared Goff and all the Lions’ speed.

“We certainly miss Quay. He’s been such a big part of what we’ve done,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said on Tuesday. “And it’s just for one, Coop, kind of stepping up and having a really good game, but then Duff taking the green dot over and the communication. You know, that’s not an easy part of the game (and) I thought he did a really good job. He got us lined up, he got us into the right calls, he moved the line. His communication was outstanding.

“And then he was the same Duff, right? He was physical in the run game. He played good in the pass game and had the interception in a huge moment of the game. Just really, really proud of him. It’s just another cool deal, right? It’s a guy who’s developed over time and worked at it, has to go play Mike linebacker. And he does. He was captain of our team for a reason.

With Brooks inactive, the Packers will go with Devonte Wyatt, Colby Wooden and rookies Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson.

The Lions’ other inactives are offensive lineman Miles Frazier, defensive tackle Tyler Lacy and defensive end Mekhi Wingo. The Lions activated defensive end Marcus Davenport from injured reserve and he will play vs. Green Bay.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News