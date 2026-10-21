Packers-Lions Wednesday Injury Report: Jordan Love’s Ailing; Here’s What He Said

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jordan Love has taken a beating at times this season. For the first time, it’s shown on the injury report.

The Green Bay Packers’ star quarterback, who has carried the load for most of the team’s 4-2 start, was deemed limited participation on Wednesday, the first day of on-the-field work before Sunday’s NFC North showdown at the Detroit Lions.

He said “no” when asked if he was concerned that he will not be in the lineup against Detroit.

Coming off a Sunday night game and with a Thursday night game looming against the Panthers, coach Matt LaFleur conducted a “jog-through” practice on Wednesday but will put the team in pads for a “really good” practice on Thursday.

That was welcome news for Love. After two games of strong pass protection in wins over Tampa Bay and Chicago, it was another painful week for Love in the win over Dallas.

“It’s just dealing with a sore back from the game,” he said. “Just some lingering effects from that. One of those things, we’ll just take it day by day but, obviously, it was nice to have a jog-through day, a little bit more mental day, and just recover.”

By the official stats, Love and Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson have absorbed a league-high 45 hits through Week 6.

He was hit eight times and sacked on three against the Cowboys.

“Obviously, just with the back, I don’t know exactly what play it happened on, when it happened,” Love said. “We talk about all the time: You want to, obviously, limit me taking hits in the pocket. That’s something that we’ve talked about, we harp on, and there’s been some better efforts to do better and protect better. I think guys are responding to that. It’s one of those things, yeah, you want to be able to limit as many hits as I take.”

Only one player, receiver Bo Melton (back), would not have practiced. Nine players were limited, including Love and receivers Matthew Golden (shoulder) and Christian Watson (ankle).

Running back Josh Jacobs, who is returning after six weeks on the exempt list, is not on the injury report.

“I’ve been actually practicing with my helmet and shoulder pads, so it’s not like it’s overly different,” Jacobs said. “I don’t know where we’re going to be at this week, or if I’m actually going to play or not. All I’m trying to do is get prepared to play if they let me.”

Fortunately for the Packers, while they have a long injury report, just about everyone practiced, which will help the team get ready for the deafening environment at Ford Field.

“It pretty much is you try to simulate that crowd noise as best as possible but that place is usually rocking pretty good and it’s hard to [communicate],” LaFleur said. “Good thing is we’ve had a couple road games where we’ve had to deal with that. So, you get some practice with that. That’s something that we train all offseason. We have days where we go on the silent count and all that. So, I think our guys will be ready for it.”

The Lions are coming off their bye. Every player on the roster practiced, including safety Brian Branch, who is set to return from last year’s torn Achilles.

“Here's what's great about getting BB back,” Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters. “BB gives you the flexibility – is what do you want to do with anybody else? Because there are things you're going to want to do with BB high, let him play top-down, and then there are things you want him to play underneath. And that doesn't require somebody else playing off of him necessarily. He'll make it right.“

Packers Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participate: WR Bo Melton (back).

Limited participation: LG Aaron Banks (knee/toe), DT Anthony Campbell (ankle), CB Brandon Cisse (hip), WR Matthew Golden (shoulder), QB Jordan Love (back), DT Jordon Riley (Achilles), CB Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (ankle), WR Savion Williams (ankle).

Riley has been designated to return from injured reserve and is within his 21-day practice windows.

Lions Wednesday Injury Report

Limited participation: CB Rock Ya-Sin (hamstring).

Full participation: S Brian Branch (Achilles), C Cade Mays (wrist).

As the numbers during the Jordan Love era make clear, the Packers have a roughing-the-passer problem. ⬇️https://t.co/OB3ishyKtr — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 21, 2026

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