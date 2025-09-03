Packers-Lions: Wednesday Injury Updates, Including Micah Parsons
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Will new Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday?
“Well, we’ll see,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice.
Parsons, who was acquired in a trade with the Cowboys on Thursday, sat out all of training camp in a contract dispute and reportedly is dealing with a back injury. However, he was healthy enough to pass his physical. He practiced on Monday, the team’s first since the trade, and was on the field in pads on Wednesday.
“He’s doing everything in his power,” LaFleur said. ‘He’s rehabbing hard. You know, we’ve got to get through a couple practices to see how he responds, to see how he does. But certainly hopeful.”
Only two players probably will be listed as did not participate when the injury report is revealed later in the day. One is cornerback Nate Hobbs, who had knee surgery early in training camp. Hobbs wasn’t in pads but did some footwork drills alongside the defensive backs. The other is receiver Jayden Reed, who sat out the preseason with a foot injury. He practiced last week; this might be his new routine rather than a setback.
Center Elgton Jenkins, who did not practice on Monday, was back at practice. LaFleur said he’d be limited participation.
Several other players who ended training camp on the sideline due to injuries – receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf), safety Zayne Anderson (knee), guard Aaron Banks (back), receiver Savion Williams (hamstring) and Barryn Sorrell (knee) – practiced, as well.
With Jenkins and Banks practicing, Green Bay’s No. 1 offensive line was intact.
“It’s going to be good,” left tackle Rasheed Walker said of his chemistry with Banks and the rest of the offensive line. “O-line is all about being prepared and doing your jobs. Shoot, we’re all relying on each other so I have faith that everything will work out how it should work out.”
As for Parsons, this is obviously a critical week. It’s not as if he signed a contract extension with Dallas in the middle of August and could hit the ground running for Week 1.
One, he’s got to learn the playbook. Two, he’s got to get into game shape after not really having any vigorous football activities since Week 18 of last season.
The playbook portion of the equation is going well because of his intelligence. His defensive coordinator in Dallas last season, the venerable Mike Zimmer, called Parsons “brilliant” and “very” smart.
That’s come across quickly to LaFleur.
“We’ve had a lot of meetings with him, so we’re very fortunate,” LaFleur said. “I would say he’s got an extremely high football IQ. You can tell just sitting down with him for even a limited time, like this guy’s a smart guy. So, I don’t think he’ll have any issues.
“And certainly, as you game plan, you kind of shrink your playbook, so you’re pretty specific with what you’re going to ask him to do. But I don’t foresee that being a problem. I think he’s got a high capacity, just really smart guy.”
Meanwhile, in Detroit, premier defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will be back in the lineup. He had 7.5 sacks in just five games last season before a season-ending broken leg. He missed both games against the Packers.
“Very excited. Can’t wait to watch him go,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said on Tuesday. “He’s put in a lot of time, a lot of effort, a lot of hard work to get back to where he’s at right now. When you have the game taken away from you for whatever reasons, it just gives you a little extra motivation to come back. So, I’m excited to watch him. He’s going to be ready to go. He’ll be ready to go.”