Packers’ Matthew Golden Explains What Happened on Potential Touchdown vs. Browns
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With about 11 minutes remaining on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers faced a critical third-and-8 from their own 4-yard line. Nursing a 10-0 lead against the Cleveland Browns, Jordan Love and Matthew Golden connected for the biggest play of Golden’s career.
And the biggest regret.
Golden blew by Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward. Given excellent protection, Love threw a strike to Golden, who made the catch between the numbers and the sideline at the 32. Golden, with his famed 4.29 speed in the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, was behind the secondary.
Golden ran out of bounds.
“Looking back at it, it’s definitely a play I want back, man,” Golden said on Wednesday. “I feel like the safety was a lot closer to me and I ended up going out of bounds. My momentum did take me out but, if I would’ve knew the safety wasn’t that close, I probably could’ve stayed inbounds.”
Golden ran out of bounds at the 38 for a 34-yard gain. The drive stalled, the Packers punted and the Browns came out of the grave to win 13-10.
Golden, the Packers’ first receiver selected in the first round since 2002, had an excellent final college season at Texas and is off to a strong start to his rookie season. However, especially considering the result of the game, the play bothered Golden afterward. Had he been able to turn upfield, there’s a chance he would have gone the distance for a 96-yard touchdown.
With a 17-0 lead, the Packers probably could have started celebrating their first road win of the season and a 3-0 record. Instead, in retrospect, the longest play of his short career ended with nothing to celebrate.
“For me, yeah. I’m always hard on myself,” he said. “That’s just because of what I expect out of myself. I know I can do those things. It could’ve been a big play for me. It’s something that I want back but I know I’m going to have a lot more opportunities to do that.”
He’s right about that. With Jayden Reed on injured reserve, Golden took on a bigger role on offense against the Browns. Having caught 2-of-4 targets for 16 yards in the first two games, he caught all four targets for 52 yards against Cleveland. He added three carries for 9 yards.
“I feel like they’ve been good,” Golden said. “Obviously, not going to have a perfect game but I feel like for me, I’m going out there and playing fast, getting open. I’m going to keep stacking. Each and every game, I’m going to try to be even better and do whatever I can do to help the team win.”
Golden said he is not paying attention to the rest of the rookie class. For what it’s worth, he’s fifth with six receptions and seventh with 68 yards through three games. Of the receivers drafted ahead of him, No. 8 pick Tetairoa McMillan of the Panthers and No. 19 pick Emeka Egbuka of the Buccaneers lead the way with 14 catches. No. 2 pick Travis Hunter of the Jaguars had 10 catches.
Rather than comparisons, he’s getting ready for the breakout game that knows is coming.
Maybe it’ll happen this week against one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. The Houston native, who grew up a Texans fan, said he’ll have 20 or 25 friends and family members in attendance.
“I know it’s bound to happen,” he said. “I’m not pressing but I know whenever it does happen, it’s going to boost your confidence. What game doesn’t boost your confidence? I know whenever I get the opportunity, I’m going to take off with it.”
This won’t be the first time Golden has been at the Cowboys’ home. His college career wrapped up with a 28-14 loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Golden caught two passes for 51 yards in that game. He watched a couple Cowboys games when he was a kid, including one when he was about 12.
Now, he’ll be inside AT&T Stadium as a member of the Packers.
“It’s going to be crazy,” he said. “I’m ready. I’m ready for it. I’m ready for it.”