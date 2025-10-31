Packers Practice Update: Latest on Quay Walker; Matt LaFleur on Halloween
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Trick or treat?
With the Green Bay Packers wrapping up preparations for Sunday’s game against the Panthers on Friday, coach Matt LaFleur was focused on Carolina, not candy.
“I don’t give a sh** if it’s Halloween,” LaFleur said before Friday’s practice. “We’re trying to win a game, period. It’s a Friday in the National Football League. That’s what day it is.”
What LaFleur does care about is the status of standout linebacker Quay Walker. The team captain and team leader in tackles did not practice on Thursday.
What he’s able to do on Friday will go a long way toward determining whether he’ll be on the field on Sunday.
“He was feeling a little something, so we were a little bit cautious with him,” LaFleur said. “The plan and goal is he’ll be going through today and just see how he feels.”
Walker had a season-low five tackles at Pittsburgh but broke up two passes. The play that stood out to LaFleur is when receiver D.K. Metcalf poked Walker in the eye but Walker, who was ejected twice as a rookie, didn’t retaliate.
“He’s done a hell of a job. I think his play speaks for itself,” LaFleur said. “But just the things you guys don’t always get a chance to see, there’s a reason he was voted as captain, and I think that’s even given him more confidence to get out and lead.
“He’s had so many great examples of what it takes and being a great leader. I think last week in that game, just the mental toughness and poise that it took not to retaliate in a situation, I thought that was as critical as anything. It was a great example of just his leadership and how much growth he’s shown over the course of these four years.”
As has been the case all week, defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot), receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and linebacker Nick Niemann (pectoral) did not practice. They almost certainly will be ruled out when LaFleur releases his final injury report on Friday.
Wicks had his helmet on and caught some passes from a JUGS machine while the other players got warmed up for practice, but he did not go out with his teammates.
Niemann seems destined for injured reserve. The question is whether the Packers will promote Kristian Welch from the practice squad to fill the roster spot or simply elevate him from the practice squad and go into the game with a 52-man roster. With a relatively healthy roster, the Packers could opt to go that route.
Everybody else practiced, including starting offensive linemen Aaron Banks (shin), Jordan Morgan (illness) and Zach Tom (back). They were limited participation on Thursday, as were running back Josh Jacobs (calf), receiver Christian Watson (knee), defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (knee) and quarterback Malik Willis (ankle).
Wyatt missed two games with a knee injury but played about half the game at Pittsburgh and contributed three pressures.
“I’d just say my energy and like just trying to be a game-changer,” Wyatt said this week. “When I’m there, I just want to be known like, ‘Oh, Devonte’s back on the field,’ so that’s just me doing the little things, running to the ball, or getting a knock-back TFL.
For Carolina, starting quarterback Bryce Young will be back in the starting lineup. He practiced all week and is not on the final injury report. He was inactive for last week’s 40-9 loss to the Bills. Without him, the Panthers gave up seven sacks and had about 150 yards through three quarters.
“It's been great being able to be back out there," Young told reporters in Carolina on Thursday. "I definitely missed it, so it's been great. Yeah, feel good. I'm going to default to the doctors, but I'm a competitor. I want to go out there and be with my brothers, so I'm doing everything I can.
“I just want to go out there and compete and, at the end of the day, the doctors will decide. I felt good today. I continue to feel better and better. So again, listening to the doctors. I'm going to do whatever it takes to play.”
His offensive line could be an issue, though. Center Cade Mays is out, right guard Brady Christensen is on injured reserve and left guard Damien Lewis and right tackle Taylor Moton are questionable. Chandler Zavala, who was designated for return from injured reserve this week, is questionable. He could start at right guard.
The final injury reports will be released after Friday’s practices. For now, here are the reports from Thursday.
Packers Injury Report
Did not participate: LB Nick Niemann (pectoral), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), LB Quay Walker (calf), WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf).
Limited: LG Aaron Banks (shin), RB Josh Jacobs (calf), RG Jordan Morgan (illness), RT Zach Tom (back), WR Christian Watson (knee), QB Malik Willis (ankle), DT Devonte Wyatt (knee).
Full: K Brandon McManus (quad).
Panthers Injury Report
Placed on injured reserve: RG Brady Christensen (Achilles).
Did not participate: WR Xavier Legette (illness), C Cade Mays (ankle/knee), OLB Princely Umanmielen (ankle).
Limited: QB Andy Dalton (right thumb), G Damien Lewis (oblique), RT Taylor Moton (knee), S Nick Scott (groin), LB Trevin Wallace (shoulder).
Full: DE Derrick Brown (knee), WR Jimmy Horn Jr. (shoulder), QB Bryce Young (ankle), RG Chandler Zavala (knee).