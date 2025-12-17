GREEN BAY, Wis. – When a source told Packers On SI that Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson could go from being hospitalized on Sunday at Denver to playing at Chicago on Saturday, it wasn’t wishful thinking.

Watson, who has had three huge games in five career meetings against the Bears, was back on the practice field on Wednesday, making it far more likely that the big-play receiver will be on the field for Saturday night’s showdown, which could decide the NFC North championship.

“He’s fighting to play, for sure, but, ultimately it’s just going through the process, kind of seeing where he’s at and then he’s got to prove it,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice.

The team did not practice on Tuesday. If it had, nine players would have been out of the action . On Wednesday, that list was shortened. Not only did Watson return to practice but so did fellow receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who has been playing through an ankle injury, and defensive end Lukas Van Ness, who played 22 snaps against the Broncos after missing seven of the past eight games with a foot injury.

Seven players did not practice on Wednesday.

Same as a day earlier, defensive end Micah Parsons (knee), running back Josh Jacobs (knee), safety Evan Williams (knee) right tackle Zach Tom (knee), tight end Josh Whyle (concussion) and running back MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring/calf) did not practice.

“If it’s up to me, yeah, for sure I’m going to try to go ,” Jacobs said.

Parsons’ season, obviously, is over following his torn ACL and Lloyd’s return-to-play window after being designated for return from injured reserve almost certainly will be allowed to close at the end of this week after injury a hamstring last week .

The seventh player who did not practice was receiver Jayden Reed, though that was for a personal matter.

Also of note from the practice field, the Packers have opened the 21-day practice window for rookie offensive lineman John Williams, whose back surgery kept him out for the entire set of offseason practices, training camp and the preseason.

Back to Watson, the next two days, obviously, will be important in determining whether he can play against Chicago.

After scoring two touchdowns in the victory over Chicago a week earlier, Watson was injured on Patrick Surtain’s game-changing interception at Denver. Watson landed hard and Surtain fell on him, with Watson immediately grabbing his shoulder.

Officially, he’s on the injury report with shoulder and chest injuries.

“Yeah, I think he’s improving. Certainly, he’s improving,” LaFleur said. “We’ll just see how he’s feeling out there.”

Watson has played against Chicago five times. In his first career game at Chicago as a rookie in 2022, he caught three passes for 48 yards and one touchdown and added a 46-yard touchdown run. At Chicago in 2024, he caught four passes for 150 yards, including the big play that set up the winning touchdown.

At Lambeau Field in 2024, he suffered a torn ACL. At Lambeau two weeks ago, he caught four passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

With so much at stake on Saturday night, with the Packers (9-4-1) trailing the Bears (10-4) by one-half game in the division, Watson’s presence could be vital.

“You’ve seen the impact – not stating anything that anybody hasn’t seen,” LaFleur said. “He’s a very impactful player in terms of what he does. And I’ve talked about it I feel like many times now, just what he brings from a versatility standpoint in terms of you can line him inside, you can line him outside.

“He’s obviously a force in the pass game but also in the run game. It’s just the whole package. But he’s an explosive playmaker that we’ve got to try to find ways to get him the football.”

Two of the Bears’ top three receivers, Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III, did not practice on Tuesday.

There haven’t been many big games in the rivalry over the last few decades. The game the Packers won 28-21 at Lambeau two weeks ago was one of them. This one will be even bigger.

The Packers (9-4-1) trail the Bears (10-4) by a half-game in the NFC North. If the Bears win, they’ll take a huge step toward winning the division. If the Packers win, they’ll be right back in first place in the division.

The difference between winning the division and coming in second is huge. The Packers after last week’s loss at Denver dropped from the second seed to the seventh. If they win, they’d be right back to No. 2.

“Yeah, I think it’s probably more fun for you guys,” LaFleur said. “It’s obviously a challenge for both teams involved but that’s what makes this league so great is the competitive balance, watching two really good teams late in December go at it for a lot at stake.”

The teams will update their injury reports after Wednesday’s practices. For now, here are the reports from Tuesday.

Packers Injury Report

Did not participate: RB Josh Jacobs (knee), RB MarShawn Lloyd (calf/hamstring), DE Micah Parsons (knee), RT Zach Tom (knee/back), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), WR Christian Watson (chest/shoulder), TE Josh Whyle (concussion), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), S Evan Williams (knee).

Limited participation: RB Chris Brooks (chest), T/G Darian Kinnard (neck), DE Collin Oliver (hamstring), WR Savion Williams (foot).

Full participation: DE Brenton Cox (groin), WR Matthew Golden (wrist), QB Jordan Love (left shoulder).

Note: Lloyd, Oliver and Cox have been designated for return from injured reserve and are within their 21-day practice windows.

Bears Injury Report

Did not participate: DT Andrew Billings (illness), WR Luther Burden III (ankle), WR Rome Odunze (foot), LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring).

Limited participation: LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin), RB Travis Homer (ankle), TE Cole Kmet (ankle/knee).

Full participation: QB Tyson Bagent (illness).

Note: Edmunds has been designated for return from injured reserve and is within his 21-day practice window.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News