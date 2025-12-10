Packers Practice Updates: Only One Player Missing for Start of Broncos Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Only one member of the Green Bay Packers’ 53-man roster did not practice on Wednesday, the first day of practice for Sunday’s game at the Denver Broncos.

While the rest of the team went through warmups and then practiced inside the Don Hutson Center, running back Josh Jacobs rode a stationary bike. Jacobs has been battling a knee injury, and this might be nothing more than a rest day to get him as fresh and as healthy as possible for the final push to the playoffs.

Of the Packers’ inactives against Chicago on Sunday, defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot) and receiver Savion Williams (foot) missed the game due to injury reasons. Both players practiced on Wednesday. So, too, did receivers Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) and Matthew Golden (wrist), who played a handful of snaps apiece against the Bears.

Van Ness has missed seven of the last eight games. He missed five games before he returned against the Vikings but played only six snaps. He was inactive the last two games. Williams, the team’s primary kickoff returner, missed the last two games, as well.

Linebacker Kristian Welch, one of the team’s better players on special teams, missed most of the Chicago game with a concussion but practiced on Wednesday.

The team stayed inside the Don Hutson Center because the Clarke Hinkle Practice Field hadn’t fully melted after about 5 inches of snow overnight. Weather will not be a factor in Denver, with a predicted high of 60. Altitude in the Mile High City, however, could be an issue.

“We had our performance staff talk to our players today, and there are certain things that you can do, but ultimately, it’s just, it is a circumstance, and you got to try to best prepare your body to go out there and handle the elements,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice.

The team wore its white helmets out to the practice field so will be going in all-whites on Sunday.

Keeping Jacobs off the practice field had been discussed.

“Definitely. It’s definitely talked about,” he said last week. “But I’m one of the people like, I like to feel it. Like, I’ve got to know what I’m dealing with, you know I’m saying? Because I feel like, if I run, and even if I feel it a little bit like, you kind of get used to it, you know what to expect. I don’t want to go out there and then just be like, ‘OK, damn, I'm feeling something’ and not really know how to handle it. So, I like to get my reps in.”

Since missing the win against the Vikings, Jacobs has turned in back-to-back strong performances with 17 carries for 83 yards in the win at Detroit and 20 carries for 86 yards in the win against Chicago. Held without a 20-yard gain all season, he had a 29-yard run against the Lions and a pivotal 21-yard run to set up the decisive touchdown against the Bears.

“I still don’t know how he did it,” LaFleur said on Monday. “The D-end, we weren’t blocking him on purpose. We were trying to arc release for the backer or the safety and then either run off or block the corner, and Jaylon Johnson fell off, and there was like four guys at the point of attack.

“I think it just speaks to the kind of competitor Josh Jacobs is, his ability to just will himself, just like no different than the touchdown run. That’s why he is who he is. I mean, he’s a great one and we’re lucky to have him. But I love his mindset and just how he goes out there and competes and fights for every yard.”

Receiver-turned-cornerback Bo Melton might be receiver-turned-cornerback-turned-receiver. After catching a 45-yard touchdown pass against the Bears, Melton was wearing a white jersey and going through drills with the rest of the receivers. The offense wears white and the defense wears green at practice.

Safety Javon Bullard (ankle), who was questionable for the Chicago game after sitting out the Thursday and Friday practices, started against the Bears and practiced on Wednesday.

The game at Denver is part of a defining stretch of games for the Packers, with wins against the Lions and Bears preceded by games at the Broncos and Bears.

“What a great challenge, you know? What a great challenge,” LaFleur said. “But also, I think there’s great opportunity that goes with that. So, it is what it is. We knew going into this year, there’s always going to be surprises each and every year, but I would say our division alone, you knew it was going to be a grind.

“And you’ve got to find a way to get through it. And, hopefully, just continue to focus on the process and getting a little bit better each and every day, and just try to hone in at one game at a time.”

The official injury reports will be released by the teams on Wednesday afternoon.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News