Packers Produce Ridiculously Long First Injury Report Before Facing Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers did not practice on Tuesday. If they would have, nine players would have been sidelined for the first session of the week before Saturday’s NFC North grudge match against the Chicago Bears.

“This injury list is pretty substantial, so we’ve got a lot of things to figure out over these next couple of days,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Tuesday’s walk-through practice.

Along with their 53-man roster, there are three players on injured reserve who are practicing. Of those 56 players, 16 are on Green Bay’s injury report.

Running back Josh Jacobs (knee), defensive end Micah Parsons (knee), right tackle Zach Tom (knee/back), receivers Christian Watson (chest/shoulder) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), and safety Evan Williams (knee) were among the players who would not have practiced.

On the bright side, receiver Jayden Reed and safety/slot Javon Bullard are not on the injury report. Reed is coming back from a broken collarbone and Bullard has been playing through an injured ankle.

With a short week to get ready for Saturday night’s game at Soldier Field, neither team practiced so their practice participation levels were estimates.

One of the players on the injury report is Parsons, who suffered a torn ACL in the loss to the Broncos on Sunday .

LaFleur, who wouldn’t get into the specifics of the injury beyond the ACL, said Parsons will remain around the team once he has surgery.

“He’s about to have another child here pretty quick,” LaFleur said. “Not that that’s going to impact the specific timeline of the surgery, but he’s down there dealing with that.”

Three other critical starters dropped out of Sunday’s game and did not return.

Tom suffered a knee injury on the second-quarter play in which Jordan Love threw a touchdown pass to Jacobs.

“Yeah, we’ll see,” LaFleur said about Tom’s potential availability. “I know he’s going to fight and try to, but we’ll just see. We’re going to give him the week.”

Watson, who scored two touchdowns in the first game against Chicago, was injured on the game-changing interception early in the third quarter at Denver. A source thought Watson could potentially play this week , with LaFleur saying he’d give Watson up until “gametime to see if he can go.”

For Watson, who is on the injury report with chest and ankle injuries, it will be about more than pain tolerance.

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) intercepts a pass as Packers receiver Christian Watson lies on the turf in pain. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“There’s some function there, as well,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, the pain’s a big part of it, but functionality, he’s got to prove that throughout the course of the week.”

During the game, the Packers ruled him out with a chest injury that Watson got checked at a Denver hospital. That was merely precautionary, however.

“I think our guys do a pretty thorough job of making sure that he checks out A-OK,” LaFleur said. “Thankfully, everything checked out good.”

Williams’ final play was Denver’s touchdown to end the third quarter. A source thought he might miss a game or two , though LaFleur said he’d “absolutely” give him the week.

Jacobs, who was questionable against Denver with a knee injury, played a little more than half the snaps and got 14 touches.

LaFleur said he “battled through” the injury after he got hit on a short-yardage run early in the game. That presumably was his third carry of the game, a third-and-1 in which he was stopped cold by safety Talanoa Hufanga, who beat the block of tight end Josh Whyle.

“This guy’s as tough as they come,” LaFleur said. “I’ll never count him out of the fight, I’ll tell you that. But if we were practicing today, absolutely he would not practice.”

Last week, Jacobs said he was dealing with swelling and fluid but no structural issues. Asked if he’s in better shape this week than last week, he said, “I don’t know. I think it’s about the same. I think it’s about the same. Yeah, it’s about the same.”

Jacobs was kept on the sideline for most of the next series but got back in the game.

“I just know how much it meant, honestly,” he said. “Then Chris (Brooks) got banged up a little bit, so I was like I feel like I’d be doing him a disservice if I let him go out there when he can barely stand up straight. So, for me, it was just talking to myself and not really wanting to put nobody else in a tough position.”

He said he intends to play on Saturday.

Sticking with running backs , you can count out MarShawn Lloyd for the rest of this season. He will not be activated from injured reserve following his latest injury.

For the Bears, star linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin) has been designated for return from injured reserve and was limited participation. Edmunds leads the team with 89 tackles and is second among NFL linebackers with four interceptions.

However, receivers Luther Burden III (ankle) and Rome Odunze (foot) did not practice. Odunze leads the Bears in receptions and yards and Burden, who caught four passes for 67 yards at Lambeau Field two weeks ago, is fourth in both categories.

With the loss of Parsons at defensive end, at least the Packers regained the services of Lukas Van Ness on Sunday. He played 22 snaps after missing seven of the last eight games with a foot injury. Plus, Brenton Cox, who finished last season with a bang , is entering his third week of practice since a Week 1 groin injury and could be activated from injured reserve.

Cox was listed as full participation but Van Ness would not have practiced.

Asked specifically about Van Ness and Rashan Gary, who will be the main characters at end for the rest of the season, LaFleur said:

“I think those guys are willing to put in the work and they’re going to go out there and battle. I thought Van Ness was definitely a boost for us. It was great to see him back out there. The energy that he played with – I thought he was running hard to the ball. Thought he was playing pretty well so, hopefully, we can continue to amp him up.

“I think it’s not going to fall on just one guy. It’s on the collective – everybody playing as one, doing their job. I’m sure Haf will have some wrinkles.”

There isn’t much time for the players to regroup after losing one of the league’s greatest players. However, injuries are a way of life in the NFL, so players are used to picking up the pieces. They did it when Tucker Kraft suffered his torn ACL last month and they’ll do it again without Parsons.

“It’s an unfortunate part of our business,” LaFleur said. “Obviously, like I said the other night, you never want to see anybody get hurt, certainly your own players but even the opposition’s. It’s an unfortunate part of the game and the show goes on, and you find that out very quickly.

“You’ve got to find a way and you’ve got to have a good plan. We’ve got to just kind of bond collectively together and fight through it.”

Packers Tuesday Injury Report

Did not participate: RB Josh Jacobs (knee), RB MarShawn Lloyd (calf/hamstring), DE Micah Parsons (knee), RT Zach Tom (knee/back), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), WR Christian Watson (chest/shoulder), TE Josh Whyle (concussion), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), S Evan Williams (knee).

Limited participation: RB Chris Brooks (chest), T/G Darian Kinnard (neck), DE Collin Oliver (hamstring), WR Savion Williams (foot).

Full participation: DE Brenton Cox (groin), WR Matthew Golden (wrist), QB Jordan Love (left shoulder).

Note: Lloyd, Oliver and Cox have been designated for return from injured reserve and are within their 21-day practice windows.

Bears Tuesday Injury Report

Did not participate: DT Andrew Billings (illness), WR Luther Burden III (ankle), WR Rome Odunze (foot), LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring).

Limited participation: LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin), RB Travis Homer (ankle), TE Cole Kmet (ankle/knee).

Full participation: QB Tyson Bagent (illness).

Note: Edmunds has been designated for return from injured reserve and is within his 21-day practice window.

