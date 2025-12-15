Source Updates Status of Packers Starting Safety Evan Williams

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams sustained a knee injury on the Denver Broncos’ go-ahead touchdown on Sunday. While it’s not serious, he could miss a game or two, according to a source.

Williams was backpedaling on the play, the final snap of the third quarter. It was a noncontact injury, with Williams injured when trying to change direction on Bo Nix’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin.

After the game, coach Matt LaFleur didn’t believe the knee injuries sustained by Williams or right tackle Zach Tom were serious.

“I don’t have any updates as far as how long that’s going to be,” he said. “Long-term, I think we’re going to be all right, but whether that’s a week or two or three, I couldn’t tell you.”

The Packers adapted on Sunday to Williams’ injury with Zayne Anderson moving into the lineup at safety. With a full week of practice, the Packers could go that route again for Saturday night’s game at the Chicago Bears or they could move Javon Bullard to safety and insert Nate Hobbs into the slot.

So long as Hobbs is OK; he left the game with an undisclosed injury after breaking up a third-and-3 pass that the Broncos turned into a touchdown because Kingsley Enagbare was offside. Hobbs did return to play two more snaps, though, so presumably he’s OK.

Williams’ injury was one of several major blows to the Packers on Sunday. Not only did they lose the game 34-26, they lost their best defensive player ( Micah Parsons to a presumptive torn ACL ), best lineman (Tom; his status for this week is not clear) and best receiver ( Christian Watson to a shoulder injury ).

A second-year player, Williams has had an excellent season as the primary safety alongside Xavier McKinney. He has a team-high three of the defense’s seven interceptions this season. Plus, he’s fourth on the team with 81 tackles, third with five passes defensed and tied for sixth with four tackles for losses.

“He’s a special player, man,” McKinney said recently. “I’ve been preaching this for a minute but, just seeing his growth, man, it’s impressive to see. And my job has always been, even since I came here, it’s try to elevate these guys and try to get them to go a step higher. But he’s done a hell of a job for this defense, for this team, and you just continue to see his growth, within every game, within every practice, and you know that’s good for all of us.”

Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton runs for a gain past Green Bay Packers safeties Evan Williams and Xavier McKinney. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Williams is fourth on the defense with 829 snaps. After ceding some playing time to Bullard at midseason, Williams had played all but one snap the previous three games.

Last week, defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said Williams’ biggest jump from Year 1 to Year 2 was his tackling. As a rookie, Williams’ missed-tackle rate was 14.3 percent, according to Pro Football Focus. He had cut that to 12.5 percent this season, with a bad game at Detroit (four misses) skewing the numbers a bit.

“Part of his issue last year is his head would go down, he’d duck his head and he’d put himself in some difficult situations to tackle, and then truthfully, he’d put himself into some dangerous situations,” Hafley said.

“Us as coaches, it’s one thing to miss a tackle; it’s another thing to put your head down and put yourself in jeopardy to hurt yourself. So, we take that really serious, so we’ve been working really hard with him, and then I think he’s kind of really focused on that and brought attention to keeping his head up, wrapping people up.”

Williams and McKinney have formed one of the top safety tandems in the NFL. The Bears raved about them before their matchup a couple weeks ago. The growth of Williams alongside the All-Pro McKinney has been critical.

“I just think his instincts and his ability to get to the ball and find the ball and insert in different places have allowed him to play really well,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said.

“I think right now, too, you talk about our safeties playing the disguises, one guy who kind of goes unnoticed in that game again is X. The little things that he’s doing right now and allowing us to do on defense with the way he’s moving around, communicating, disguising, even in the run game which not everybody sees, it opens up so much for us to do on defense. So, to have those two back there right now, it’s a lot of fun.”

The Packers will have to regroup in a hurry following a horrendous day in Denver. They tumbled from the second seed to the seventh seed by losing to the Broncos, but a win at Chicago would get them right back on top of the division.

“We say pressure is a privilege,” Williams said last week. “To be able to be in those scenarios where everything is on your back is definitely a privilege for us. Look for those opportunities to show the type of defense we are. All good defenses have to show up in the face of adversity. We welcome those challenges and welcome those scenarios to close it out.”

