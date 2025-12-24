Packers-Ravens Game Has Great Consequence, Great Mystery

GREEN BAY, Wis. – There is no position more important than quarterback. Ahead of Saturday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens, no question is more important for either team than who will start at quarterback at Lambeau Field.

For the Packers, Jordan Love suffered a concussion during the second quarter at Chicago on Saturday night and Malik Willis sustained an injured throwing shoulder at the end of regulation. Both were listed as limited participation on Tuesday, though the Packers only held a walk-through practice.

In the case of Love, that he participated at all is important. Practicing is part of the concussion protocol, so it was a step in the right direction. If he’s able to go through a real practice on Wednesday and then do it again on Thursday, it would be hugely important.

“Not necessarily,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Tuesday when asked if he feels better about his quarterback situation than he did on Sunday, a day after a brutal collapse against the Bears. “We’ve got to see how they progressed throughout the course of the week, so by no means are they in the clear.”

For the Ravens, two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson did not practice after suffering a bruised back against the Patriots on Sunday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh called him “day-to-day” on Monday.

“Man, has it been hard on him,” Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken told reporters on Tuesday. “I'm just telling you, for a guy that loves to play football and loves to be out there with his teammates, it's been hard. It's been a struggle because, like any player, to be able to shine, you want to feel your best, especially with lower-body injuries.

“When Lamar has the ball in his hands, he's electric, and so I know it's been really difficult for him. It's been difficult trying to get himself back and not feeling like he's playing at the level he's capable of playing at, but I've been pleased with how he's gone about it and gone about his business, and I know he's going to fight to get back out there this week.”

It’s a must-win game for the Ravens, who trail the Steelers by two games in the AFC North with two games to go. It’s maybe not a must-win game by the dictionary definition for the Packers – thanks to Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. But, after back-to-back road losses at the Broncos and Bears, a three-game losing streak would be crushing.

At least the Packers have Willis – assuming he can throw the ball after being dumped on his shoulder.

The unknown element created by injuries at quarterback is complicating preparation for both teams.

For Green Bay, a game plan for Love would be different than a game plan for Willis.

“I think that the benefit that they have is that Malik Willis has been there for a year or two now, and he's actually started games for them,” Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr said. “So, if you look at the game when he came in against Chicago last Saturday, the offense didn't change – still running the football, play-action pass, still taking their shots down the field.

“I think the element that Malik adds is a little different than Jordan’s, [which] is the QB-designed run game. So, Jordan Love, he'll do that in certain situations, but that spikes up when Malik Willis is in at QB. But both of them, and the offense, as well, they have talented players all over the field at the receiver position, tight end position and running back position.

“You could tell that [by] the way they were calling the game. They felt comfortable with them just running with Malik running their offense. So, it won’t be a big difference preparation-wise. We'd just have to be ready for more QB-driven plays if Malik starts and plays.”

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers in 2021. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

A Ravens game plan built for Jackson, on the other hand, would look similar to a game plan with backup Tyler Huntley. However, Jackson is a three-time first-team All-Pro. He is an elite player. Last season, he led the NFL in passer rating and yards per carry. That absurd ability would allow the Ravens to attack Jeff Hafley’s defense more aggressively.

“Both of those guys are extremely athletic,” LaFleur said, eventually hammering home the same theme as Orr about the quarterback’s supporting cast. “The one thing that’s unique about them vs. maybe some other teams is they’re going to run their offense because both of those guys are capable of beating you with their arm or they can beat you with their legs. There’s a lot of similarities; I would say there’s more similarities than not.

“Certainly, Lamar has been an MVP of this league, so we all know the type of talent that he has. It’s just not those two guys. They’ve got multiple weapons when you talk about Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, the tight end – both tight ends are dynamic players. I think their offensive line is one of the better ones in the league.”

Whoever starts at quarterback, whether it’s Love vs. Jackson, Willis vs. Huntley or some other combination, they’re going to have to come through in a critically important game.

Willis didn’t believe there was any pressure, though.

“No, whether it’s preseason, whether it’s middle of the season, whether it’s the playoffs, I don’t think it matters,” he said. “All you try to do is go out there and go 1-0 each game. If you do that enough times, you’ll be happy.”

