Packers-Ravens Live Updates: Time To Show Some Fight

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will host the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night at Lambeau Field. Follow along all night for updates.

Packers Must Show Some Spine

During last week’s loss at Chicago, Packers quarterback Jordan Love was victimized by a pair of roughing-the-passer penalties by Andrew Billings. The second knocked Love out of the game with a concussion and will keep him out for this game against the Ravens.

At the end of regulation, Montez Sweat drove backup Malik Willis into the turf and injured his right shoulder.

The Packers did nothing to retaliate. No words. No pushing. No shoving. Nothing. It was a troubling lack of response , with seemingly nobody having the quarterbacks’ back.

Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, long before he was the Packers’ offensive line coach, was an all-conference offensive lineman at Michigan. Would he have stood for that if some Big Ten defender smashed into Chad Henne twice after the whistle?

“I don’t really want to comment much more on that,” Stenavich said this week. “He got a penalty, obviously, for illegal hit to the head and then the body weight stuff. Yeah, that was (pauses) unfortunate.”

That wasn’t the question, though. Would he have stood for it? Because former Packers linemen such as T.J. Lang didn’t during the Mike McCarthy era.

“I don’t know what you want me to say up here,” Stenavich replied.

The reality is the Bears were penalized a couple times but got Green Bay’s starting quarterback out of the game. That probably wasn’t Billings’ intent but it’s the reality.

“You definitely have your quarterback’s back, for sure,” Stenavich said. “They’re not going to go start a fight in the middle of the game and get penalties, as well. That’s not productive for anybody.”

Asked again about the lack of response from the linemen, Stenavich, clearly tired of the topic – either because he was upset by the lack of response from the linemen, too, or the insinuation behind the line of questioning – gruffly said, “Next question.”

The Bears lead the NFL with nine roughing-the-passer penalties – four more than any team. Green Bay has been flagged once and Baltimore is the only team with zero.

Packers-Ravens Inactives

Jordan Love and Lamar Jackson are inactive. Here’s who’s in and who’s out.

Here's who's in and who's out for Packers-Ravens, with kickoff in about 80 minutes. https://t.co/98wIEtTUyE — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) December 27, 2025

Packers Say They’ve Turned the Page

The last time the Packers lost back-to-back games, they rebounded with a four-game winning streak. They’ll have to reboot again after crushing losses at Denver and Chicago the last two weeks probably knocked them out of the NFC North race.

“I think the vibes are still high, the energy is still high,” safety Xavier McKinney said. “Obviously, we didn’t want to lose the game but things happen. So, you’ve got to be able to put it to bed. You can’t dwell on it. We’ve still got an opportunity to do what we want to do, so I think that’s really the biggest thing.

“We still have an opportunity, so we’re just trying to make sure that mentally we’re locking in and we’re doing what we’ve got to do to go out here on Saturday and get a win and be victorious.”

The Packers clinched a playoff berth, nonetheless, thanks to the Lions dropping their last two games to go from the NFC Championship Game in 2023 to 15-2 in 2024 to out of the race altogether.

How will Green Bay rebound? At Denver, the Packers blew a lead and lost Micah Parsons to a torn ACL. At Chicago, the Packers gave away a game they had in the bag and wasted a chance to take the division lead and grab the coveted No. 2 seed.

“You’ve got to turn the page. We’ve got to turn the page,” McKinney said. “In life, you’ve got to turn the page regardless. Obviously, it hurt. That sh** hurt all of us. We was feeling a certain type of way about it because of how it happened. I don’t think there’s a player in here or even a coach that got over it right after the game. Like, nah, we was mad for a couple days. I know I was.

“But, at the end of the day, you’ve got to turn that page, you’ve got to move on and that’s what we’re doing. We’re onto the next week.”

The wind is something to watch. Here is McManus from 65 to the south end. He was short from 57 to the north end. pic.twitter.com/ayzGl6ClBt — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) December 28, 2025

Big Challenge – Literally

The Ravens’ defense features a pair of 340-pounders at defensive tackle with John Jenkins and Travis Jones. That will make this the biggest challenge of the year for the running game.

“They’re massive and they do a great job of staying square, playing block, tough to move,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “They’re physical on the perimeter, on their edges, obviously their backers are very physical, too, and you see it with their secondary. It’s one of the more physical defenses out there. I think they are a big-time challenge to run the football against.”

The Packers ran it well last week, with Emanuel Wilson having a productive game in place of Josh Jacobs. Rather quietly, Green Bay’s run game has come on strong during the second half of the season.

“I thought our guys were coming off the ball,” LaFleur said. “That’s where it always starts and trying to get everybody on their landmarks, on their aiming points. The backs got to press those blocks and read it one gap at a time, and that’s what we were doing.”

The Ravens are 13th in rushing yards allowed per game and per carry.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News