New Packers Quarterbacks Coach Helped Aaron Rodgers Win Two MVPs

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy is the new Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach.

Coach Matt LaFleur selected Getsy to replace Sean Mannion, who is the new offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

After offensive coordinator stints with Chicago and Las Vegas, Getsy returned to Green Bay last year as a senior assistant and now replaces Sean Mannion, who left for the Eagles OC job. pic.twitter.com/l62WnbWUwz — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 11, 2026

Getsy joined LaFleur’s first coaching staff as quarterbacks coach in 2019 and was part of Aaron Rodgers’ career rebirth. In 2019, the Packers won 13 games and reached the NFC Championship Game. In 2020, when the Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round, they once again won 13 games and reached the NFC Championship Game, with Rodgers winning his third NFL MVP. In 2021, the Packers won 13 games for a third consecutive season and Rodgers made it back-to-back MVPs.

Now, he’ll be tasked with having Love take the next step in his career after he posted a career-high and fifth-ranked 101.2 passer rating this season.

“Yeah, we've had some discussions” about who would be quarterbacks coach, Love said via Mike Clemens at the Super Bowl of conversations with LaFleur.

“Yeah, I would love to have input on who we got coming in the quarterback room. I know we'll do a great job in bringing somebody who will do a great job coaching us. We'll see as this offseason progresses who's going to be in there. But whoever we got, we got a great system, we got a great team, we got a great team. We got a great group of guys and a great group of coaches.”

In the playoffs, Love had an NFL-best 103.8 passer rating with his four touchdowns in the loss at Chicago.

“Getsy’s a guy who’s in the quarterback room with us every day,” Love said before that game. “He’s done a great job just helping out, he helps Matt out a lot with game planning and things like that. I’ve got a lot of love for Getsy. He was my quarterback coach my first couple years here in the league. We’ve got a great relationship.”

It will be the third quarterbacks coach in as many seasons for Love, with Mannion replacing venerable Tom Clements in 2025 and now Getsy replacing Mannion.

Getsy also will have to develop a backup quarterback with Malik Willis’ expected departure in free agency. The in-house candidates are Desmond Ridder, who worked with Getsy with the Raiders in 2024, and first-year player Kyle McCord, a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in 2025.

When Rodgers won NFL MVP in 2021 and with Getsy on his way to Chicago to be the Bears’ offensive coordinator, Rodgers called Getsy a “fantastic” coach.

Getsy was the Bears’ coordinator in 2022 and 2023 but was fired after two seasons by coach Matt Eberflus. He landed on his feet as offensive coordinator for the Raiders under new coach Antonio Pierce but lasted just a half-season.

“It all starts with the type of person that you’re getting,” LaFleur said at the 2022 Scouting Combine. “He’s a super-loyal dude, great family man, cares about everybody he’s around, his players feel that, I think he’s extremely detailed, he’s a really hard worker, always brings great ideas to the table, a great communicator. Brings a lot of energy and certainly we’re going to miss him, but I think Chicago definitely got a real guy down there and I think it’s a matter of time before he’s standing up at this podium as a head coach.”

He returned to Green Bay for the stretch run in 2024 as a defensive consultant. Last year, he served as a senior offensive assistant.

It’s his third stint with the team. After serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2011 under coach Curt Cignetti, Getsy spent 2013 as the receivers coach at Western Michigan under coach P.J. Fleck.

In 2014, Getsy was hired as offensive quality control coach by Mike McCarthy. In 2016, he was promoted to receivers coach.

“My main focus is to make sure I can get the best out of every single one of those guys,” Getsy said after being promoted. “Whoever is in that room. That’s the main focus. Last year is last year. I know a lot of guys want to take another step and get back to maybe where they were or where they’ve been. My job is just to help each and every single one of those guys get to their peak.

In 2018, he was the offensive coordinator at Mississippi State.

“I think he’s a great communicator. He’s got great command,” LaFleur said of Getsy. “I think people believe in him. He’s genuine. He’s a good person. He cares about people. He’s got all the qualities that you look for, I think, when you think about a leader.”

Getsy played quarterback at Pittsburgh and Akron and spent time with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2007.

“Getsy played the game in college, actually with a couple of my former junior college teammates, crazy enough,” Rodgers said in 2021 of Getsy and Nathaniel Hackett. “He's 38 years old, well about to be 38 and he's got a great energy about him. They can both lead and be in front of a room and I think captivate an audience.”

