Packers-Ravens Wednesday Injury Report: Big Jordan Love, Lamar Jackson News

GREEN BAY, Wis. – While Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love remains in the concussion protocol, he was limited participation at practice on Wednesday and seemingly is trending toward playing against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.

“He looked good. He looked great,” receiver Jayden Reed said after practice.

The same can’t be said of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The two-time NFL MVP and three-time first-team All-Pro did not practice due to the back contusion that knocked him out of Sunday night’s loss to the Patriots.

“It’s undetermined right now. [Jackson was] non-participation today and was not able to practice, but he could play without that practice for sure,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Wednesday. “He's practiced and played a lot of football; he’s won a lot of games for us. If he's ready to go, he will go. If he can go, he will go. You can bet on that.”

Practicing is part of the concussion protocol. That he participated in Tuesday’s walk-through and then was able to go through practice on Wednesday is a positive sign that he’s on the right track after getting knocked out of Saturday night’s loss to Chicago in the second quarter.

During the portion of practice open to reporters, it appeared he took his usual complement of reps. During the opening segment of a routes-on-air period, when quarterbacks throw passes to uncovered receivers, Love in succession completed passes to Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks.

“He’s looked really good,” Watson said. “From everything that I’ve talked to him about, he feels like he’s in a good spot. Obviously, he’s got to clear everything. I think he’s just approaching it like a normal week in terms of how he’s going about everything and then, obviously, he’ll just let the medical staff take care of the rest.

“But he’s looked like J-Love out there so, obviously, if he does get the opportunity to play on Saturday, I know he’ll be ready to go.”

If Jackson is trending down and Love is trending up, Packers backup Malik Willis is trending sideways.

Willis suffered an injured right shoulder when he was sacked on the final play of regulation at Chicago. He played in overtime and was listed as limited for Tuesday’s walk-through, but he didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Whether his shoulder will be good enough to throw the ball, if needed, against the Ravens might have to be determined if he’s healthy enough to practice on Thursday.

Running back Josh Jacobs, who didn’t get another touch after his red-zone fumble, was limited participation.

“It’s hurting, hurting. Same old,” he said. “Little better this week but still hurts.”

While Jacobs said he’s taking it “day by day,” he added, “I’m practicing a little bit more this week, so that’s a positive. But I don’t know. We’re going to see.”

Three players progressed on Green Bay’s injury report, with defensive ends Lukas Van Ness (foot) and Arron Mosby (ankle) going from limited to full and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (illness) going from did not participate to limited.

Right tackle Zach Tom (knee/back), cornerback Bo Melton (illness) and linebacker Kristian Welch (ankle) missed a second consecutive practice.

Safety Evan Williams, who was inactive at Chicago with the knee injury sustained at Denver, was limited particiaption.

“It’d mean a lot,” for him to return, Xavier McKinney said. “Shoot, I wish we could have all of our team but it don’t play out that way. It’s going to be good to be able to get one of our pieces back to our defense and to our team.”

For the Ravens, explosive running back Keaton Mitchell (calf) was the lone change, going from limited to full participation.

Back to Love, he is sixth in the NFL with a 101.2 passer rating, eighth with 7.70 yards per attempt and 12th with a 66.3 percent completion rate. The Packers are 7-0-1 when he has a 100-plus passer rating and 8-0-1 when he’s over 90.

Willis, however, has been excellent in every opportunity. In limited snaps this season, he is 12-of-14 passing for 134 yards with two touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 146.1 passer rating.

“It definitely matters,” Watson said, “but it’s not something that I’m thinking about at all. I feel like I kind of approach the week the same regardless, so I’m just trying to make sure that I’m dialed in on what we’ve got for the week and making sure I’m putting myself in the best position to make plays regardless of who’s throwing it.”

Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich was confident that Love would practice again on Thursday.

“He’s gone out there and he’s obviously in the protocol and everything like that, but he’s doing everything,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll see how it goes this week but, hopefully, we can get him through the protocol and everything’s good.

Packers Wednesay Injury Report

Did not participate: CB Bo Melton (illness), RT Zach Tom (knee/back), LB Kristian Welch (ankle), QB Malik Willis (right shoulder/illness).

Limited participation: LG Aaron Banks (neck), DT Quinton Bohanna (illness), RB Josh Jacobs (knee/ankle), QB Jordan Love (left shoulder/concussion), C Sean Rhyan (knee), DT Jordon Riley (ankle), TE Josh Whyle (concussion), S Evan Williams (knee), G John Williams (back).

Full participation: WR Romeo Doubs (wrist), DE Arron Mosby (ankle), DE Collin Oliver (hamstring), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), WR Christian Watson (shoulder), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), WR Savion Williams (foot).

Ravens Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participate: QB Lamar Jackson (back).

Limited participation: CB Chidobe Awuzie (foot), G Andrew Vorhees (foot).

Full participation: S Kyle Hamilton (ankle), LB Jay Higgins IV (knee), RB Keaton Mitchell (calf).

