The NFL season is in the books for the Green Bay Packers, and it did not have a happy ending.

In fact, it had one of the worst endings you could probably write, blowing a 21-3 lead at Soldier Field against their archrival Chicago Bears. Couple that with the mockery coming from Chicago’s players and head coach, it’s hard to argue the 2025 season ended in anything other than a disaster.

With the season ending, it’s time to look back on what the Packers did during the offseason to see what they could have done differently.

Of course, everything in Green Bay starts with the draft. The 2025 draft was different from any other because it was in Green Bay and it started with a bang when Mark Murphy made his big announcement.

More on that in a bit.

Here’s a look at our grade for the Packers’ draft class, along with an idea as to how each pick can fit into the future.

Day 1: WR Matthew Golden

One of the highlights of the season for Green Bay was the pop from the home crowd when Mark Murphy announced they were taking a wide receiver in the first round for the first time since Javon Walker in 2002.

The crowd roared as Golden walked across the stage, and expectations almost immediately went through the roof.

It became harder to quell those expectations when Golden made at least one play per day during the offseason practices and training camp. Some even opined he could wind up being the team’s top receiver by the end of the season.

That was likely foolish in hindsight considering how the Packers typically treat their rookies. Golden’s final numbers are modest. He finished with 29 catches, 361 yards and zero touchdowns during the regular season. Among rookie receivers, he finished ninth in catches and eighth in yards.

Golden was often stuck behind veteran receivers Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed. Occasionally, he received the same amount of reps on offense as Bo Melton.

“Just with the room the way it is, he’s not going to be in that premier role when the playoffs come around,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich before the final regular-season game. “But again, if you told me he was the No. 1 receiver on a play, I’d be very excited about it, too.”

That did not age well, as Golden was a top player on the field in their playoff loss against the Bears. Golden caught five passes on five targets for 84 yards with an impressive touchdown in which he eluded and hurdled defenders.

With Romeo Doubs likely exiting in free agency, Golden should be able to seamlessly step in as a starting receiver across from Christian Watson.

His first season might have been disappointing, but there is plenty to be excited about for his future.

Day 2: OL Anthony Belton, WR Savion Williams

After taking Golden in the first round, the Packers had a couple of surprises up their sleeve on the second day of the draft, as well.

Conventional wisdom coming into the second round was that Green Bay would focus on its defensive front after Brian Gutekunst had talked at length about the need for his team to get after opposing quarterbacks with just four players.

To that point of the offseason, he had not added anyone to their defensive line and lost two-year starting defensive tackle TJ Slaton in free agency. Instead, it was two more picks for the offense, with offensive lineman Anthony Belton being taken in the second round.

“Big doesn’t get small,” former Packers executive and new Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said after the pick was made.

Belton’s size stood out immediately as someone who could move inside to guard. It took the Packers awhile, but eventually he got there, starting every game at right guard from Thanksgiving until the end of the season and leading all Packers rookies with 46.4 percent playing time. He’s the odds-on favorite to start at right guard when the 2026 season begins.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Anthony Belton (71) blocks Chicago Bears defensive tackle Andrew Billings. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a long road for Belton to find his home after the Packers insisted on using him at tackle during training camp and the preseason. Belton really struggled in the team’s second preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, which included getting an earful from Matt LaFleur before the second half began due to the number of penalties he had committed.

Belton’s potential is enticing, but he was beaten on Jordan Love’s penultimate pass attempt of the season. Had he been able to hold his block for just a tick longer, Love may have had a chance to hit Christian Watson near the goal line for what would have been a game-winning touchdown.

Among 10 rookie guards with at least 200 pass-protecting snaps, he finished eighth in Pro Football Focus’ pass-blocking efficiency which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-protecting snap. PFF did not charge him with a sack but he allowed 23 pressures. He was only flagged twice.

An offseason in the strength program should do him some good.

Receiver Savion Williams was the team’s third-round pick. He essentially was a gadget player on offense, where he was used on jet sweeps and swing passes, while learning on the fly as the primary kickoff returner.

The highlight of his season came on a 33-yard reception against the New York Giants. The third-and-10 completion set up the game-winning touchdown.

Offensively, Williams had just 21 touches for 115 yards (10 catches for 78 yards and one touchdown and 11 carries for 37 yards). He averaged 25.6 yards per kickoff return with a long of 36. Williams had the shortest long return among the 20 players with at least 28 runbacks.

Rarely did you see the explosiveness that was supposed to be one of his trademarks coming out of TCU. Perhaps that was due to a foot injury that nagged him throughout the season and ultimately landed him on injured reserve.

He’ll likely have a bigger role in the offense next season with Doubs expected to depart in free agency.

Day 3: Five Selections

The third day of the draft was about the line of scrimmage.

The first pick of the day was fourth-round defensive end Barryn Sorrell, who was in attendance and immediately got to meet his coaching staff and the media.

From there, Sorrell bounced in and out of the lineup depending on the health of the rest of the defensive line. His biggest game came in the final game of the season, when he had his first full sack and a fumble recovery against the Minnesota Vikings.

If the Packers move on from one or both of Rashan Gary and Kingsley Enagbare, Sorrell will be asked to step into an expanded role.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Barryn Sorrell (99) celebrates after tackling Minnesota Vikings running back Ty Chandler. | Dan Powers / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive end Collin Oliver was injured when the Packers selected him in the fifth round, but they were hopeful he could give them a different skillset as a pass rusher because of his speed. Because of a hamstring injury, Oliver missed all of the offseason practices, training camp and the preseason before finally playing in Week 18 against the Vikings.

He’s hoping a healthy offseason can get him in position to contribute as a second-year player.

Defensive tackle Warren Brinson, who was the sixth-round choice, was a healthy scratch in favor of his undrafted former Georgia teammate, Nazir Stackhouse, for most of the first half of the season. However, he played more than 20 snaps in the final eight games (including playoffs).

He almost made a game-changing play in the Packers’ loss to Chicago on Dec. 20, when he sacked Caleb Williams but was flagged for a facemask penalty. From there, the collapse continued and the Packers lost a chance to win the NFC North.

Brinson will have an opportunity to earn a bigger role in his second season, and the Packers need him to. He was drafted for his ability to get after opposing quarterbacks, and their defensive line needs more juice.

The two seventh-round picks did not contribute.

Cornerback Micah Robinson made the initial 53-man roster but was the odd man out when the team signed linebacker Nick Niemann. The Packers signed him to the practice squad the same day the Packers acquired Micah Parsons, but he ultimately was poached by the Tennessee Titans, for whom he played in nine games with one start and broke up two passes.

Offensive lineman John Williams suffered a back injury during the offseason program and spent most of the season on injured reserve. He practiced for a few weeks but was not activated and reverted back to injured reserve. A college left tackle, he will be in competition to be a depth piece in 2026 – perhaps at guard.

Cumulative Draft Grade: C-minus

