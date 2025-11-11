Packers Report Card: Offense Drags Down GPA in Loss to Eagles

Matt LaFleur on 2nd & 6+ thru the 3rd quarter:



5 RB runs

4 QB dropbacks



(56% run)



RB runs averaged 2.4 YPC



as a result of poor 2nd down decisions, the Packers averaged 9.1(!) yards-to-go on 3rd down thru the 3rd quarter



longest avg to-go in any GB game this season