GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are a draft-and-develop franchise. The Class of 2025 is going to need a lot of development.

Green Bay’s rookie class didn’t play much and didn’t provide much impact.

Pro Football Focus’ Mark Chichester examined rookie production for all 32 teams using PFF’s grades and wins-above-replacement metric. By snap-weighted rookie grade in the regular season and playoffs, as detailed in the following chart, Green Bay’s draft class ranked 28th.

How well did each rookie class perform in 2025?



1. CHI

2. CAR

3. DET

...

30. SF

31. CIN

32. MIA



Measured by snap-weighted rookie PFF grades, Data from @PFF pic.twitter.com/QkRVNYgpTl — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) January 21, 2026

First-round receiver Matthew Golden was the team’s top-ranked player in terms of PFF grade and WAR. He played 488 snaps.

Golden got off to a promising start but was left by the wayside due to injuries and the return of veterans Christian Watson and Jayden Reed from injured reserve. Starting with Week 8 against Pittsburgh through the rest of the season, Golden caught 11 passes for 112 yards. That gave him season totals of 29 receptions for 361 yards (12.4 average) and zero touchdowns.

He was a standout in the playoff game, though, with four catches for 84 yards and his first touchdown. After gaining 104 yards after the catch and forcing three missed tackles during the regular season, Golden had 42 yards after the catch and forced three missed tackles vs. the Bears.

“I was waiting on it all year, obviously, but, man, losing hurts more,” Golden said after the game. “From training camp, all the work we put in, it’s just gone. At the same time, we’re not going to have some of the guys in here next year and we’re not going to have the same time. So, I feel like for us, all we can do is attack it this offseason, capitalize on the things we messed up in this game and get ready for next year.”

With Romeo Doubs headed to free agency, Golden could have a much bigger role next year.

Second-round pick offensive lineman Anthony Belton played the most snaps with 558. He moved into the starting lineup for the final six games as well as the playoff game.

“Year 1, not a sense of accomplishment. It’s more building confidence, continuing to stack the reps just so I can see myself getting better,” he said. “Just imagine where I could be later down in the road.”

Every year, there’s a handy draft comparison. Kevin King or T.J. Watt? Josh Myers or Creed Humphrey? In this class, the comparison will be Belton vs. the Lions’ Tate Ratledge.

Belton was the 54th pick of the draft and Ratledge the 57th. Of the 10 rookie guards who played at least 200 pass-protecting snaps, Ratledge ranked No. 1 in PFF’s pass-protection metric while Belton was 10th.

Third-round receiver Savion Williams, following in the limited-playing-time footsteps of 2024 third-rounders Ty’Ron Hopper and MarShawn Lloyd and previous third-round flubs Oren Burks (2018), Jace Sternberger (2019), Josiah Deguara (2020) and Amari Rodgers (2021), played only 91 snaps due to a nagging foot injury.

Williams, the 87th overall selection, was the 13th receiver drafted and wound up 20th with 115 yards from scrimmage. The Titans’ Chimere Dike was the 15th receiver selected and the first-team All-Preo returner.

Green Bay Packers receiver Savion Williams (83) returns a kick during the third quarter of their game against the Vikings. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fourth-round defensive end Barryn Sorrell, who played 206 snaps and had 1.5 sacks, was one of 16 edge rushers with at least 100 pass-rushing opportunities. He finished last in pressures and pass-rush win rate.

“Barryn’s been a consistent guy,” former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. “He’s been really reliable, he does everything we ask him to do and he continues to show up.”

Sixth-round defensive tackle Warren Brinson played 298 snaps, with most of those coming down the stretch. One of 17 interior defensive linemen with at least 100 pass-rushing opportunities, Brinson had only a half-sack but was first in pass-rush win rate. He should be a key player on defense next season.

The rest of Day 3 did little more than rehab injuries and collect paychecks. Fifth-round defensive end Collin Oliver – aka “Baby Micah” – spent most of the season on injured reserve and played only in Week 18, seventh-round cornerback Micah Robinson didn’t make the team and seventh-round guard John Williams spent the season on injured reserve.

“I’m glad that they see I’m a talented player,” Oliver said . “Being compared to Micah, though, is crazy. I ain’t gonna lie.”

With Rashan Gary being a potential cap casualty, Kingsley Enagbare headed to free agency and Micah Parsons coming off a torn ACL, there will be expanded opportunities for Sorrell and Oliver.

Green Bay’s extensive history with their undrafted free agents continued with defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse making the opening roster. He played 173 snaps and was strong against the run.

Otherwise, linebacker Jamon Johnson, safety Jonathan Baldwin, tight end Drake Dabney and receiver Jakobie Keeney-James didn’t play until the clear-the-bench Week 18 game at Minnesota.

Including those four players, whose Week 18 contributions skewed the workload, Green Bay’s rookie class contributed 2,081 snaps. Only seven teams received fewer rookie snaps.

How did the Chicago Bears win the NFC North? Due in part to having the best rookie class, as judged by PFF’s grading.

Why will the Detroit Lions, who missed the playoffs, remain a formidable challenger? Because they had the third-best rookie class.

Why did the Miami Dolphins fire their general manager and hire Jon-Eric Sullivan away from the Packers? Because their draft class ranked 32nd.

