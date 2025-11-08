Packers Saturday Practice Update: Setback for Key Defender, Kicker Selected
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will stick with Brandon McManus as their kicker for Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
“It’s a competitive situation,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Thursday. If that sounded like it would be a competitive situation between McManus and Lucas Havrisik, well, you’re wrong.
“I think you guys probably read into what I said a little bit too much in terms of, I feel as though – and this is the way we’re always going to approach it – every spot is a competition,” LaFleur said before Saturday’s practice.
So, due to “total body of work,” LaFleur said McManus will kick.
Defensive end Lukas Van Ness and cornerback Nate Hobbs didn’t practice this week and won’t play on Monday. This will be the fourth consecutive game that Van Ness missed since sustaining a foot injury at the end of the first half against Cincinnati.
“Absolutely,” LaFleur said of Van Ness’ injury being more significant than initially feared. “It did not heal as quickly as we thought. Injuries are always a tough deal. Sometimes they’re a moving target, so I think that everyone’s a little bit different. The hope was we’d have him back before this, and that hasn’t been the case. It’s certainly not anything he’s doing or not doing to try to get back.”
In retrospect, the Packers could have put Van Ness on injured reserve, though the team didn’t need the roster spot. Injured reserve is not a consideration now and surgery was not needed.
The Packers walked onto Ray Nitschke Field on Saturday with some significant questions at receiver with Matthew Golden and Savion Williams not going out for the start of practice. Williams didn’t practice on Thursday and was limited on Friday by a foot injury; Golden was limited on Thursday and didn’t practice on Friday due to a shoulder injury sustained against Carolina.
“No setback,” LaFleur said. “This is totally day by day.”
At least Dontayvion Wicks completed a 3-for-3 practice week after missing the last two games with an injured calf.
While there are questions at receiver, there are none at kicker.
On Friday, special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said it was a “wise-ass” question to ask who would be kicking against the Eagles. Relayed LaFleur’s earlier comments about it being a “competitive situation,” Bisaccia replied:
“Well, then maybe you need to ask the head coach. If you’re asking me, it’s Brandon McManus. I didn’t see it as a competition this week. I saw it as he’s getting healthier, he’s had a pretty good week kicking the ball.”
Havrisik made all 10 kicks when McManus was sidelined for two games by a quad injury, including a big insurance field goal against Cincinnati and a 61-yarder against Arizona. McManus has kicked the last two weeks, with two misses against Pittsburgh and one against Carolina.
After finishing second in field-goal accuracy last season, McManus is second-to-last this season.
Why does Bisaccia have confidence in McManus?
“Why not the confidence in Brandon?” he replied. “People miss kicks, people miss tackles, people miss throws, people miss catches, people miss blocks. He missed a kick in the game. He’s kicking off really well. He’s getting healthier and healthier by the day. Had a hell of a set (Thursday) in practice, anticipate him having a really good day tomorrow (Saturday).”
The teams will provide their final injury reports of the week with game-status designations after Saturday’s practices. For now, here are the reports from Friday.
The Packers on Friday listed 15 players as either not practicing or limited participation. Coming off their bye, the Eagles had only two. One of those players was center Cam Jurgens, who did not practice this week and will miss a second consecutive game.
Packers Injury Report
Did not participate: WR Matthew Golden (shoulder), RB CB Nate Hobbs (knee), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot).
Limited: LG Aaron Banks (neck), LB Edgerrin Cooper (foot), WR Malik Heath (hip), Josh Jacobs (rest), DE Micah Parsons (pectoral), RT Zach Tom (back), LB Quay Walker (calf), WR Christian Watson (knee), WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf), WR Savion Williams (foot), QB Malik Willis (calf), DT Colby Wooden (shoulder).
Full: K Brandon McManus (quad).
Eagles Injury Report
Did not participate: CB Adoree Jackson (concussion/personal), C Cam Jurgens (knee).
Limited: None.
Full: RB Saquon Barkley (groin), CB Jakorian Bennett (pectoral), WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), G Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle), DT Moro Ojomo (concussion), OLB Nolan Smith (triceps).
