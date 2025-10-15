Packers Start Practice Week Without Three Injured Linemen, Brandon McManus
GREEN BAY; Wis. – With a game against the Arizona Cardinals looming on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers opened their practice week on Wednesday with four players sidelined by injuries.
Here is the practice report from Clarke Hinkle Field, with three key linemen (one on offense, two on defense) not practicing.
Right tackle Zach Tom, who had played only 31 snaps in the first four games – 30 in Week 1, inactive in Week 2, one in Week 3 and inactive in Week 4 – started and played every snap against Cincinnati on Sunday. He played good, but didn’t feel good afterward.
“It didn’t feel great,” Tom said after the game.
While Tom’s work on Wednesday was limited to rehabbing with a trainer, coach Matt LaFleur was optimistic before practice.
“It could change, but we’re not anticipating him going today,” LaFleur said. “But I did talk to him this morning. He’s feeling better.”
Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt suffered a knee injury in Week 3 against Cleveland, aggravated it in Week 4 at Dallas and didn’t practice or play against the Bengals in Week 6. He did some jogging during the pre-practice warmup.
“He’s getting closer. He won’t go today, but we’ll obviously give him the week,” LaFleur said.
Defensive end Lukas Van Ness suffered a foot injury on his sack against the Bengals and was carted to the locker room. An MRI provided good news, but he was not seen at all during the portion of practice open to reporters on Wednesday.
“I think we definitely avoided something serious, but how long he’ll be out remains to be seen,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday.
Kicker Brandon McManus sustained a quad injury at practice last week and was inactive on Sunday following a lengthy pregame workout. Lucas Havrisik, who was signed on Saturday and made all his kicks on Sunday, worked with punter/holder Daniel Whelan.
On the bright side, three players returned to the practice field.
Rookie tackle Anthony Belton probably would have started in place of Tom at Dallas in Week 4 but sustained an ankle injury at practice. He didn’t practice last week and was inactive for the game.
Receiver Dontayvion Wicks suffered an ankle injury during the first half against Cincinnati and played one snap in the second half.
Nickel Javon Bullard missed the end of the Cincinnati game following a hard collision with Bengals running back Chase Brown. Bullard was evaluated for a concussion but suffered more a stinger than a head injury, LaFleur said on Monday.
The Cardinals started their practice week with uncertainty at quarterback and receiver. Starter Kyler Murray was inactive for their narrow loss at the Indianapolis Colts last week with a foot injury. Backup Jacoby Brissett threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns but Murray will start if healthy, Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon said.
The injury threw a wrinkle into the Packers’ preparation on Monday and Tuesday.
“That’s a challenge,” LaFleur said. “I think both those guys have different skill-sets. Obviously, Jacoby went in there and was very productive. I think it was their most productive game up to this date, offensively. So, but we all know the type of player that Kyler is, because he can make the on-schedule and the off-schedule (plays).
“So, it’s going to be a little bit more on our player’s plate, but that’s just the situation. That’s what we got to do.”
The Cardinals, who lost premier receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to a concussion against the Colts, have lost four consecutive games by margins of one, three, one and four points.
“(On the) injury front, we got some nicks and bumps and bruises, I’m sure just like everybody,” Gannon said on Monday, one day after a 31-27 loss to the Colts. “As it relates to the game, (I) talked to the team today. A lot of things that we can learn from. (It) comes down to just some execution issues throughout 60 minutes and, to get out of the mud, we have to do a better job of that.
“There were a lot of good things on the tape that we pointed out and there's some things that we all have to get cleaned up. I thought the meetings were good though. They were into it, which was good to see, and then we come back on Wednesday ready to battle Green Bay.”