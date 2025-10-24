Decisions Pending on Key Players After Packers’ Final Practice Before ‘SNF’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have practiced 10 times since designating receiver Christian Watson for return from injured reserve. Including Friday’s practice, the final one before Sunday night’s game at the Pittsburgh Steelers, he has participated in them all.
However, speaking before Friday’s practice, coach Matt LaFleur wouldn’t commit to Watson playing this week.
What does he need to see over the next 48 hours that he hasn’t seen over the last three weeks?
“I think a lot of it is just getting reacclimated,” LaFleur replied. “You’re talking about a long layoff without football. Just trying to build him up so he can handle the demands of what are going to be placed upon him on gameday.”
Activating Watson to the 53-man roster would require a corresponding roster move.
Only two players did not practice on Friday, receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot). They almost certainly will not play against Pittsburgh. With the potential of playing without Wicks, the limited snaps that go to rookie Savion Williams and the limited opportunities that go to Malik Heath in the passing game, Watson in a limited role could be a key factor on Sunday.
Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt completed a 3-for-3 practice week after missing the last two games with a knee injury.
“He’s looked pretty good,” LaFleur said. “A lot of it’s going to be seeing how he responds today and into Sunday before we make a decision.”
Wyatt has stepped up to replace Kenny Clark as the best player on the unit, and Karl Brooks, Colby Wooden and rookies Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse stepped up to replace Wyatt.
“If you look back to coming into this season and training camp, we were counting on a player who’s no longer here [Clark], and then we were saying how are we going to stop the run,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said on Thursday. “You lose TJ Slaton, you lose Kenny, so you lose two of your best run-stoppers, and the big question is how are we going to stop the run?
“And then Heavy D comes in those first couple games and, man, he was one of the best interior guys in the NFL – his disruptive plays, his tackles for loss, his negative plays, his pocket push, his sacks – and then he goes down. And then you get guys like Karl and Colby and Brinson and Stack, who were stepping up and we’ve been playing some pretty good run defense.
“So, what you’re able to do is, which as I say, this league is about developing your other players. And how do you do that? You play them. Everybody’s time is going to come, right? And those guys have done such a nice job and I have so much respect for those young guys coming in there and battling.”
Regardless of Wyatt’s availability, there could be opportunities if Pittsburgh center Zach Frazier is out. He did not practice on Thursday due to a calf injury.
Kicker Brandon McManus kicked on Thursday and felt good on Friday, meaning he could be ready after missing the last two games with an injured right quad.
“He kicked well,” LaFleur said. “My conversation with him this morning, he said he feels great. So, again, that will be a medical decision at the end of the day.”
It will be an interesting decision considering how well Lucas Havrisik has kicked the last two games. He has made all 10 of his kicks, including a 61-yard field goal before halftime last week at Arizona.
LaFleur said he’d rather not have two kickers active, meaning McManus will have to be 100 percent with no chance of aggravating the injury.
Both teams will release their final injury reports on Friday afternoon. For now, here are the reports from Thursday.
Packers Injury Report
Did not participate: WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot).
Limited: RB Josh Jacobs (calf), S Xavier McKinney (ankle/knee), K Brandon McManus (right quad), RT Zach Tom (back), WR Christian Watson (knee), S Evan Williams (back), DT Devonte Wyatt (knee).
Full: LG Aaron Banks (groin), OT Anthony Belton (ankle), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), RG Jordan Morgan (back), LB Quay Walker (neck).
Watson has been designated to return from injured reserve and is within his 21-day practice window.
Steelers Injury Report
Did not participate: C Zach Frazier (calf), DT Cameron Heyward (rest), WR DK Metcalf (rest).
Limited: WR Scott Miller (finger), OLB T.J. Watt (rest/hip).
Full: WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder), LB Malik Harrison (knee), QB Will Howard (right hand).
Howard has been designated to return from injured reserve and is within his 21-day practice window.