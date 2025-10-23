Packers-Steelers Practice Update: Latest on Christian Watson, Josh Jacobs
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson believes his comeback from last year’s torn ACL will culminate with his return to action on Sunday night at the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“They tell me to have that kind of plan every week and just kind of see how it goes,” Watson said after Wednesday’s practice. “But my interpretation of everything is to go out there and try to have the mindset that I’ll be able to play.”
Relayed Watson’s comments before Thursday’s practice, coach Matt LaFleur didn’t quite confirm that Watson will play this week.
“That’s a great mindset to have,” LaFleur said. “I want all our guys to have that mindset but, ultimately, it’s going to be a medical decision.”
The only players on the 53-man roster who did not practice were receiver Dontyavion Wicks (calf) and defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot).
Kicker Brandon McManus, who has been inactive the last two games with a quad injury, returned to practice on Thursday. He was scheduled to kick, LaFleur said, but that didn’t happen – and typically wouldn’t happen – during the media viewing window.
Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, who has been inactive the last two games with a knee injury, returned to practice on Wednesday and practiced again, which is obviously a good sign.
Rashan Gary was excited about what Wyatt would add to the defense.
“Having 9-5 back just adds more swagger to the group,” Gary said on Wednesday. “Having me, Micah, having 9-5 back, having guys that’s known to dominate their one-on-ones and make big plays for the team is great. I’m happy to see him smiling, back to his happy self.”
Watson’s 21-day practice window was opened on Monday, Oct. 6. Those three weeks will end on Sunday, meaning Watson has to be either activated to the 53-man or roster or return to injured reserve. Watson’s return hasn’t had any setbacks at practice – Thursday’s practice made him 9-for-9 – so it’s just a matter of whether Watson will play against the Steelers. Theoretically, the Packers could activate him this week but make him inactive for the game.
That probably won’t be the case, though, and the Packers could use him with the potential absence of Wicks.
“I do not anticipate that,” LaFleur said of Wicks practicing this week.
The No. 1 offensive line practiced again. Left guard Aaron Banks (groin) and right tackle Zach Tom (back) were limited on Wednesday.
The No. 1 secondary practiced, as well. Cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) and safeties Xavier McKinney (ankle/knee) and Evan Williams (back) were limited on Wednesday. During one drill, the safeties advanced to the line of scrimmage before turning and running deep to make a play on the ball. Perhaps it was just a mistake in the drill, but McKinney did not go deep but Williams did.
Running back Josh Jacobs, who played through a calf injury last week, was limited on Wednesday and practiced again.
“He wants more and I think we’re going to try to limit him to some regard,” LaFleur said. “I was right there after practice and he’s begging for more reps, so we’ll see how it goes today.”
The teams will update their injury reports after Thursday’s practices. Here are the Wednesday reports, with one team much healthier than the other.
Packers Injury Report
Did not participate: K Brandon McManus (right quad), WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot).
Limited: LG Aaron Banks (groin), OT Anthony Belton (ankle), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), RB Josh Jacobs (calf), S Xavier McKinney (ankle/knee), RT Zach Tom (back), WR Christian Watson (knee), S Evan Williams (back), DT Devonte Wyatt (knee).
Full: RG Jordan Morgan (back), LB Quay Walker (neck).
Watson has been designated to return from injured reserve and is within his 21-day practice window.
Steelers Injury Report
Did not participate: DT Cameron Heyward (rest), OLB T.J. Watt (rest).
Limited: C Zach Frazier (calf).
Full: WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder), LB Malik Harrison (knee), QB Will Howard (right hand).
Howard has been designated to return from injured reserve and is within his 21-day practice window.