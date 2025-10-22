Packers-Steelers Injury Report: Christian Watson Reveals ‘My Plan’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson started his third week of practice on Wednesday. With a deadline looming, will he play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday?
“That’s my plan,” Watson said. “I say it every week but, obviously, just leaving it up to the trainers, but my goal and my plan is to play this week.”
That’s his plan. Is the team’s plan in alignment?
“For the most part, yeah,” Watson said. “They tell me to have that kind of plan every week and just kind of see how it goes. But my interpretation of everything is to go out there and try to have the mindset that I’ll be able to play.”
Including Watson, the Packers once again have 14 players on their injury report. The Steelers have only six, with outside linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward listed for rest.
Three players didn’t practice for the Packers: kicker Brandon McManus (right quad), receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot).
Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt returned to practice after missing the last two games with a knee injury. He was limited participation as the Packers slowly work one of their top defenders back into the swing of things.
“Man, Devonte’s a dog, man,” defensive end Rashan Gary said. “When we have 9-5 out there, it’s another player that I hope offensive coordinators are planning over. If not, then he’s going to wreck the game and show you why.
“Having 9-5 back just adds more swagger to the group. Having me, Micah, having 9-5 back, having guys that’s known to dominate their one-on-ones and make big plays for the team is great. I’m happy to see him smiling, back to his happy self.”
Coach Matt LaFleur on Monday said Van Ness probably would not play this week. On Wednesday, he said the plan is for McManus to kick on Thursday.
Three starting offensive linemen – right tackle Zach Tom (back), right guard Jordan Morgan (knee) and left guard Aaron Banks (groin) – were limited. So was running back Josh Jacobs with the calf injury he played through at Arizona and scored two touchdowns.
“I showed a couple plays from that game,” LaFleur said. “One was a play that we ended up hitting Rome(o Doubs) on late, and just his ability to strain in pass protection to give Jordan a couple hitches to make the throw was pretty unbelievable.
“The other one was when we’re second-and-5 at the end of the game and we block the play and it’s probably blocked for a minus-3 yard loss, and he’s able to get all the way down to the 1-yard line. IHe plays with a mentality that he’s going to find a way to get it done. And that’s what you appreciate so much about him. But it’s not an accident. He goes out there and he gives maximum effort in practice and I’m a big believer that that’s going to translate to Sundays.”
For Tom, the original injury in Week 1 was to his oblique. Last week, he was on the report with injuries to his oblique and back. Now, it’s only the back.
“That’s probably going to be one of those things I’m going to be dealing with probably for the rest of the year,” Tom said. “But as long as I can get through the game, then I’ll be straight. But the pain after the [Cincinnati] game, everybody’s hurting after the game. That’s no different.”
Watson suffered a torn ACL against Chicago in Week 18 of last season. He was designated for return from injured reserve and practiced on Monday, Oct. 6. That means his 21-day practice window will end on Sunday.
So, Watson will have to be activated by 3 p.m. Sunday. Otherwise, he’ll revert back to injured reserve.
With no setbacks along the way, Watson believes he’ll be on the field against the Steelers.
“I’d say I could’ve played last week, too, to be honest,” he said, “but, obviously, got to make sure I’m hearing everybody’s opinions on everything and being as smart as possible about it.”
This was his eighth practice. He called his progress “really good” as he hurdles the final barrier between rehab and playing.
“I felt really good, and the main thing has been the football conditioning aspect of everything, just getting back to the groove of things and knocking that rust off,” he said.
Watson assumed he’d be on limited snaps, though some might be better than none with Wicks injured. Watson’s speed will stretch defenses, which in theory would open up things for the rest of the passing game.
“I feel like I hit the gear probably like three months ago, to be honest,” he said. “In terms of getting live reps and getting out there, I definitely feel like I’m feeling like me.”
Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: K Brandon McManus (right quad), WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot).
Limited: LG Aaron Banks (groin), OT Anthony Belton (ankle), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), RB Josh Jacobs (calf), S Xavier McKinney (ankle/knee), RT Zach Tom (back), WR Christian Watson (knee), S Evan Williams (back), DT Devonte Wyatt (knee).
Full: RG Jordan Morgan (back), LB Quay Walker (neck).
Watson has been designated to return from injured reserve and is within his 21-day practice window.
Steelers Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: DT Cameron Heyward (rest), OLB T.J. Watt (rest).
Limited: C Zach Frazier (calf).
Full: WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder), LB Malik Harrison (knee), QB Will Howard (right hand).
Howard has been designated to return from injured reserve and is within his 21-day practice window.