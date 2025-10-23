Packers-Steelers Thursday Injury Report: Four Players Take Right Step
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers kicker Brandon McManus returned to practice on Thursday and felt good about his injured quad afterward.
“I was happy with where my leg was at and the pain with it,” said McManus, who was inactive the last two weeks. “The power was there and the accuracy, so it was a positive day.”
Will McManus be the kicker against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night?
“That will be the conversation the next couple days,” he said.
McManus was one of four players who progressed on the injury report. He went from not practicing last week or on Wednesday this week to limited participation.
“We’ll see what he feels like tomorrow,” special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said. “It was good to see him out there kicking and feeling like he can complete practice.”
Starting left guard Aaron Banks (groin), starting cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) and rookie offensive tackle Anthony Belton (knee) went from limited participation on Wednesday to full participation on Thursday.
Running back Josh Jacobs remains limited participation with the calf injury that forced him to go through a pregame workout last week at Arizona and limited him to a season low in touches and snaps.
But, when it was time to win the game, Jacobs was on the field. That’s where he intends to be on Sunday.
“I think that was the plan initially was to not have me play much in the first half and then ramp it up in the second half, when the game’s more on the line,” Jacobs said. “I think that was always the plan, but I know it was a couple of drives – maybe third-to-the-last drive – I was kind of going in and out and I’m like, ‘Nah, it’s been enough of that.’
“They trust me. I’m not limping out there. I’m running how I run. I really think I could’ve did a lot more in that game.”
Jacobs, who scored two touchdowns during the second half, said it can be a lingering injury but it has not been an issue.
“I have not felt it. That’s me being all the way honest,” he said. “Even them in there and the training staff, they keep wondering. They’re like, ‘Man, you’re a freak.’ I haven’t felt it. I hit all my speeds. I lift the same amount if not more this week. So, I don’t know, I feel good.”
Receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot) were the only players on the 53-man roster who did not practice. They are not expected to play. Before practice, coach Matt LaFleur said he didn’t think Wicks would practice this week; on Monday, he said he didn’t expect Van Ness to play.
Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, who missed the last two games with a knee injury, was limited participation for a second consecutive day.
Receiver Christian Watson practiced again as his return to the lineup following last year’s torn ACL could be just days away. He’s been limited participation at all nine practice since his return-to-play window was opened on Oct. 6.
With a full roster, the Packers would have to make a roster move to get him on the field.
In Pittsburgh, starting center Zach Frazier, who has emerged as one of the top young players at his position in the league, didn’t practice due to a calf injury. Superstar outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who was given a day off on Wednesday, was limited by a hip injury on Thursday.
“T.J. can still wreck a game,” Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin told reporters in Pittsburgh on Thursday. “So, they're not going to allow him to rush. There will be times he gets one-on-ones and sometimes the ball is out before he can get an opportunity to get there because the ball is out quick. … So, it becomes a unit task to be able to sack the quarterback, cover him, get interceptions. Everybody has to be working together.”
Packers Injury Report
Did not participate: WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot).
Limited: RB Josh Jacobs (calf), S Xavier McKinney (ankle/knee), K Brandon McManus (right quad), RT Zach Tom (back), WR Christian Watson (knee), S Evan Williams (back), DT Devonte Wyatt (knee).
Full: LG Aaron Banks (groin), OT Anthony Belton (ankle), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), RG Jordan Morgan (back), LB Quay Walker (neck).
Watson has been designated to return from injured reserve and is within his 21-day practice window.
Steelers Injury Report
Did not participate: C Zach Frazier (calf), DT Cameron Heyward (rest), WR DK Metcalf (rest).
Limited: WR Scott Miller (finger), OLB T.J. Watt (rest/hip).
Full: WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder), LB Malik Harrison (knee), QB Will Howard (right hand).
Howard has been designated to return from injured reserve and is within his 21-day practice window.