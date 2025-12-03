Packers-Bears Injury Report: Jayden Reed Is Cooking After Surgeries

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers on Wednesday listed 18 players on their initial injury report for Sunday’s NFC North showdown against the Chicago Bears.

That’s a huge number, but with an asterisk.

Only three players did not practice: defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot), receiver Savion Williams (foot) and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (ankle). Wyatt will be placed on injured reserve this week, presumably on Saturday.

Moreover, the list includes the four players who have been designated for return from injured reserve: receiver Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder), defensive end Brenton Cox (groin), running back MarShawn Lloyd (calf) and defensive end Collin Oliver (hamstring).

They were all limited participation.

Reed, who suffered a broken collarbone against Washington in Week 2, is the most likely to play on Sunday but was tight-lipped about his prospects after Wednesday’s practice.

“I don’t know, man,” Reed said. “We’re going to see. Time will tell.”

Reed had surgery to repair the collarbone as well as a foot injury. He missed 10 games.

“I kind of enjoyed it a little bit, just to watch other guys go out there and take advantage of the opportunity,” Reed said. “This was really my first time. I never had surgery ever in my career, so that was my first time, literally, sitting out besides me being in college and sitting out when I transferred. Other than that, yeah, I kind of enjoyed it, man. Those guys balled out, so I enjoy watching them.”

Reed took up cooking during his absence with “my lady.” Salmon, breakfast, honey shrimp, from-scratch pasta and chicken wings were among the things on his personal menu.

“Honestly, man, it’s just something I’ve been planning to do for a long time,” he said. “It’s a lot of stuff this year that I wanted to do, like cut my hair, learn how to cook, so when I was hurt, I was like this is kind of the perfect time to try to learn how to do something different, so as soon as I got hurt, I just started cooking.”

Reed, who led the team in receptions and receiving yards during each of his first two seasons, will provide a lift to an offense that got rolling against Detroit.

“Just juice, man. Energy,” he said of what he’ll add. “I’m a high-motor guy, I think. I like to bring a lot of juice and energy.”

Just as importantly, defensive tackle Karl Brooks (ankle), receiver Matthew Golden (wrist), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) and linebacker Quay Walker (neck), all of whom were inactive for Thursday’s win at Detroit, were limited participation.

Walker missed the last two games with a stinger but remains the team’s leading tackler. The team didn’t practice last week; the week prior, before the game against Minnesota, Golden ran routes but didn’t catch passes. On Wednesday, he caught passes.

As for Lloyd, this is the latest reboot of the injury-plagued start to his Packers career. A third-round pick last year, he has played in only one game in his career due to a litany of injuries. While he injured a hamstring in the second preseason game against the Colts, which is what sent him to injured reserve, he is on the report with an injured calf.

He met with a specialist in Los Angeles to hopefully put his soft-tissue issues behind him once and for all.

“Did get answers,” Lloyd said. “Don’t want to say specifics but definitely got some good answers, so that’s why I’m able to do what I’m doing right now.”

The NFC North-leading Bears are getting healthier. On defense, anyway. Starting linebackers T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) and Noah Sewell (elbow), who were inactive for Friday’s win at the Eagles, practiced. Edwards, a stalwart of their defense, was limited participation.

Edwards has played in only five games this season, and not at all since Nov. 2 against Cincinnati. The former Wisconsin standout had 159 tackles with the Eagles in 2022, 155 tackles with the Bears in 2023 and 129 tackles last season.

However, running back Kyle Monangai (ankle), receiver Rome Odunze (foot) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip) did not practice.

Monangai, part of Chicago’s one-two backfield punch with D’Andre Swift, rushed for more than 100 yards as the Bears ran over the Eagles in a signature win on Friday.

Rushing production this season



Ashton Jeanty (1st RB drafted):

- 604 rushing yards

- 4 rushing TDs

- 3.6 YPC



Kyle Monangai (22nd RB drafted):

- 591 rushing yards

- 5 rushing TDs

- 4.9 YPC pic.twitter.com/hDE4WQtuK8 — Underdog (@Underdog) November 28, 2025

“Not only is he a hard runner, willing to lower his shoulder, tough to bring down, but this guy can do it all," Bears coach Ben Johnson told ESPN’s Peter Schrager . “I've got a trust level with him that's above and beyond.”

Packers Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participate: DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), WR Savion Williams (foot), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Limited participation: Karl Brooks (ankle), S Javon Bullard (ankle), LB Edgerrin Cooper (shoulder), DE Brenton Cox (groin), WR Matthew Golden (wrist), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), RB Josh Jacobs (knee), RB MarShawn Lloyd (calf), DE Collin Oliver (hamstring), WR Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder), DE Barryn Sorrell (ankle), RT Zach Tom (back), LB Quay Walker (neck), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle).

Full participation: QB Jordan Love (left shoulder).

Bears Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participate: LB Ruben Hyppolite II (shoulder), RB Kyle Monangai (ankle), WR Rome Odunze (foot), CB Tyrique Stevenson (hip).

Limited: LB T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring).

Full: DT Andrew Billings (concussion), CB Jaylon Johnson (groin), DL Dominique Robinson (concussion), LB Noah Sewell (elbow).

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

A bunch of injury news for the #Packers today. Here's the story from the practice field, along with some MarShawn Lloyd/Jayden Reed/Matthew Golden video. ⬇️https://t.co/aybwHm9pJ7 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) December 3, 2025

More Green Bay Packers News