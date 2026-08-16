Packers Stock Report: Every Player Who Helped, Hurt Their Roster Chances

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Training camp is about winning and losing roles on the team and spots on the roster. With 11 practices at training camp and the first preseason game complete, here is our latest Green Bay Packers stock report .

Help: WR Isaiah Neyor

Isaiah Neyor, Will Sheppard and J. Michael Sturdivant have all had their days on the practice field. It was Neyor who got the most opportunities and took advantage of them against the Steelers. Neyor played 37 snaps, second-most on the offense, and led the team in targets (four), receptions (four) and yards (34).

“He’s come a long way, for sure,” fellow receiver Christian Watson said before Family Night. “Obviously, the main thing of it is just getting the playbook and everything down. I feel like he’s taking a huge step there. It’s allowed him to just go out there and play free and show off his God-given talents, and I feel like he’s doing really well.”

Sturdivant, who played 26 snaps, had a third-and-6 catch for 14 yards in which he found a hole in the defense, made the catch and broke one tackle. Sheppard played only 16 snaps.

Help: OL John Williams

The more you can do, the better. That’s the mantra for every young player fighting for a roster spot. It’s worked for John Williams in his comeback season.

A seventh-round pick last year, Williams’ rookie season was limited to three weeks of practice due to back surgery. That put him behind the 8-ball in the fight for a roster spot this year. But after playing left guard and center to open camp, the coaches have stationed him at left tackle.

It’s been interesting that Anthony Belton, who played left tackle at North Carolina State, has played only right tackle since he lost the starting job at right guard.

“I think he did some good things,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday of Williams. “I think he’s really come on. You’re always looking for guys that can play the tackle position, and I think he’s gone in there and done his job.”

Help: OL Donovan Jennings

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Donovan Jennings (67) greets fans before practice on Aug. 11. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Donovan Jennings led the offense with 45 snaps against Pittsburgh and played well, especially in pass protection. In 30 pass-protecting snaps, he did not allow a pressure, according to Pro Football Focus. He played 27 snaps at right guard and 18 at center vs. the Steelers.

Jennings can play all three interior spots. He might have been on his way to locking up a roster spot if not for a few errant shotgun snaps at practice.

Hurt: OL Darian Kinnard

The Packers traded for Darian Kinnard at the end of camp last year, and he played well in 285 snaps – mostly at right tackle and as a blocking tight end.

Kinnard has been solid at practice once the pads came on. However, he was injured and exited the Pittsburgh game after four snaps. If Anthony Belton is the backup right tackle (which he has been since his demotion; Kinnard has been the backup right guard) and John Williams is the backup left tackle and Jager Burton and Donovan Jennings are the backups on the interior, could the Packers get by without Kinnard?

Perhaps. But you can never have enough good offensive linemen, and the Packers gave him a $1.0 million signing bonus.

Hurt: Edge Arron Mosby

The Packers are in an odd position on the edge with a lot of potential depth but no proven depth. So, there’s perhaps a spot available and Arron Mosby, a core player on special teams. Against the Steelers, he played 29 snaps. He had one tackle and zero pressures.

Help: DT Nazir Stackhouse

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse rides a bike to practice on Aug. 4. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Other than maybe Matthew Golden and Warren Brinson, perhaps no player has taken a bigger second-year jump than Nazir Stackhouse. Last year, he kept Green Bay’s undrafted streak alive at 21 years. This year, he’s taken a lot of No. 1 reps on the practice field.

He did not start against the Steelers and did not have his best day with one tackle and one penalty in 36 snaps. Overall, though, there’s been a lot more good than bad.

Help: DT Jonathan Ford

Jonathan Ford, a seventh-round pick in 2022 who spent his first two-and-a-half seasons on the practice squad without playing in a game, returned to the team at the end of last season and is in the thick of the race for a roster spot this summer.

Ford started and played 32 games against the Steelers. He had one tackle for loss. When he was on the field, the run defense was 0.38 yards per carry better.

Help and Hurt: DT Anthony Campbell

No player has had a faster rise than Anthony Campbell. After barely playing in two seasons at the University of Miami, he went undrafted in 2025 and joined the Packers toward the end of the season.

He’s been the story of training camp, where he’s been dominant at times. While he teamed up with Warren Brinson for a tackle for loss, he wasn’t quite as effective in the game and left with an injury. Coach Matt LaFleur said it was “not a concern long term,” but any player fighting for a roster spot can’t afford to miss much time, especially at a crowded position group.

“I think he’s batted over 10, 12 balls over the course of training camp, dating back to the spring,” position coach Vince Oghobaase said on Friday. “He’s been playing lights out, playing fearless, playing confident, playing with a chip on his shoulder. He’s come a long way.”

Help: Edge Brenton Cox

Green Bay Packers edge Brenton Cox interacts with fans on the way to practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Until Micah Parsons returns, Brenton Cox might be the team’s best edge pass rusher. He had one sack against Pittsburgh’s starting right tackle.

“I think you have a physical player, a guy who loves football, a guy who wants to go out there, and you’re going to feel his presence,” position coach DeMarcus Covington said on Friday. “In the run game, he can do a really good job setting the edge, getting off blocks. In the pass rush, power rush you, so he just need an opportunity to go out there. For him, just continue to show that he’s reliable, dependable and available.”

Helped and Hurt: CB Jaylin Simpson

Jaylin Simpson has had a sensational training camp when playing cornerback. On Thursday against Pittsburgh, he played mostly in the slot, and that’s where he slipped on receiver Kaden Wetjen’s 74-yard catch-and-run and gave up Wetjen’s touchdown.

As a cornerback, Simpson has taken a big step toward earning a roster spot. It would help if he can be an effective backup in the slot.

Hurt: CB Domani Jackson

This year’s sixth-round draft pick missed all of the offseason practices following core-muscle surgery. He practiced at the start of training camp but has been out since Family Night. His absence has opened the door for Jaylin Simpson.

Help: S Mark Perry

There’s a spot available at safety and Mark Perry and Murvin Kenion III are the front-runners. Perry, who went undrafted in 2024, has never been on a 53-man roster and hasn’t played in a game, but he’s been with the No. 2 defense since the start of OTAs.

First and foremost, a safety must tackle. Perry had a big-time tackle on fourth-and-goal against Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.

“He’s done a good job,” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said. “Talking with Cam (Achord), too, he’s doing a good job on fourth down, as well. He’s a big, physical, fast guy. A challenge for anybody in a new system, especially his position, a thinking position, is can you handle all the mental adjustments and gymnastics of what we’re asking those guys? I think he’s done a really good job with it.”

Hurt: S Trey Dean III

The Packers signed Trey Dean III in time for Tuesday’s practice, so he got one practice before playing against Pittsburgh. He played 30 snaps on defense – an impressive number considering the timing – but missed a tackle on the Steelers’ 74-yard pass.

Helped: K Trey Smack

Obviously, based on his performance at Pittsburgh.

“To be in that situation, to go out there his first ever kick, to be a 58-yarder and deliver, and then come back and do it again, I thought it was fantastic,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I thought he had a great, great performance, and it’s something to build on.”

Unexpected battles are brewing for the Packers.



Expected battles have fizzled.https://t.co/hkmeY9QGD3 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 16, 2026

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