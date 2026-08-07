Ten Surprise Players Turning Heads at Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – At Family Night in 2007, an unknown quarterback by the name of Tramon Williams stole the show when he intercepted Aaron Rodgers. Williams became one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL and was recently inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame.

Family Night, of course, is just one piece of the puzzle as general manager Brian Gutekunst focuses on building a 53-man roster and the coaches hone in on their rotations. Really, it’s just a practice, not unlike Thursday, when the team practiced at Ray Nitschke Field in front of no fans at all.

But, at the same time, Gutekunst continued, “I think the luxury we have is having 60-some thousand, 70,000 people in there, and that always ramps up the urgency and the intensity for these guys. So, we’re really lucky to have it for that.

“And I do think every practice matters, every rep matters, but there are some with the preseason games, the joint practice and Family Night, there’s just some markers I think that maybe mean a little bit more just because the urgency and competitiveness might be ramped up a little bit.”

Family Night will be the eighth practice of training camp. These 10 players have turned heads in the first seven.

Running Back: MarShawn Lloyd

We’ve talked a lot about Lloyd dating back to the start of OTAs. That he’s been healthy - consistently healthy - has been an enormously important development because he has the ability to change the offense.

When the Packers went from Josh Jacobs to Emanuel Wilson the last two seasons, they essentially were getting the same style of runner. Lloyd, on the other hand, is the cliched lightning to Jacobs’ thunder.

Critically, Lloyd has participated in every practice since the start of OTAs.

“Just the confidence in myself (and) the confidence the coaches still have in me here,” he said of his belief he can make an impact after playing in only one game in two seasons.

“Like I said before, you don’t have three years, two years and not play and [still have the belief of an organization, but] this organization is great. I respect them. I appreciate them the most. Now, it’s my time to give back. I’m excited. I’m ready to go. I’m going to show them why they picked me in the third round.”

Offensive Line: Jager Burton

Green Bay Packers rookie offensive lineman Jager Burton. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jager Burton isn't really a surprise but:

One, the Packers usually ease their rookies into things, especially at position groups with some veterans. That is the case on the interior offensive line with Jacob Monk and Donovan Jennings returning from last year.

Two, unproven players dealt an injury setback usually don't vault to the front of the line.

Burton, apparently, is different. A fifth-round pick in this year's draft, he bowed out early during Day 1 of training camp after tweaking a hamstring. He missed three practices, did individual drills upon his return and was thrust right into the No. 1 offensive line the past two days as the injury replacement for left guard Aaron Banks.

He's going to have to prove it in the preseason but the early returns suggest the Packers are going to have a longtime starter, perhaps in the mold of Corey Linsley, who went from fifth-round pick to bedrock center.

Offensive Line: John Williams

The forgotten man on the line entering camp was John Williams. A seventh-round pick last year who played left tackle at Cincinnati, he missed his entire rookie season following back surgery. From the draft to the end of the season, his only three weeks of practice time came when he was designated for return from injured reserve at the end of the season.

Williams started camp playing center. Then, he got moved to left guard. When Donovan Jennings had problems on a couple shotgun snaps, Williams was moved back to center. But not for long. He spent this week playing some tackle. He’s played all three positions in one day, which is a challenge.

“John’s a cool guy just because coming out of Cincinnati, he was [ an aerospace engineer major ]. Rocket scientist, we used to call him in the room,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said this week.

“He’s a super-intelligent guy. He has a lot of versatility. He’s been playing some tackle now. Obviously, he been playing inside – guard and center. Last year, he had the injury and stuff so this is really our first time to work with him, but he’s been a pleasure and I’m really excited to see where he fits.”

After being injured last year, Williams is ready for Family Night.

“I’m just excited to be a part of the team,” he said. “Obviously, last year, I got to be around, I got to learn the system. But being hurt, you kind of feel like you’re separated from the team. But this year, I’m excited to be a part and try to contribute. I’m excited.”

Receiver: Skyy Moore

Moore was a second-round pick by the Chiefs in 2022. He caught 22 passes as a rookie and 21 passes in 2023 with a total of one touchdown. In 2024, he was targeted twice in five games and dropped both. Toward the end of camp last season, the Chiefs traded him to the 49ers. He was the salvation of their return game but caught five passes in 17 games.

Moore was signed in free agency to be the salvation of the Packers' return game. He’s shown he might be able to help a Packers receiver corps that is short on proven talent. While he’s dropped a couple easy passes, he’s also shown his speed and run-after-catch ability.

“I do think there’s more out there for him in that regard as a wide receiver,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

The Packers probably need to be wary of the wear and tear that has slowed Jayden Reed in the past. Maybe Moore can be an X-factor in the screen and quick game.

Tight End: Drake Dabney

The Packers entered training camp with a need for an old-school, traditional tight end capable of replacing John FitzPatrick, who was not re-signed following last year’s torn Achilles.

Maybe they’ve got their guy in Drake Dabney.

“He’s kind of shown early in this period of time that he can move people off the line off scrimmage,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Thursday.

Dabney was signed to the practice squad in the wake of Tucker Kraft’s season-ending injury and wound up playing most of the Week 18 game at the Vikings.

“I feel like I've just got to continue to progress each and every day with that,” he said. “Coach (John Dunn) has been great focusing on my hands and footwork and playing with pad level. Just working the right techniques so I can be able to move guys around and be that guy at the point of attack.”

Defensive Tackle: Nazir Stackhouse

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse (93) signs autographs at training camp Friday, July 31. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Year 2 jump is the lifeblood for teams like the Packers, who mostly depend on the draft to acquire their talent.

Nazir Stackhouse went undrafted last year but made the 53-man roster. He played quite a bit some weeks and not at all in others. The selection of Chris McClellan in the third round seemed to put Stackhouse’s spot on the roster on thin ice, but he’s been a consistent standout during his numerous reps with the No. 1 offense. More than just a big space-eating nose tackle, he’s gotten into the backfield with increased frequency.

That means Stackhouse has gone from potentially on the roster bubble to potentially starting.

Defensive Tackle: Anthony Campbell

Anthony Campbell is the best story of training camp. In two seasons at the University of Miami, he played 56 snaps on defense and recorded one tackle. It wasn’t because he was injured. He just wasn’t put in the game.

Campbell went undrafted last year and joined Green Bay’s practice squad. He entered training camp as the ultimate afterthought. Instead, he’s put himself on the forefront of the conversation because of his consistent production at practice, whether it’s batting down passes or chasing Jordan Love out of the pocket.

“I do think he's getting better, and he's certainly been impactful in this first week,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “But he has great length, and he's really using it well. Not only just batting passes down, but you guys have seen him when he strikes and he locks those guys out. That's a rare trait, and he's done a really nice job of that. So, excited to see him getting some of these preseason games.”

Edge: Brenton Cox

Green Bay Packers Brenton Cox Jr. (57) participates in the DreamDrive bicycle ride during training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This shouldn’t be a surprise based on how he played down the stretch in 2024, when he had four sacks in a stretch of six games, but Brenton Cox is the best edge pass rusher on the roster.

Lukas Van Ness was a first-round pick in 2023 and is coming off a strong series of offseason practices. Barryn Sorrell was a fourth-round pick last year and probably will start this year. Dani Dennis-Sutton was a fourth-round pick this year and Collin Oliver was a fifth-round pick last year.

But if the Packers needed a sack right now, the former undrafted free agent would be the best bet.

Cornerback: Jaylin Simpson

Jaylin Simpson was drafted by the Colts in the fourth round in 2024. He joined the Packers’ practice squad during training camp last year and played extensively (with mixed results) in Week 18 at the Vikings.

With Carrington Valentine missing practices this week due to an injury, Simpson has been elevated into the second unit. He hasn’t been a lockdown corner but he’s played well enough that he should be in the mix for a roster spot at the end of camp. He has a couple sacks on corner blitzes and plays with more physicality than his frame would suggest.

Safety: Kitan Oladapo

With Zayne Anderson signing with Miami, Kitan Oladapo is in position to be the next man up at safety.

A fifth-round pick in 2024, he’s played well in Week 18 performances the last two seasons. At 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds, he hardly looks like a nickel defender but he did a good job in that role against the Vikings last season and moved back into that position after Johnathan Baldwin’s injury at the start of the practice week.

“It’s fun learning something new and being in different spots,” he said. “I know guys my size are usually not in there, but I think it’s just adding versatility to my game. That’s how you get on the 53 is doing multiple jobs well. I’m just trying to learn as much as possible.”

I'd sign Zach Ertz.



Here are five available veterans who could help the Packers. ⬇️https://t.co/kvzkgYRHUq — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 7, 2026

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